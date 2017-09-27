Getty Images

Love of South Carolina leads starting LB Bryson Allen-Williams to redshirt, return in 2018

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of South Carolina’s starting linebackers may be done for the season, but his time in Columbia hasn’t yet come to an end.

In the third quarter of a Week 3 loss to Kentucky, Bryson Allen-Williams suffered a shoulder injury that also knocked him out of the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech.  After discussions with family and USC’s medical staff, the linebacker eventually opted to undergo what will be season-ending surgery on the injured shoulder.

As a fourth-year senior, Allen-Williams has the option of either taking a redshirt and returning for one more season in 2018 or making himself available for next year’s NFL draft.  Because of his love for the football program, he opted for the former course of action.

“It was pretty awesome when he told me,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday according to The State. “He said, ‘Coach. I love it here. I love it at South Carolina. I love being a Gamecock. I love where the program is headed. I’m so excited about the future here and I want to be here.”

Allen-Williams started seven games last season, finishing second on the team in both tackles (75) and tackles for loss (8.5).  He started the first two games of the 2017 season prior to the injury, recording a pair of sacks in the opener and intercepting a pass in the second.

Days after making Wolf Pack debut, ex-Alabama QB David Cornwell leaves Nevada too

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

So much for that, I guess.

On Saturday, David Cornwell made his debut as a Nevada Wolf Pack football player.  Three days later, the football program announced that the quarterback has left the team and asked for a release from his scholarship.

No reason for the abrupt departure was given.

“We appreciate his contributions and wish him the best moving forward,” a portion of a statement from the school read.

The move ends an odd tenure for Cornwell with the Mountain West program.

In an early December of last year, Cornwell announced his decision to leave Alabama; a little over a month later, he landed at Nevada as a graduate transfer.  A strong spring practice led him to be named Nevada’s starting quarterback entering summer camp, but he couldn’t maintain that job ahead of the opener against Northwestern.

Idle the first three games of the 2017 season, Cornwell made his debut in the 38-point loss to Washington State in Week 4.  In that time, he went 13-of-25 for 97 yards and three interceptions.  On Monday, Ty Gangi, who started the first two games, was again named the starter while true freshman Kaymen Cureton, the starter the last two games, was named the backup.

One day later, Cornwell, the No. 3 quarterback on the most recent depth chart, asked for his release.

Cornwell was a four-star 2014 recruit, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. He did not attempt a pass during any of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

If he opts to transfer to a third FBS program, Cornwell would have one season of eligibility remaining that he could use next season.

Auburn should have Kamryn Pettway, Kerryon Johnson back together for first time since Sugar Bowl

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 9:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears that Auburn’s game of running back roulette will come to an end this weekend.

Last season, Kamryn Pettway (pictured) led the Tigers with 1,224 yards, with Kerryon Johnson‘s 895 second on the team. Both backs returned for the 2017 season, albeit not at the same time — yet.

A hamstring injury kept Johnson out of Weeks 2 and 3 while he played in Weeks 1 and 4.  Suspended for the opener, Pettway played in Weeks 2 and 3 while he missed last Saturday’s game because of injury.

With a Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State looming, head coach Gus Malzahn stated there is a “high likelihood” that both Johnson and Pettway will be available for AU’s SEC home opener this weekend.

Johnson is fully recovered from his hamstring issue and is good to go.  Pettway has taken the field each of the last two times the Tigers have practiced, leading to all signs pointing to him being a go as well.

Pettway is currently second on the team with 202 yards, while Johnson is next with 184.  Despite very limited action, Johnson’s six rushing touchdowns are double that of No. 2 Pettway’s three on the ground.

Colorado dismisses suspended DE Frank Umu

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 6:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Things didn’t go exactly as planned over the last several months for Frank Umu.

After a spring practice in which he was named Colorado’s most improved defensive lineman, Umu seemed in line for a more significant role in the Buffaloes’ rotation.  Instead, Umu was suspended prior to the season opener and had remained that way… until Tuesday.

That day, the Denver Post reported, it was confirmed that Umu was dismissed from Mike MacIntyre‘s football program.  The only reason given was the standard unspecified violation of team rules.

The Post wrote that “MacIntyre would not comment on the dismissal, citing ‘FERPA and privacy concerns.'” It should be noted that the initial suspension wasn’t related to any type of legal issue.

Umu was a three-star member of CU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Colorado.  After redshirting as a true freshman, Umu played in 11 games last season.

Baylor loses top WR Chris Platt for the season

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In what is becoming far too common a story in college football, another team has lost another top player to a knee injury.

This time around it’s Baylor and its wide receiver Chris Platt. (No relation to Parks and Recreation start Chris Pratt.) Bears head coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that Platt’s knee will keep him out of action for the rest of the year, which will be a major obstacle for a just-know-coming-together Bears offense to overcome.

Platt, a junior, and sophomore Denzel Mims have accounted for nearly all the big passing plays thus far for Baylor. Mims leads the club with 18 catches for 406 yards and six touchdowns, with Platt just behind at 16 grabs for 401 yards and five touchdowns. No other Bear has caught a touchdown.

Platt caught four passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 loss to Duke on Sept. 16, and hauled in five grabs for 93 yards in a score in last Saturday’s 49-41 setback defeat to Oklahoma.