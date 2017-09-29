Report: Auburn moving on from athletic director Jay Jacobs

Get ready for some big changes on the Plains and the possibility that Gus Malzahn’s hot seat could be just a tad bit warmer too.

AL.com reports on Friday night that Auburn leadership has “laid the groundwork to end Jay Jacobs‘ tenure as athletic director.” While it was widely expected that the school would eventually part ways with Jacobs and find a new administrator, it seems that timetable is all set to move up in light of the growing college basketball scandal that has embroiled the school this past week.

Most notably for the football team is perhaps the fact that a new athletic director could be in place by the end of the season, instead of the program making a change in leadership around December. As a result, a new AD could be in position to make a decision on Malzahn and company at the end of the year should the Tigers falter down the stretch in SEC play or fail to live up to lofty expectations for the team in 2017. It goes without saying his basketball counterpart Bruce Pearl is already feeling the heat and could be part of sweeping changes at the school over the next few months.

A former walk-on for the football team, Jacobs has been in charge at Auburn since 2004 and was front and center back when the program won a national championship during the 2010 season and dealt with the Cam Newton saga at the same time. Interestingly, AL.com notes that Jacobs’ former No. 2 — current UConn athletic director David Benedict — could be the leading candidate to replace him.

No matter as to the when or why though, making a change at athletic director probably isn’t the best thing for the team’s football coach — who is already hearing it from the fan base four games into this year’s campaign.