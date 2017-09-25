Antonio Callaway, Jordan Scarlett among 9 Florida Gators facing felony charges

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Felony charges have been filed against Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett for their involvement in an incident regarding the inappropriate use of school funds. And that’s just the beginning.

The state attorney’s office has reportedly filed felony charges against several Florida players on Monday. Callaway and Scarlett were each charged with third-degree felony charges. So was defensive lineman Jordan Smith. Other players reportedly facing felonies include defensive end Keivonnis Davis, wide receiver Rick Wells, linebackers James Houston and Ventrell Miller, and defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones.

#Gators WR Antonio Callaway also appears to be facing third-degree felony charges now pic.twitter.com/LBb7vqNpru — Matt Brannon (@MattB_727) September 25, 2017

#Gators RB Jordan Scarlett appears to have been charged with two third-degree felonies today in connection with credit card fraud case pic.twitter.com/22PHY9dZCY — Matt Brannon (@MattB_727) September 25, 2017

Gators DL Jordan Smith appears to have been charged with 4 counts of third-degree felony fraud today pic.twitter.com/IbnwfZDbA9 — Matt Brannon (@MattB_727) September 25, 2017

It was reported last week all of the players currently serving an indefinite suspension in Gainesville could be facing felony charges.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain met with the media earlier on Monday during his regularly scheduled media availability. At the time of his media briefing, McElwain was unaware of the updated charges, although suggested felony charges could change the status of the suspended players by hinting at possible dismissal.

UPDATE: Offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort has also been charged with six third-degree felony charges related to the scandal. This brought the total number of players charged to nine.

