Peyton Manning, Brett Favre to attend Georgia-Tennessee game at Neyland

Tennessee will be a sea of orange this Saturday as the Vols take on SEC East rival Georgia but it appears there will be a sprinkling of gold mixed into Neyland Stadium too.

That’s because, per WBIR in Knoxville, two NFL Hall of Famers — one current and one future — will be on the sidelines to take in the game as Peyton Manning and Brett Favre will both be in the house for the game. All told, that’s nearly 144,000 passing yards at the pro level from two of the best to ever play the quarterback position in college or the NFL.

It’s no surprise to see Manning in the house for what might be the biggest game of the season for Butch Jones and company as he’s being honored by the program for his election to the College Football Hall of Fame this year. The former UT signal-caller is no stranger to being in Knoxville for games but this one is a little different considering the festivities surrounding his induction that will be going on.

As for the Southern Miss alum, well, Favre is in town for a vastly different reason than Manning: to be a pitch man for ORCA. Via WBIR:

“ORCA stands for Outdoor Recreation Company of America. They make coolers and drinkware and have licenses to feature NFL and college team logos. In a Facebook post earlier this year, Favre said he genuinely likes the ORCA cooler. But he only puts sweet tea in it. The Mississippi native said he’s not a drinker”

Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s contest, something says the Tennessee natives will not be taking the same approach.