Internal injury will sideline Houston’s D.J. Small for rest of the season

Unfortunately, Houston has become all too familiar with this type of issue, and involving players named D.J. no less, over the past few years.
In UH’s Week 4 home loss to Texas Tech, D.J. Small sustained what was only described as an internal injury following an in-game collision. The defensive back had been hospitalized ever since the incident, but was released Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the true freshman, that’s where the good news ends as Small has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017 season, the Houston Chronicle reported. Even in that there’s a sliver of a silver lining as he may be able to get a year of eligibility back through a medical hardship waiver.
Small was a two-star member of the Cougars’ 2017 recruiting class. Because of injury, he had slid into a backup corner slot prior to the game in which he suffered the injury.
In 2013, and thanks to the quick-thinking work of Houston’s medical staff, UH cornerback D.J. Hayden survived a practice injury so severe — and normally associated with high-speed car accidents — that it’s 95-percent fatal. He was released from the hospital a week after an injury that involved a major vein being torn from his heart.
Barring a change of heart, Khalil Oliver will finish his collegiate playing somewhere other than where it started.
Oliver confirmed Wednesday that he has decided to leave Oregon and transfer to an undetermined elsewhere. While the defensive back told the Idaho Statesman that he’s already been in contact with a few unnamed schools, he won’t make a final decision on a transfer destination until he graduates from UO this winter.
As a graduate transfer, Oliver would be eligible to play immediately in 2018. That season would be his final year of eligibility — unless, as The Oregonian reported is a possibility, he gets a year of eligibility back for this season.
“I just felt like it was best for me to move on from the university and pursue other options,” Oliver told the Statesman. “After talking about it with my family and the team chaplain, I felt like this was the decision I needed to make for myself and my future.”
One team to keep an eye on could be Washington as Oliver had committed to play at Boise State before Chris Petersen left for UW. The Idaho product then flipped and signed with UO as part of the Class of 2014.
Oliver played in 26 games during his time with the Ducks, and was named as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2016 season. He started the opener this season, his first career start, but hasn’t played since because of an injury sustained in that game vs. Southern Utah.
That injury situation lends credence to the safety getting this year back eligibility-wise.
It appears Duke’s backfield will be at full strength for its ACC home opener this weekend.
On its weekly injury report released Wednesday, Brittain Brown is listed as probable for the Week 5 matchup with Miami at Wallace Wade Stadium Friday evening. The redshirt freshman running back is dealing with what’s only being described as an unspecified upper-body injury.
Brown missed practice earlier in the week with what’s believed to be a shoulder issue sustained in Week 4. However, he returned to the practice field Tuesday, giving rise to significant hope that he will be available for the Hurricanes.
Brown’s 325 yards rushing this season are second on the Blue Devils to Shaun Wilson‘s team-leading 349 yards. His 6.3 yards per carry, though, is tops on the team.
The Blue Devils are currently fourth in the ACC and tied for 26th nationally averaging 227 yards per game. The team second in the ACC in that category? The Hurricanes (288), although they’ve only played two games because of Hurricane Irma and its aftereffects.
In addition to Brown, starting middle linebacker Ben Humphreys is listed as probable as well with a leg injury. The junior suffered his injury last week after he was rolled up on in an illegal chop block in the win over rival North Carolina.
The felony charges could be piling up for Florida defensive lineman Jordan Smith. After having 18 third-degree felony charges levied against him previously this week, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended four additional charges to be tacked on.
According to a report from SEC Country, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended two fraud complaints and two larceny grand-theft charges related to a widespread credit card fraud scheme linked to nine members of the Florida Gators, including Smith.The previous charges were issued by the University of Florida Police Department. Smith had been charged with using misappropriated funds to purchase a pair of laptops and headphones and more.
Smith has been serving an indefinite suspension from the Florida program, as have all of the players connected to the scandal. On Wednesday, Florida head coach Jim McElwain all of the nine players remain enrolled at the university and decisions on their futures with the football program and school will be made later, saying the legal process should be given the time needed to play out as needed.
Saturday’s game between Maryland and UCF took a toll on the injury report for the Big Ten’s Terrapins, but UCF took a blow as well. Now, the Knights will have to play the remainder of the season with a new starting running back.
Jawon Hamilton had started UCF’s first two games of the season and accumulated 11 starts in his time at UCF, but a leg injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game led to surgery and a premature end to his 2017 season. Hamilton shared the news of his surgery on his Facebook page, saying his surgery went well and already focusing on the fact he will have three years of eligibility to use. Hamilton will be eligible for three years because he will qualify for a medical redshirt with his season-ending injury coming so early in the year.
Hamilton rushed for 495 yards and four touchdowns last year but never got a chance to have the impact he was expected to have in the offense this season. UCF blew out their first opponent of the year, FIU, and allowed Hamilton to get some early rest, and his injury occurred in the first quarter against Maryland after a storm-altered layoff interfered with UCF’s football schedule.
Junior Taj McGowan and sophomore Adrian Killins now step in as the running backs that will fill the void. Neither is designated as the starter over the other on the depth chart this week, which means head coach Scott Frost either wants to keep both involved or see which one proves capable of carrying the load moving forward. McGowan rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, and Killins had a team-high 6.5 rushing yards per attempt in 2016.
The other option available would be 6′-0″ 248-lb freshman Cordarrian Richardson. The big freshman has carried the football 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the early stages of the season. He may not be ready for full-time rushing duties just yet, but he certainly brings a sizable advantage in short0-down situations with a little help from his blockers up front. Don’t be surprised if Frost finds ways to get him involved in the game plan as the Knights potentially go with a bit of a running back by committee in the next few weeks.
UCF hosts Memphis this week in a key conference battle, with the Tigers owning the fifth-best rushing defense in the AAC coming in. After that, UCF’s next two games are against Cincinnati and East Carolina. The Bearcats and Pirates have really struggled against the run so far this season, with 19 rushing touchdowns combined and an average of 264.0 and 274.5 rushing yards per game allowed, respectively. That would seem to suggest UCF has a good three-week stretch to figure out how best to use the running backs before having to make any final decisions for the second half of the season.