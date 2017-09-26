Maryland loses yet another QB to ACL injury, this one Kasim Hill

I don’t even know if bubble-wrapping Maryland quarterbacks would help at this point.
This past Saturday afternoon, Kasim Hill went down with what appeared to be a very serious-looking injury to his right leg in the first quarter of the loss to UCF. Three days later, it was confirmed that the true freshman has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
Hill is the second Terrapins quarterback to suffer such a fate the first four weeks of the season. In the second half of Maryland’s season-opening 51-41 upset of Texas, Tyrrell Pigrome went down with what was later diagnosed as a torn ACL, ending his 2017 season as well.
Unfortunately for the Terps, the injuries, ACLs in particular, haven’t been limited to just those two of late.
Maryland QBs
-Five ACL tears in six seasons
-One linebacker starting 1/3 of a season
-Now on 4th-stringer in Week 5 https://t.co/w45VwvRXMq
— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 26, 2017
Rough news for Terps, who will have 3 starting QBs in a season for 3rd consecutive year & 4th time in last 6 years https://t.co/bHtZqDwCqg
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 26, 2017
Hill will be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 3 quarterback Max Bortenschlager, who started one game last season for the Terps. After replacing Hill, Bortenschlager completed 15-of-26 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 38-10 loss to the Knights. Prior to that, he had attempted just two passes this season, completing one of them for four yards.