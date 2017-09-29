Report: Auburn moving on from athletic director Jay Jacobs

Get ready for some big changes on the Plains and the possibility that Gus Malzahn’s hot seat could be just a tad bit warmer too.
AL.com reports on Friday night that Auburn leadership has “laid the groundwork to end Jay Jacobs‘ tenure as athletic director.” While it was widely expected that the school would eventually part ways with Jacobs and find a new administrator, it seems that timetable is all set to move up in light of the growing college basketball scandal that has embroiled the school this past week.
Most notably for the football team is perhaps the fact that a new athletic director could be in place by the end of the season, instead of the program making a change in leadership around December. As a result, a new AD could be in position to make a decision on Malzahn and company at the end of the year should the Tigers falter down the stretch in SEC play or fail to live up to lofty expectations for the team in 2017. It goes without saying his basketball counterpart Bruce Pearl is already feeling the heat and could be part of sweeping changes at the school over the next few months.
A former walk-on for the football team, Jacobs has been in charge at Auburn since 2004 and was front and center back when the program won a national championship during the 2010 season and dealt with the Cam Newton saga at the same time. Interestingly, AL.com notes that Jacobs’ former No. 2 — current UConn athletic director David Benedict — could be the leading candidate to replace him.
No matter as to the when or why though, making a change at athletic director probably isn’t the best thing for the team’s football coach — who is already hearing it from the fan base four games into this year’s campaign.
Undefeated Miami faces an undefeated Duke team on Friday night for a pivotal ACC Coastal clash that will give one of the two the inside track for the division title and a berth in the conference championship game. If the Hurricanes end up winning the game in a convincing fashion, you can probably expect to hear all about how ‘The U’ is back on the national stage.
If you don’t want to wait until after the fourth quarter to hear about the team being “back” however, one only has to take a look at ‘Canes cornerback Malek Young harkening back to a different era for the program and saying the goal for the defense this week is to knock Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones out of the game.
“He loves to throw the ball,” Young told 247Sports on Wednesday. “He takes hits. He don’t like to slide and what we’re going to do is—the goal is to get him out the game. Get him out the game and it’s going to be a good game.”
That’s about as close as you’ll come in today’s age to hear a player say the defense is going head-hunting in a game.
While it’s possible that Young was just being a little overeager with his comments and failed to find the proper words to note that the defense will make sure to tackle the quarterback when he escapes the pocket, it’s also possible that he slipped up when it comes to handing out some bulletin board material too.
Given the program’s history on the subject, something says officials and both coaching staffs will be paying a little more attention to the defense — and Young in particular — when Jones takes off to run no matter what.
Few players are more closely associated with their alma mater than Peyton Manning is with Tennessee. That’s one reason why — in addition to being one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football — when he speaks about the Vols, people listen.
Manning is back in Knoxville this weekend to catch the team taking on Georgia in a huge SEC East clash and to be honored by the National Football Foundation for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Naturally his return to town prompted questions about what he thinks of the football team and their embattled head coach, Butch Jones.
As expected from the quarterback, he’s not pouring gasoline on Jones’ hot seat and told the Associated Press on Friday that he’s “pulling hard” for the coach to right the ship after a difficult first few games of 2017.
“I get texts from him at all hours about some concept or philosophy, and he’s all in,” added Manning.
While most Tennessee fans would probably crawl over backwards to have their former signal-caller take over for Jones as head coach of the Vols, it certainly doesn’t seem like that will be in the cards anytime soon given how close the pair’s relationship is. Maybe everybody will be signing a different tune after Saturday’s clash with the Bulldogs however…
A rather serious incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker.
According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Shaun Rupert was arrested by Memphis police officers Thursday on multiple charges. The charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony stem from a late-May incident.
From the Commercial Appeal:
Police said on May 25th, a U of M student arrived home at his apartment in the 500 block of Brister Street when two men pushed their way inside.
The armed men demanded money from the victim. They then stole the victim’s two watches, an Xbox and an Apple Macbook.
The victim said the men made him get in the bathtub and told him they would kill him if he called the police, according to the police report.
After seeing his stolen items for sale on an online website, on a page registered to Rupert, the alleged victim contacted police. Following his arrest, the Memphis senior defensive back admitted his role in the robbery.
As a result o the arrest and charges, Rupert has been dismissed from the Tigers football program, the athletic department confirmed in a statement.
Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.
Rupert had started all three games this season after playing in 13 last season.
In May of 2015, Rupert decided to transfer from the Missouri football program, ultimately landing at the U of M and sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. A little over a year prior to his transfer, Rupert was one of two Mizzou football players arrested on a charge of possession of fewer than 35 grams of marijuana.
Earlier this week, Washington State head coach Mike Leach, when asked about national anthem protests that had swept across NFL games over the weekend, stated “I’m proud of this country and would stand for the anthem and respect the flag.” His contemporary at Alabama has made a very powerful statement in the opposite direction.
On his radio call-in show Thursday night, Nick Saban was asked by a retired military veteran for the head coach’s take on the anthem protests and if he’d allow former Crimson Tide players who took part in the protests to return to his sidelines. The most poignant portion of Saban’s response?
“I have my opinion in terms of what I would do and how I would do it,” Saban said. “I’m not one to ever disrespect the symbols that represent the values of our country. I also respect individual differences that other people have and I think they have the right to express those — whether it’s our players or somebody else, whether I agree or disagree, I think they have a right to do that.”
That response was very much in line with what Saban had said earlier in the week on the subject.
“To me, some of the things that we do in our country when I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now,” Saban was quoted by al.com as saying Monday. “But I also respect everyone’s rights not to censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs. I’m just a coach. I don’t have the answers to all the questions.”