Love of South Carolina leads starting LB Bryson Allen-Williams to redshirt, return in 2018

One of South Carolina’s starting linebackers may be done for the season, but his time in Columbia hasn’t yet come to an end.

In the third quarter of a Week 3 loss to Kentucky, Bryson Allen-Williams suffered a shoulder injury that also knocked him out of the Week 4 win over Louisiana Tech. After discussions with family and USC’s medical staff, the linebacker eventually opted to undergo what will be season-ending surgery on the injured shoulder.

As a fourth-year senior, Allen-Williams has the option of either taking a redshirt and returning for one more season in 2018 or making himself available for next year’s NFL draft. Because of his love for the football program, he opted for the former course of action.

“It was pretty awesome when he told me,” head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday according to The State. “He said, ‘Coach. I love it here. I love it at South Carolina. I love being a Gamecock. I love where the program is headed. I’m so excited about the future here and I want to be here.”

Allen-Williams started seven games last season, finishing second on the team in both tackles (75) and tackles for loss (8.5). He started the first two games of the 2017 season prior to the injury, recording a pair of sacks in the opener and intercepting a pass in the second.