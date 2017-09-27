Days after making Wolf Pack debut, ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell leaves Nevada too

So much for that, I guess.

On Saturday, David Cornwell made his debut as a Nevada Wolf Pack football player. Three days later, the football program announced that the quarterback has left the team and asked for a release from his scholarship.

No reason for the abrupt departure was given.

“We appreciate his contributions and wish him the best moving forward,” a portion of a statement from the school read.

The move ends an odd tenure for Cornwell with the Mountain West program.

In an early December of last year, Cornwell announced his decision to leave Alabama; a little over a month later, he landed at Nevada as a graduate transfer. A strong spring practice led him to be named Nevada’s starting quarterback entering summer camp, but he couldn’t maintain that job ahead of the opener against Northwestern.

Idle the first three games of the 2017 season, Cornwell made his debut in the 38-point loss to Washington State in Week 4. In that time, he went 13-of-25 for 97 yards and three interceptions. On Monday, Ty Gangi, who started the first two games, was again named the starter while true freshman Kaymen Cureton, the starter the last two games, was named the backup.

One day later, Cornwell, the No. 3 quarterback on the most recent depth chart, asked for his release.

Cornwell was a four-star 2014 recruit, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. He did not attempt a pass during any of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

If he opts to transfer to a third FBS program, Cornwell would have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use next season.