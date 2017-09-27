Penn State reportedly frontrunner to land ex-USC TE Cary Angeline

Cary Angeline could very well be headed home.
In its list of roster updates released Sunday, USC showed Angeline as having quit the team. “I wish him nothing but the best,” head coach Clay Helton said a couple of days later. “He is an awesome kid.”
— Cary (@caryangeline610) September 26, 2017
A Pennsylvania high school product, it was thought that Angeline would be headed back closer to home to continue his collegiate playing career. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Daily News is reporting that they’re hearing that Penn State is the frontrunner to land the tight end.
The Nittany Lions, of course, fell to the Trojans in the Rose Bowl this past season in what was an instant all-time classic.
A four-star member of USC’s 206 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this season.