Nick Saban, on anthem protests: ‘whether I agree or disagree, I think they have a right to do that’

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
Earlier this week, Washington State head coach Mike Leach, when asked about national anthem protests that had swept across NFL games over the weekend, stated “I’m proud of this country and would stand for the anthem and respect the flag.”  His contemporary at Alabama has made a very powerful statement in the opposite direction.

On his radio call-in show Thursday night, Nick Saban was asked by a retired military veteran for the head coach’s take on the anthem protests and if he’d allow former Crimson Tide players who took part in the protests to return to his sidelines.  The most poignant portion of Saban’s response?

“I have my opinion in terms of what I would do and how I would do it,” Saban said. “I’m not one to ever disrespect the symbols that represent the values of our country. I also respect individual differences that other people have and I think they have the right to express those — whether it’s our players or somebody else, whether I agree or disagree, I think they have a right to do that.”

That response was very much in line with what Saban had said earlier in the week on the subject.

“To me, some of the things that we do in our country when I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now,” Saban was quoted by al.com as saying Monday. “But I also respect everyone’s rights not to censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs. I’m just a coach. I don’t have the answers to all the questions.”

Robbery arrest leads Memphis to dismiss ex-Mizzou DB Shaun Rupert

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT
A rather serious incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Shaun Rupert was arrested by Memphis police officers Thursday on multiple charges.  The charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony stem from a late-May incident.

From the Commercial Appeal:

Police said on May 25th, a U of M student arrived home at his apartment in the 500 block of Brister Street when two men pushed their way inside.

The armed men demanded money from the victim. They then stole the victim’s two watches, an Xbox and an Apple Macbook.

The victim said the men made him get in the bathtub and told him they would kill him if he called the police, according to the police report.

After seeing his stolen items for sale on an online website, on a page registered to Rupert, the alleged victim contacted police.  Following his arrest, the Memphis senior defensive back admitted his role in the robbery.

As a result o the arrest and charges, Rupert has been dismissed from the Tigers football program, the athletic department confirmed in a statement.

Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.

Rupert had started all three games this season after playing in 13 last season.

In May of 2015, Rupert decided to transfer from the Missouri football program, ultimately landing at the U of M and sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws.  A little over a year prior to his transfer, Rupert was one of two Mizzou football players arrested on a charge of possession of fewer than 35 grams of marijuana.

Report: Staph infection to sideline USC’s starting LT for tonight’s game vs. Wazzu

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
This could certainly serve as a detrimental development for USC.

Friday night, unbeaten and fifth-ranked USC will square off with undefeated and 16th-ranked Washington State in a key Pac-12 matchup in Pullman.  According to Scout.com, the Trojans will take the field without Toa Lobendahn (pictured, right).

Citing unnamed sources, the website is reporting that the starting left tackle has a staph infection and did not travel with the team.

As of now, the football program has yet to publicly address Lobendahn’s status for tonight’s game.

The versatile offensive lineman has started 21 games during his Trojans career — eight at left guard, five at left tackle, five at right guard, three at center.  He started the first four games this season at left tackle.

When it comes to a replacement, Scout.com lays out a couple of scenarios.

With Lobendahn out, either Andrew Vorhees or Austin Jackson could step into his place at left tackle. USC could also move other players around and allow Vorhees to come in and play a position he is more comfortable with, either right guard or right tackle.

North Carolina’s leading receiver out with season-ending injury

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
The injury news has gone from bad to worse for North Carolina.

On its injury report released ahead of its game against Georgia Tech, UNC revealed that Austin Proehl is now out for the remainder of the 2017 season. The football program didn’t specify, at all, what type of injury with which the wide receiver is dealing.

However, it’s believed that Proehl is dealing with an injury to his left arm/shoulder.

As Proehl has yet to use his redshirt, the true senior could return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2018. However, as speculation about the severity of the injury began to spread, Proehl seemed to indicate on Twitter that his time as a Tar Heel had come to an end.

Proehl currently leads the Tar Heels with 16 catches for 270 yards. Last season, his 43 receptions and 597 receiving yards were third on the team.

With Proehl sidelined for the balance of the season, Jordan Cunningham (12 receptions) and Anthony Ratliff-Williams (192 receiving yards) will take the lead in the Tar Heels’ passing attack moving forward.

Doug Martin, New Mexico State agree to three-year contract extension

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT
At least when it comes to on-field results, this is, well, interesting to say the least. Off the field and in the classroom, however, it makes sense for the university.

Thursday night, New Mexico State announced that it had reached an agreement with Doug Martin on a three-year contract extension. With the new deal, the fifth-year head coach is now signed through the 2020 season.

After taking over a program that won just one game in 2012, Martin’s Aggies proceed to win two, two, three, three games in his first four seasons. This season, however, NMSU is 2-2 after four games, with those wins coming against in-state rival New Mexico and its biggest out-of-state rival in UTEP.

Those wins are kind of a big deal for the program as they haven’t beaten those two teams in the same season since 2002. Furthermore, the Aggies haven’t beaten the Lobos on the road and the Miners at home in the same season since 1976.

Aside from that on-field progress, the school in its press release highlighted what’s been going on off the field under Martin. And rightfully so as it’s fairly impressive what Martin and the program have done academically.

When Coach Martin accepted this job in 2013, there were significant hurdles the program faced such as APR scores, budget and on-field performance,” [atheltic director Mario] Moccia stated. “Since then, Doug and his staff have worked tirelessly to improve our APR score. While our budget remains to be a challenge, we’ve made efforts to stabilize that the best we can and put a focus towards football. From a performance standpoint, specifically this year, it’s evident to not only me but many others that there have been significant improvements from a competitive standpoint, which has culminated in us beating UNM and UTEP in the same season for the first time since 2002.”

Martin inherited a football program that had never met the NCAA Academic Progress Report standards. NM State’s APR multi-year score when he took over stood at 915, which was second to last in the league and led to the Aggies losing one day of practice a week. Fast forward to today and football’s 972 APR score in 2015-16 was one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference, ranking it only second to Troy – who’s score was just two points higher than NM State at 974.

“Four years ago we had a vision of building a football program at New Mexico State that would have great academic integrity and great players winning on and off the field,” Martin said. “The academic side has been accomplished as we are the only coaching staff in NM State history to achieve the NCAA APR score for football and have now done it four-straight years. What people are now seeing is the on field performance starting to take shape thanks to our talented players and coaches.