Auburn should have Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson back together for first time since Sugar Bowl

It appears that Auburn’s game of running back roulette will come to an end this weekend.

Last season, Kamryn Pettway (pictured) led the Tigers with 1,224 yards, with Kerryon Johnson‘s 895 second on the team. Both backs returned for the 2017 season, albeit not at the same time — yet.

A hamstring injury kept Johnson out of Weeks 2 and 3 while he played in Weeks 1 and 4. Suspended for the opener, Pettway played in Weeks 2 and 3 while he missed last Saturday’s game because of injury.

With a Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State looming, head coach Gus Malzahn stated there is a “high likelihood” that both Johnson and Pettway will be available for AU’s SEC home opener this weekend.

Johnson is fully recovered from his hamstring issue and is good to go. Pettway has taken the field each of the last two times the Tigers have practiced, leading to all signs pointing to him being a go as well.

Pettway is currently second on the team with 202 yards, while Johnson is next with 184. Despite very limited action, Johnson’s six rushing touchdowns are double that of No. 2 Pettway’s three on the ground.