Offensive woes continue as BYU drops to 1-4 on the year after falling to Utah State on the road

The good news for BYU on Friday night? The team hit a new season-high for points scored.

The bad news? It was not at all enough to keep things close on the road at Utah State as the team dropped to 1-4 on the year after losing 40-24 to the Aggies.

The issues for the Cougars once again began and ended with the quarterback position. Starter Beau Hoge tossed three touchdowns — one of which went to the other team on a pick-six — before being knocked out in the first half with an injury. Naturally that stunted any signs of growth offensively, as backup Koy Detmer Jr. could not get much of anything going after taking over under center and finished the night with 91 yards passing and three interceptions. All told, the team turned the ball over seven times.

As disappointing as the trip up to Logan was for BYU, the victory could mark a big turning point for the home team as they prepare to enter the thick of Mountain West play. Quarterback Kent Myers was terrific through the air and on the ground, throwing for two scores and running for another on the night. The Aggies averaged nearly six yards a play before running the clock out late in the game and nearly hit the 400 yard mark against a defense that many thought was pretty stout coming in. Defensive back Jalen Davis was all over the field and recorded three interceptions, two of which he took back for touchdowns to nearly match the offensive scoring of his opponent.

Combined with a 61 point outing last week at San Jose State, the result should help cool off any hot seat talk for USU coach Matt Wells. The same could probably not be said for his counterpart down in Provo as Kalani Sitake enters a crucial stretch during his young tenure leading the team with Boise State and Mississippi State coming up to start October.

While everybody expected a rough start to the season for BYU with that brutal early schedule, few could have predicted the Cougars would still be searching for their first FBS win at this point and struggling to do much of anything on the offensive end.