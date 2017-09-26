Baylor loses top WR Chris Platt for the season

In what is becoming far too common a story in college football, another team has lost another top player to a knee injury.

This time around it’s Baylor and its wide receiver Chris Platt. (No relation to Parks and Recreation start Chris Pratt.) Bears head coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that Platt’s knee will keep him out of action for the rest of the year, which will be a major obstacle for a just-know-coming-together Bears offense to overcome.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule says WR Chris Platt (knee) is out for the season: "I don't know if you can replace Chris' big-play abilities …" — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) September 26, 2017

Platt, a junior, and sophomore Denzel Mims have accounted for nearly all the big passing plays thus far for Baylor. Mims leads the club with 18 catches for 406 yards and six touchdowns, with Platt just behind at 16 grabs for 401 yards and five touchdowns. No other Bear has caught a touchdown.

Platt caught four passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 loss to Duke on Sept. 16, and hauled in five grabs for 93 yards in a score in last Saturday’s 49-41 setback defeat to Oklahoma.