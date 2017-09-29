North Carolina’s leading receiver out with season-ending injury

The injury news has gone from bad to worse for North Carolina.

On its injury report released ahead of its game against Georgia Tech, UNC revealed that Austin Proehl is now out for the remainder of the 2017 season. The football program didn’t specify, at all, what type of injury with which the wide receiver is dealing.

However, it’s believed that Proehl is dealing with an injury to his left arm/shoulder.

As Proehl has yet to use his redshirt, the true senior could return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2018. However, as speculation about the severity of the injury began to spread, Proehl seemed to indicate on Twitter that his time as a Tar Heel had come to an end.

Thank you to everyone for your love and support. I will always be a tarheel. #GoHeels https://t.co/r8TI5XWp04 — Austin Proehl (@AustinProehl11) September 24, 2017

Proehl currently leads the Tar Heels with 16 catches for 270 yards. Last season, his 43 receptions and 597 receiving yards were third on the team.

With Proehl sidelined for the balance of the season, Jordan Cunningham (12 receptions) and Anthony Ratliff-Williams (192 receiving yards) will take the lead in the Tar Heels’ passing attack moving forward.