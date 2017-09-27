Colorado dismisses suspended DE Frank Umu

Things didn’t go exactly as planned over the last several months for Frank Umu.

After a spring practice in which he was named Colorado’s most improved defensive lineman, Umu seemed in line for a more significant role in the Buffaloes’ rotation. Instead, Umu was suspended prior to the season opener and had remained that way… until Tuesday.

That day, the Denver Post reported, it was confirmed that Umu was dismissed from Mike MacIntyre‘s football program. The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

The Post wrote that “MacIntyre would not comment on the dismissal, citing ‘FERPA and privacy concerns.'” It should be noted that the initial suspension wasn’t related to any type of legal issue.

Umu was a three-star member of CU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Colorado. After redshirting as a true freshman, Umu played in 11 games last season.