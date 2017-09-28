Khalil Oliver leaving Oregon, likely as grad transfer

Barring a change of heart, Khalil Oliver will finish his collegiate playing somewhere other than where it started.

Oliver confirmed Wednesday that he has decided to leave Oregon and transfer to an undetermined elsewhere. While the defensive back told the Idaho Statesman that he’s already been in contact with a few unnamed schools, he won’t make a final decision on a transfer destination until he graduates from UO this winter.

As a graduate transfer, Oliver would be eligible to play immediately in 2018. That season would be his final year of eligibility — unless, as The Oregonian reported is a possibility, he gets a year of eligibility back for this season.

“I just felt like it was best for me to move on from the university and pursue other options,” Oliver told the Statesman. “After talking about it with my family and the team chaplain, I felt like this was the decision I needed to make for myself and my future.”

One team to keep an eye on could be Washington as Oliver had committed to play at Boise State before Chris Petersen left for UW. The Idaho product then flipped and signed with UO as part of the Class of 2014.

Oliver played in 26 games during his time with the Ducks, and was named as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2016 season. He started the opener this season, his first career start, but hasn’t played since because of an injury sustained in that game vs. Southern Utah.

That injury situation lends credence to the safety getting this year back eligibility-wise.