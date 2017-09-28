Tennessee tailback John Kelly wants to play defensive back too

Tennessee running back John Kelly is one of the bright spots early in the season for the Vols’ offense and leads the SEC in rushing heading into Week 5 of the season.

While it’s pretty clear that the junior is capable of moving onto the next level given how tough he runs between the tackles, he’s also out to show NFL scouts he’s pretty versatile as well. How how versatile? Well he wants to play defensive back in Knoxville too.

“I’m telling you, I know I can do it,” Kelly told The All-American. “I’ve been asking since I was a freshman. I’m always asking the coaches.”

Given that he’s the focal point of the offense this year it doesn’t seem too likely that Butch Jones will allow him to flip sides but the tailback does have experience playing both ways back in his high school days. The All-American’s Jason Kersey even notes schools such as Michigan State even recruited him a little to play defense too.

While you probably won’t be seeing Kelly trying to lock down Georgia wideout Terry Godwin this weekend, a word of advice for the Vols coaching staff that they might want to put him out there in any Hail Mary situations that might occur. After all, he’s bound to be a nice change up from than the last time Tennessee had to defend one…