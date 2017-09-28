Getty Images

With hoops scandal growing, Urban Meyer has strong words for coaches who cheat, lie

By John TaylorSep 28, 2017
When it comes to the biggest story in collegiate athletics, Urban Meyer is mincing no words and pulling no punches.

The college basketball world was rocked earlier this week when the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that 10 individuals, including four sitting assistant basketball coaches at Power Five schools, had been arrested on fraud and corruption charges in connection to illicit payments to recruits and their families.  The scandal has only deepened in the last two days since the announcement, including Rick Pitino essentially being fired as Louisville’s head basketball coach.  Other programs have been notified by the Feds that they are under investigation as well.

On his radio show Thursday, Meyer was asked about a scandal that’s only going to continue to grow in the coming days and weeks.  Initially, the Ohio State head coach said he had very strong thoughts and opinions that he didn’t think he could share; eventually, Meyer, who labeled himself as “a big proponent of the NCAA” and was adamant that those who use burner phones should be banned from the sport, let loose on the air, particularly on coaches who cheat or lie.

From the Columbus Dispatch:

I always believed if you willfully and intentionally broke the rule or you lie to the NCAA, you can never coach again. To this day, I still believe that. I’m not talking about mistakes made when you have a rulebook like this (thick). But if you intentionally pay a guy money or willfully have a second cell phone to make illegal phone calls, you’re done. You can never coach again.

“It’s no different than a student-athlete. If a student-athlete lies to the NCAA, they’re finished. So you’re telling me a 50-year-old man has more rights than an 18-year-old student-athlete? Who comes up with that? If you intentionally lie about committing violations, your career is over. You’re not suspended for (only) two games. Some of the silly penalties you have — you can’t talk to a recruit for a week and a half or something like that — no. You’re finished. That will clean up some things.

“I’m in favor of regulation. I’m in favor of strong law enforcement and making people obey the rules in our profession. I don’t know the whole story behind it. I don’t have time. But I know one thing, when you start hearing “federal,” when someone asks you a question and you lie, you’re going to jail. I’m anxious to watch what happens.

The irony in all of that, of course, is that the path was cleared for Meyer to take his dream job with the Buckeyes because Jim Tressel essentially lied to the NCAA, helping lead to his dismissal and the football program’s sanctions.

For now, though, the hoops scandal has nothing to do with college football, with the lone exception potentially being at Louisville.  You can take it to the bank, though, that the world of college football has sat up and taken notice what.

Boston College loses one starting LB for season, another indefinitely

By John TaylorSep 28, 2017
And the injury hits just keep on coming for the Boston College football team.

BC confirmed Thursday that Connor Strachan will miss the remainder of the 2017 season with an unspecified knee injury.  The starting linebacker had played in just two of the four games this season before being shut down by the program.

Last season, Strachan led the Eagles in tackles with 80, while his four fumble recoveries were tied for second nationally.  He was named honorable mention All-ACC following his true junior season.

In addition to Strachan, fellow starting linebacker Max Richardson has been sidelined indefinitely with his own unspecified knee injury.  Richardson, a true sophomore, is currently fifth on the team in tackles with 23.

BC had previously announced that center Jon Baker, who had started 27 straight games in the middle of the Eagles’ offensive line, would be sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.  Additionally, wide receiver Charlie Callinan, with 30 starts under his belt, is out for an extended period of time because of a foot injury.

Dabo Swinney continues preaching ‘never say never’ when it comes to replacing Nick Saban at Alabama

By John TaylorSep 28, 2017
If nothing else, Dabo Swinney is extremely consistent with this bit of lingering and ongoing speculation.

Swinney is a native of Birmingham, Ala., and played wide receiver for Alabama in the early nineties.  Given that connection, the school of thought is that, when Nick Saban decides to retire, the Crimson Tide’s first call will be to Swinney.

You don’t ever say never,” the Clemson head coach said in November of 2015, a little over a year before the Tigers beat the Tide for the 2016 national championship, when asked about such a possibility. “You don’t ever know what the circumstances would be at any given time.”

Fast-forward to the here and now, and Swinney is singing from the same hymnal when it comes to talk of replacing Saban.

“I’ve always said you never say never because you never know what the dynamics will be,” the coach said Wednesday on the Kirk Herbstreit/Ian Fitzsimmons podcast.

In August of this year, the 47-year-old Swinney — he’ll be 48 in November — reached an agreement on a new seven-year, $54 million contract that leaves him signed through the 2024 season. Swinney would owe the university a $6 million buyout if he leaves anytime between now and Dec. 31, 2018.  That number would then drop to $4 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2019, then drops by $1 million each year through the same date in 2022. It would then be $1 million for the final two seasons on the deal.

In May of this year, the 65-year-old Saban — he’ll be 66 in October — agreed to a contract extension that leaves him signed through the 2024 season.  Saban will turn 73 years old during that 2024 season.

A little factoid that might interest some: Swinney would be 56 at the start of the 2025 season, the same age as Saban when he took over the Tide in 2007.

Anyway, below is TigerNet.com‘s transcription of the pertinent Swinney/Alabama portions of the podcast, which you can listen to in its entirety HERE:

They [Clemson] may run me out of here, they’ve [schools] fired Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno and you name it, so I don’t think about it,” Swinney said. “I just love what I do, whether or not I retire here or not, I have a long way to go. You can retire a lot worse places than Clemson, SC; this place is special. I love it. Who knows what God’s got in store for me down the road. I just kinda take it one day at a time, one year at a time. Hopefully, we can be about the right things and the right way. Who knows what God has planned for me 10-15 years down the road will be.”

Herbstreit pressed him on the issue if he would one day coach at Alabama after Nick Saban hangs it up.

“We just beat them [Alabama] for the National Championship I think,” Swinney joked. “First of all…anybody that would suggest that or say that I am humbled by that and certainly appreciate anybody that would even think that way that they would want me be a candidate for a job like Alabama or whatever. But that’s just kinda the fandom. You know people just naturally make connections and think things like that and they never really consider all factors. I’ve always said you never say never because you never know what the dynamics will be. Ten years from now, Alabama may call me and want me to come to Alabama and Clemson people may hate me at that point. I may have a terrible president or AD. There are dynamics that change. I have always focused on being great at where I’m at and blooming where I’m planted. All I know is there is nothing we can’t do here at Clemson. I don’t have to go somewhere else to win at the highest level.

Khalil Oliver leaving Oregon, likely as grad transfer

By John TaylorSep 28, 2017
Barring a change of heart, Khalil Oliver will finish his collegiate playing somewhere other than where it started.

Oliver confirmed Wednesday that he has decided to leave Oregon and transfer to an undetermined elsewhere. While the defensive back told the Idaho Statesman that he’s already been in contact with a few unnamed schools, he won’t make a final decision on a transfer destination until he graduates from UO this winter.

As a graduate transfer, Oliver would be eligible to play immediately in 2018. That season would be his final year of eligibility — unless, as The Oregonian reported is a possibility, he gets a year of eligibility back for this season.

“I just felt like it was best for me to move on from the university and pursue other options,” Oliver told the Statesman. “After talking about it with my family and the team chaplain, I felt like this was the decision I needed to make for myself and my future.”

One team to keep an eye on could be Washington as Oliver had committed to play at Boise State before Chris Petersen left for UW. The Idaho product then flipped and signed with UO as part of the Class of 2014.

Oliver played in 26 games during his time with the Ducks, and was named as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2016 season. He started the opener this season, his first career start, but hasn’t played since because of an injury sustained in that game vs. Southern Utah.

That injury situation lends credence to the safety getting this year back eligibility-wise.

Injured half of Duke’s two-headed RB listed as probable for Miami

By John TaylorSep 28, 2017
It appears Duke’s backfield will be at full strength for its ACC home opener this weekend.

On its weekly injury report released Wednesday, Brittain Brown is listed as probable for the Week 5 matchup with Miami at Wallace Wade Stadium Friday evening. The redshirt freshman running back is dealing with what’s only being described as an unspecified upper-body injury.

Brown missed practice earlier in the week with what’s believed to be a shoulder issue sustained in Week 4. However, he returned to the practice field Tuesday, giving rise to significant hope that he will be available for the Hurricanes.

Brown’s 325 yards rushing this season are second on the Blue Devils to Shaun Wilson‘s team-leading 349 yards. His 6.3 yards per carry, though, is tops on the team.

The Blue Devils are currently fourth in the ACC and tied for 26th nationally averaging 227 yards per game. The team second in the ACC in that category? The Hurricanes (288), although they’ve only played two games because of Hurricane Irma and its aftereffects.

In addition to Brown, starting middle linebacker Ben Humphreys is listed as probable as well with a leg injury. The junior suffered his injury last week after he was rolled up on in an illegal chop block in the win over rival North Carolina.