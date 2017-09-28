Iowa State debuting new “Cyclone” helmet for Big 12 clash against Texas

Iowa State plays Texas on Thursday night in a fun Big 12 clash and it appears the school is debuting a fantastic new look on national television to welcome former offensive coordinator Tom Herman back to Ames as part of the festivities.
Per a school release, the team will unveil a new ‘Cyclone’ helmet decal (see above) as part of head coach Matt Campbell’s latest iteration of the team’s “football identity.”
“The new Cyclone logo was created by Joe Bosack & Co. this summer to serve as a nickname logo for the athletics department. The I-State mark will continue to be Iowa State’s primary athletics mark. The athletics department will also continue to include logos of Cy as a mascot mark in its portfolio.”
As the kids say nowadays, these new helmets are 🔥🔥🔥.
With a new logo out of the way, all that’s left for Iowa State to do is introduce new uniforms and complete the look instead of wearing some USC-esque threads at home.
Tennessee running back John Kelly is one of the bright spots early in the season for the Vols’ offense and leads the SEC in rushing heading into Week 5 of the season.
While it’s pretty clear that the junior is capable of moving onto the next level given how tough he runs between the tackles, he’s also out to show NFL scouts he’s pretty versatile as well. How how versatile? Well he wants to play defensive back in Knoxville too.
“I’m telling you, I know I can do it,” Kelly told The All-American. “I’ve been asking since I was a freshman. I’m always asking the coaches.”
Given that he’s the focal point of the offense this year it doesn’t seem too likely that Butch Jones will allow him to flip sides but the tailback does have experience playing both ways back in his high school days. The All-American’s Jason Kersey even notes schools such as Michigan State even recruited him a little to play defense too.
While you probably won’t be seeing Kelly trying to lock down Georgia wideout Terry Godwin this weekend, a word of advice for the Vols coaching staff that they might want to put him out there in any Hail Mary situations that might occur. After all, he’s bound to be a nice change up from than the last time Tennessee had to defend one…
One of the biggest upsets of the season happened back in Week 1 when Liberty beat Baylor to spoil the debut of new Bears coach Matt Rhule. While many thought the outcome was a sign of how far things have fallen on the gridiron in Waco, the victory by the FCS-transitioning team on the other side was an eye-opener for those that didn’t know much about the Flames.
If you can get past the fact that the religious school hired ex-Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw to run their department despite the scandal he left behind, the fact is Liberty has spent a considerable sum of money to make football not only a viable sport, but a regional powerhouse. Part of that effort includes moving up to the FBS ranks full-time but it’s no secret that the team would love to find a home in a conference instead of going the independent program route for the foreseeable future. While reports have surfaced that the university has offered $20+ million to join a league, so far there’s been no takers.
Which brings us to Jerry Falwell Jr., the chancellor at Liberty who sent several Tweets recently on the subject and the fact that religious discrimination is playing a part in the Flames being unable to find a conference. USA Today followed up on the comments and… you might be able to guess where things went from there.
“Most college presidents are open-minded, most of them supported us, but there are some who are just plain religious bigots,” Falwell said in a phone interview with Dan Wolken. “And when somebody like me has a political opinion they don’t support, they can’t hide or contain that bigotry, and it’s just sad.”
There’s a lot more in the USA Today article where that came from too. Conference USA didn’t provide a comment on the reports and the Sun Belt cited geography as a reason why their expansion favored Coastal Carolina over Liberty.
Based on those recent comments from Falwell Jr. — no stranger when it comes to political controversy — though, it might be a while before any FBS league comes around to the idea of Liberty joining no matter how good their football team might be.
Tennessee will be a sea of orange this Saturday as the Vols take on SEC East rival Georgia but it appears there will be a sprinkling of gold mixed into Neyland Stadium too.
That’s because, per WBIR in Knoxville, two NFL Hall of Famers — one current and one future — will be on the sidelines to take in the game as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre will both be in the house for the game. All told, that’s nearly 144,000 passing yards at the pro level from two of the best to ever play the quarterback position in college or the NFL.
It’s no surprise to see Manning in the house for what might be the biggest game of the season for Butch Jones and company as he’s being honored by the program for his election to the College Football Hall of Fame this year. The former UT signal-caller is no stranger to being in Knoxville for games but this one is a little different considering the festivities surrounding his induction that will be going on.
As for the Southern Miss alum, well, Favre is in town for a vastly different reason than Manning: to be a pitch man for ORCA. Via WBIR:
“ORCA stands for Outdoor Recreation Company of America. They make coolers and drinkware and have licenses to feature NFL and college team logos.
In a Facebook post earlier this year, Favre said he genuinely likes the ORCA cooler.
But he only puts sweet tea in it. The Mississippi native said he’s not a drinker”
Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s contest, something says the Tennessee natives will not be taking the same approach.
The realignment era in athletics brought a lot of changes to college football but one of the worst parts was the loss of many longstanding rivalries that were played annually between schools. While it’s been disappointing not to see Nebraska and Oklahoma square off or Missouri and Kansas snipe at each other, perhaps the most notable rivalry that’s no longer around has been the battle of superiority in the Lone Star State between Texas and Texas A&M.
While there’s been discussion in recent years about bringing the annual post-Thanksgiving tradition back, school officials have generally kicked the can down the road or quickly moved on to different topics when the subject was brought up. Slowly but surely though, that line of thinking appears to be changing in both Austin and College Station.
On Wednesday, Texas students voted overwhelmingly to support reinstating the series on the Longhorns’ non-conference schedule as part of a referendum pushed by the school’s student government. The group posted the results on their Facebook page in a video and a whopping 96.71% of those voted to say that it’s time to say “goodbye to A&M” again. While the total number of votes cast was under 20% of the full student body, the survey found only 255 Longhorns who didn’t want to bring back the game.
While you might dismiss the results, keep in mind that there’s one big name who is on board with re-starting the venture in head coach Tom Herman.
“Any time the student body rallies around a cause, I think the powers that be listen,” Herman said Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News. “Now, the powers that be are in that position because they have to make decisions.”
Aggies and Longhorns together again? While we don’t want to get any hopes up, everybody’s tune is starting to change on the potential for a reunion. Let’s hope the athletic directors and coaches involve now do a lot more than talk about things and make something happen.