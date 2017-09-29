Offensive woes continue as BYU drops to 1-4 on the year after falling to Utah State on the road

The good news for BYU on Friday night? The team hit a new season-high for points scored.
The bad news? It was not at all enough to keep things close on the road at Utah State as the team dropped to 1-4 on the year after losing 40-24 to the Aggies.
The issues for the Cougars once again began and ended with the quarterback position. Starter Beau Hoge tossed three touchdowns — one of which went to the other team on a pick-six — before being knocked out in the first half with an injury. Naturally that stunted any signs of growth offensively, as backup Koy Detmer Jr. could not get much of anything going after taking over under center and finished the night with 91 yards passing and three interceptions. All told, the team turned the ball over seven times.
As disappointing as the trip up to Logan was for BYU, the victory could mark a big turning point for the home team as they prepare to enter the thick of Mountain West play. Quarterback Kent Myers was terrific through the air and on the ground, throwing for two scores and running for another on the night. The Aggies averaged nearly six yards a play before running the clock out late in the game and nearly hit the 400 yard mark against a defense that many thought was pretty stout coming in. Defensive back Jalen Davis was all over the field and recorded three interceptions, two of which he took back for touchdowns to nearly match the offensive scoring of his opponent.
Combined with a 61 point outing last week at San Jose State, the result should help cool off any hot seat talk for USU coach Matt Wells. The same could probably not be said for his counterpart down in Provo as Kalani Sitake enters a crucial stretch during his young tenure leading the team with Boise State and Mississippi State coming up to start October.
While everybody expected a rough start to the season for BYU with that brutal early schedule, few could have predicted the Cougars would still be searching for their first FBS win at this point and struggling to do much of anything on the offensive end.
It’s been a difficult past few weeks at Nebraska after the school lost to Northern Illinois. Naturally, the cure for all those issues was to come back and thump Illinois on the road on Friday night and capture a nice Big Ten victory in the process.
The Cornhuskers led throughout and were rarely threatened in a must-win game for Mike Riley’s squad, eventually leaving town with a 28-6 victory over the Illini that probably wasn’t even as close as that score would indicate on the field.
NU quarterback Tanner Lee produced his best performance in a Huskers uniform, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he failed to throw a pass to the other team with a rare no-interception outing in the passing game after throwing nine picks on the year coming in.
Devine Ozigbo produced the biggest highlight for the Big Red rushing attack with a touchdown run around the edge early in the game. He later finished with 106 yards on the ground and may have solidified his status atop the depth chart heading into next week.
As for the Illini, they showed why they’re better left to getting lost in the shuffle on Saturday’s instead of getting the spotlight put on them in a rare national TV gig on Friday. Junior Chayce Crouch was just 9/15 for 99 yards and an interception at quarterback as the team struggled to sustain much of anything offensively after an early field goal drive. Perhaps most disappointing for Lovie Smith’s team was the defensive effort though, as missed tackles were a common sight despite the university honoring Hall of Famer Dick Butkus on the field during the game. The team is playing a huge number of freshmen this season and that was certainly evident at times in this one.
The flip side of the comfortable margin on the other sideline was probably just what the doctor order in Lincoln however. After such a difficult few weeks and lots of chatter around the football team, the team is right back on track and 2-0 in conference play with a key extra day of rest heading into next week.
All offseason long, folks wondered just how well the ACC could respond to losing a number of quarterbacks to the NFL. A quarter of the way through the season, the answer in Miami sure seems to be that the Hurricanes will be one of the teams that are just fine on that front.
Signal-caller Malik Rosier out-dueled his highly touted counterpart at Duke on Friday night and helped lead Miami to a 31-6 win that gives the team a solid inside track in the Coastal Division race.
Rosier didn’t have an incomplete pass until well into the second quarter as part of a hot start and wound up finishing with 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to go with another 45 yards and a score rushing. While things didn’t quite come as easy for the redshirt junior in the second half, it was nevertheless another quality start for a team that moves to 3-0 ahead of their big rivalry game at Florida State next week.
While it was a good night for the quarterback, star running back Mark Walton didn’t quite have it so easy. Though he broke off a few nice runs throughout the evening, he finished with just 51 yards on the ground and was injured in the fourth quarter that saw him limp off with a leg injury. Backup Travis Homer promptly ripped off a 40 yard touchdown on the next series to seal the victory after taking over in the backfield.
Not everything went well on the night for the ‘Canes however. Punter Zach Feagles made the highlight reel in a way no specialist wants to by booting a negative one-yard punt (that wasn’t blocked) in the third quarter. Yes, really.
As for the Blue Devils, they were on the verge of getting right back into things several times throughout the game but never could turn the corner. QB Daniel Jones had his moments, but was under pressure all night and managed just 166 yards on 21 completions while also tossing an interception. Though he did everything he could with limited options, the team went just 5-of-19 on third down and converted just one of their fourth down attempts.
Given the ACC Coastal chaos we’ve seen in the division in the past, a loss by no means knocks Duke out of the title race. Still, the big takeaway from Friday night came on the other sideline as Miami took home a victory and made another big step in the right direction under Mark Richt.
Get ready for some big changes on the Plains and the possibility that Gus Malzahn’s hot seat could be just a tad bit warmer too.
AL.com reports on Friday night that Auburn leadership has “laid the groundwork to end Jay Jacobs‘ tenure as athletic director.” While it was widely expected that the school would eventually part ways with Jacobs and find a new administrator, it seems that timetable is all set to move up in light of the growing college basketball scandal that has embroiled the school this past week.
Most notably for the football team is perhaps the fact that a new athletic director could be in place by the end of the season, instead of the program making a change in leadership around December. As a result, a new AD could be in position to make a decision on Malzahn and company at the end of the year should the Tigers falter down the stretch in SEC play or fail to live up to lofty expectations for the team in 2017. It goes without saying his basketball counterpart Bruce Pearl is already feeling the heat and could be part of sweeping changes at the school over the next few months.
A former walk-on for the football team, Jacobs has been in charge at Auburn since 2004 and was front and center back when the program won a national championship during the 2010 season and dealt with the Cam Newton saga at the same time. Interestingly, AL.com notes that Jacobs’ former No. 2 — current UConn athletic director David Benedict — could be the leading candidate to replace him.
No matter as to the when or why though, making a change at athletic director probably isn’t the best thing for the team’s football coach — who is already hearing it from the fan base four games into this year’s campaign.
Undefeated Miami faces an undefeated Duke team on Friday night for a pivotal ACC Coastal clash that will give one of the two the inside track for the division title and a berth in the conference championship game. If the Hurricanes end up winning the game in a convincing fashion, you can probably expect to hear all about how ‘The U’ is back on the national stage.
If you don’t want to wait until after the fourth quarter to hear about the team being “back” however, one only has to take a look at ‘Canes cornerback Malek Young harkening back to a different era for the program and saying the goal for the defense this week is to knock Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones out of the game.
“He loves to throw the ball,” Young told 247Sports on Wednesday. “He takes hits. He don’t like to slide and what we’re going to do is—the goal is to get him out the game. Get him out the game and it’s going to be a good game.”
That’s about as close as you’ll come in today’s age to hear a player say the defense is going head-hunting in a game.
While it’s possible that Young was just being a little overeager with his comments and failed to find the proper words to note that the defense will make sure to tackle the quarterback when he escapes the pocket, it’s also possible that he slipped up when it comes to handing out some bulletin board material too.
Given the program’s history on the subject, something says officials and both coaching staffs will be paying a little more attention to the defense — and Young in particular — when Jones takes off to run no matter what.