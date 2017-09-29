Getty Images

Former Vols star Peyton Manning “pulling hard” for Tennessee coach Butch Jones

By Bryan FischerSep 29, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Few players are more closely associated with their alma mater than Peyton Manning is with Tennessee. That’s one reason why — in addition to being one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football —  when he speaks about the Vols, people listen.

Manning is back in Knoxville this weekend to catch the team taking on Georgia in a huge SEC East clash and to be honored by the National Football Foundation for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Naturally his return to town prompted questions about what he thinks of the football team and their embattled head coach, Butch Jones.

As expected from the quarterback, he’s not pouring gasoline on Jones’ hot seat and told the Associated Press on Friday that he’s “pulling hard” for the coach to right the ship after a difficult first few games of 2017.

“I get texts from him at all hours about some concept or philosophy, and he’s all in,” added Manning.

While most Tennessee fans would probably crawl over backwards to have their former signal-caller take over for Jones as head coach of the Vols, it certainly doesn’t seem like that will be in the cards anytime soon given how close the pair’s relationship is. Maybe everybody will be signing a different tune after Saturday’s clash with the Bulldogs however…

Robbery arrest leads Memphis to dismiss ex-Mizzou DB Shaun Rupert

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

A rather serious incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Shaun Rupert was arrested by Memphis police officers Thursday on multiple charges.  The charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony stem from a late-May incident.

From the Commercial Appeal:

Police said on May 25th, a U of M student arrived home at his apartment in the 500 block of Brister Street when two men pushed their way inside.

The armed men demanded money from the victim. They then stole the victim’s two watches, an Xbox and an Apple Macbook.

The victim said the men made him get in the bathtub and told him they would kill him if he called the police, according to the police report.

After seeing his stolen items for sale on an online website, on a page registered to Rupert, the alleged victim contacted police.  Following his arrest, the Memphis senior defensive back admitted his role in the robbery.

As a result o the arrest and charges, Rupert has been dismissed from the Tigers football program, the athletic department confirmed in a statement.

Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.

Rupert had started all three games this season after playing in 13 last season.

In May of 2015, Rupert decided to transfer from the Missouri football program, ultimately landing at the U of M and sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  A little over a year prior to his transfer, Rupert was one of two Mizzou football players arrested on a charge of possession of fewer than 35 grams of marijuana.

Nick Saban, on anthem protests: ‘whether I agree or disagree, I think they have a right to do that’

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
9 Comments

Earlier this week, Washington State head coach Mike Leach, when asked about national anthem protests that had swept across NFL games over the weekend, stated “I’m proud of this country and would stand for the anthem and respect the flag.”  His contemporary at Alabama has made a very powerful statement in the opposite direction.

On his radio call-in show Thursday night, Nick Saban was asked by a retired military veteran for the head coach’s take on the anthem protests and if he’d allow former Crimson Tide players who took part in the protests to return to his sidelines.  The most poignant portion of Saban’s response?

“I have my opinion in terms of what I would do and how I would do it,” Saban said. “I’m not one to ever disrespect the symbols that represent the values of our country. I also respect individual differences that other people have and I think they have the right to express those — whether it’s our players or somebody else, whether I agree or disagree, I think they have a right to do that.”

That response was very much in line with what Saban had said earlier in the week on the subject.

“To me, some of the things that we do in our country when I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now,” Saban was quoted by al.com as saying Monday. “But I also respect everyone’s rights not to censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs. I’m just a coach. I don’t have the answers to all the questions.”

Report: Staph infection to sideline USC’s starting LT for tonight’s game vs. Wazzu

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This could certainly serve as a detrimental development for USC.

Friday night, unbeaten and fifth-ranked USC will square off with undefeated and 16th-ranked Washington State in a key Pac-12 matchup in Pullman.  According to Scout.com, the Trojans will take the field without Toa Lobendahn (pictured, right).

Citing unnamed sources, the website is reporting that the starting left tackle has a staph infection and did not travel with the team.

As of now, the football program has yet to publicly address Lobendahn’s status for tonight’s game.

The versatile offensive lineman has started 21 games during his Trojans career — eight at left guard, five at left tackle, five at right guard, three at center.  He started the first four games this season at left tackle.

When it comes to a replacement, Scout.com lays out a couple of scenarios.

With Lobendahn out, either Andrew Vorhees or Austin Jackson could step into his place at left tackle. USC could also move other players around and allow Vorhees to come in and play a position he is more comfortable with, either right guard or right tackle.

North Carolina’s leading receiver out with season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The injury news has gone from bad to worse for North Carolina.

On its injury report released ahead of its game against Georgia Tech, UNC revealed that Austin Proehl is now out for the remainder of the 2017 season. The football program didn’t specify, at all, what type of injury with which the wide receiver is dealing.

However, it’s believed that Proehl is dealing with an injury to his left arm/shoulder.

As Proehl has yet to use his redshirt, the true senior could return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2018. However, as speculation about the severity of the injury began to spread, Proehl seemed to indicate on Twitter that his time as a Tar Heel had come to an end.

Proehl currently leads the Tar Heels with 16 catches for 270 yards. Last season, his 43 receptions and 597 receiving yards were third on the team.

With Proehl sidelined for the balance of the season, Jordan Cunningham (12 receptions) and Anthony Ratliff-Williams (192 receiving yards) will take the lead in the Tar Heels’ passing attack moving forward.