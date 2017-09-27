Getty Images

Bobby Petrino’s buyout may be halved if Tom Jurich ousted as Louisville AD

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT
While one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports is specifically connected only to college basketball (for the moment), it does have the potential to impact at least on FBS program.

In the wake of the FBI investigation that threatens to completely alter college hoops as we know it, Louisville announced Wednesday afternoon that athletic director Tom Jurich has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.  The U of L’s Board of Trustees will review the AD’s status at an Oct. 18 meeting, and make a decision on his status moving forward.  In the meantime, an interim athletic director will be hired within the next 48 hours.

Which brings us to Bobby Petrino.

Hired by the Cardinals (again) in January of 2014, Petrino’s contract is tied to Jurich being at the school.  Or, more specifically, his buyout is tied to Jurich being his boss.

According to contract details revealed by WDRB-TV in late February of 2014, Petrino’s buyout would be $8.5 million if he were to leave the U of L between now and the end of 2018.  It would then drop to $7 million in 2019, and $5 million after that.

However, the station reported, the buyout number would be split in half if at any point Jurich leaves as athletic director and Petrino remains as head football coach.  What wasn’t detailed at the time, and remains unclear at the moment, is whether Jurich’s manner of departure — in this case effectively fired for cause, based on media reports — would impact that part of Petrino’s contract.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to a new seven-year deal in April of 2016; does the language in that revamped contract impact this situation at all?

The real question, though, given Petrino’s penchant for a wandering eye both on and off the field, would other Power Five programs be beating down his door, even at half the buyout cost?

Penn State reportedly frontrunner to land ex-USC TE Cary Angeline

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Cary Angeline could very well be headed home.

In its list of roster updates released Sunday, USC showed Angeline as having quit the team. “I wish him nothing but the best,” head coach Clay Helton said a couple of days later. “He is an awesome kid.”

A Pennsylvania high school product, it was thought that Angeline would be headed back closer to home to continue his collegiate playing career.  Tuesday, the Los Angeles Daily News is reporting that they’re hearing that Penn State is the frontrunner to land the tight end.

The Nittany Lions, of course, fell to the Trojans in the Rose Bowl this past season in what was an instant all-time classic.

A four-star member of USC’s 206 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this season.

Days after making Wolf Pack debut, ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell leaves Nevada too

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
So much for that, I guess.

On Saturday, David Cornwell made his debut as a Nevada Wolf Pack football player.  Three days later, the football program announced that the quarterback has left the team and asked for a release from his scholarship.

No reason for the abrupt departure was given.

“We appreciate his contributions and wish him the best moving forward,” a portion of a statement from the school read.

The move ends an odd tenure for Cornwell with the Mountain West program.

In an early December of last year, Cornwell announced his decision to leave Alabama; a little over a month later, he landed at Nevada as a graduate transfer.  A strong spring practice led him to be named Nevada’s starting quarterback entering summer camp, but he couldn’t maintain that job ahead of the opener against Northwestern.

Idle the first three games of the 2017 season, Cornwell made his debut in the 38-point loss to Washington State in Week 4.  In that time, he went 13-of-25 for 97 yards and three interceptions.  On Monday, Ty Gangi, who started the first two games, was again named the starter while true freshman Kaymen Cureton, the starter the last two games, was named the backup.

One day later, Cornwell, the No. 3 quarterback on the most recent depth chart, asked for his release.

Cornwell was a four-star 2014 recruit, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. He did not attempt a pass during any of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

If he opts to transfer to a third FBS program, Cornwell would have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use next season.

Auburn should have Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson back together for first time since Sugar Bowl

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT
It appears that Auburn’s game of running back roulette will come to an end this weekend.

Last season, Kamryn Pettway (pictured) led the Tigers with 1,224 yards, with Kerryon Johnson‘s 895 second on the team. Both backs returned for the 2017 season, albeit not at the same time — yet.

A hamstring injury kept Johnson out of Weeks 2 and 3 while he played in Weeks 1 and 4.  Suspended for the opener, Pettway played in Weeks 2 and 3 while he missed last Saturday’s game because of injury.

With a Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State looming, head coach Gus Malzahn stated there is a “high likelihood” that both Johnson and Pettway will be available for AU’s SEC home opener this weekend.

Johnson is fully recovered from his hamstring issue and is good to go.  Pettway has taken the field each of the last two times the Tigers have practiced, leading to all signs pointing to him being a go as well.

Pettway is currently second on the team with 202 yards, while Johnson is next with 184.  Despite very limited action, Johnson’s six rushing touchdowns are double that of No. 2 Pettway’s three on the ground.

Love of South Carolina leads starting LB Bryson Allen-Williams to redshirt, return in 2018

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT
One of South Carolina’s starting linebackers may be done for the season, but his time in Columbia hasn’t yet come to an end.

In the third quarter of a Week 3 loss to Kentucky, Bryson Allen-Williams suffered a shoulder injury that also knocked him out of the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech.  After discussions with family and USC’s medical staff, the linebacker eventually opted to undergo what will be season-ending surgery on the injured shoulder.

As a fourth-year senior, Allen-Williams has the option of either taking a redshirt and returning for one more season in 2018 or making himself available for next year’s NFL draft.  Because of his love for the football program, he opted for the former course of action.

“It was pretty awesome when he told me,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday according to The State. “He said, ‘Coach. I love it here. I love it at South Carolina. I love being a Gamecock. I love where the program is headed. I’m so excited about the future here and I want to be here.”

Allen-Williams started seven games last season, finishing second on the team in both tackles (75) and tackles for loss (8.5).  He started the first two games of the 2017 season prior to the injury, recording a pair of sacks in the opener and intercepting a pass in the second.