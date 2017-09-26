Boise State’s Michael Young arrested on drunk-driving charge

For the second time in as many days, it’s time to push the “Days Without an Arrest” ticker back to double-zeroes.

The latest to do the honor is Boise State’s Michael Young, with the Idaho Statesman reporting that the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. KTVB-TV in Boise reported that Young failed a field sobriety test and blew a .142 on a breathalyzer test.

The arrest and charge came after Young was pulled over for allegedly running a red light.

“Boise State is aware of Michael Young’s arrest earlier this morning,” a statement on the incident from the university began. “As is always the case, the matter will be handled appropriately and internally.”

Young is a backup defensive back who has played in the last three games after missing the season opener for undisclosed reasons. He had a career-high four tackles in the 19-point loss to Virginia in Week 4.

Young is also the second Broncos football player arrested in a little over a week. Last weekend, defensive lineman David Moa was charged with disturbing the peace following an incident outside of a Boise nightclub. Moa, a starter who was first-team All-MWC last season, did not play at all in the first quarter in the first game after his arrest this past weekend.