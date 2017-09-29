Getty Images

Report: staph infection to sideline USC’s starting LT for tonight’s game vs. Wazzu

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
This could certainly serve as a detrimental development for USC.

Friday night, unbeaten and fifth-ranked USC will square off with undefeated and 16th-ranked Washington State in a key Pac-12 matchup in Pullman.  According to Scout.com, the Trojans will take the field without Toa Lobendahn (pictured, right).

Citing unnamed sources, the website is reporting that the starting left tackle has a staph infection and did not travel with the team.

As of now, the football program has yet to publicly address Lobendahn’s status for tonight’s game.

The versatile offensive lineman has started 21 games during his Trojans career — eight at left guard, five at left tackle, five at right guard, three at center.  He started the first four games this season at left tackle.

When it comes to a replacement, Scout.com lays out a couple of scenarios.

With Lobendahn out, either Andrew Vorhees or Austin Jackson could step into his place at left tackle. USC could also move other players around and allow Vorhees to come in and play a position he is more comfortable with, either right guard or right tackle.

North Carolina’s leading receiver out with season-ending injury

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
The injury news has gone from bad to worse for North Carolina.

On its injury report released ahead of its game against Georgia Tech, UNC revealed that Austin Proehl is now out for the remainder of the 2017 season. The football program didn’t specify, at all, what type of injury with which the wide receiver is dealing.

However, it’s believed that Proehl is dealing with an injury to his left arm/shoulder.

As Proehl has yet to use his redshirt, the true senior could return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2018. However, as speculation about the severity of the injury began to spread, Proehl seemed to indicate on Twitter that his time as a Tar Heel had come to an end.

Proehl currently leads the Tar Heels with 16 catches for 270 yards. Last season, his 43 receptions and 597 receiving yards were third on the team.

With Proehl sidelined for the balance of the season, Jordan Cunningham (12 receptions) and Anthony Ratliff-Williams (192 receiving yards) will take the lead in the Tar Heels’ passing attack moving forward.

Doug Martin, New Mexico State agree to three-year contract extension

By John TaylorSep 29, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT
At least when it comes to on-field results, this is, well, interesting to say the least. Off the field and in the classroom, however, it makes sense for the university.

Thursday night, New Mexico State announced that it had reached an agreement with Doug Martin on a three-year contract extension. With the new deal, the fifth-year head coach is now signed through the 2020 season.

After taking over a program that won just one game in 2012, Martin’s Aggies proceed to win two, two, three, three games in his first four seasons. This season, however, NMSU is 2-2 after four games, with those wins coming against in-state rival New Mexico and its biggest out-of-state rival in UTEP.

Those wins are kind of a big deal for the program as they haven’t beaten those two teams in the same season since 2002. Furthermore, the Aggies haven’t beaten the Lobos on the road and the Miners at home in the same season since 1976.

Aside from that on-field progress, the school in its press release highlighted what’s been going on off the field under Martin. And rightfully so as it’s fairly impressive what Martin and the program have done academically.

When Coach Martin accepted this job in 2013, there were significant hurdles the program faced such as APR scores, budget and on-field performance,” [atheltic director Mario] Moccia stated. “Since then, Doug and his staff have worked tirelessly to improve our APR score. While our budget remains to be a challenge, we’ve made efforts to stabilize that the best we can and put a focus towards football. From a performance standpoint, specifically this year, it’s evident to not only me but many others that there have been significant improvements from a competitive standpoint, which has culminated in us beating UNM and UTEP in the same season for the first time since 2002.”

Martin inherited a football program that had never met the NCAA Academic Progress Report standards. NM State’s APR multi-year score when he took over stood at 915, which was second to last in the league and led to the Aggies losing one day of practice a week. Fast forward to today and football’s 972 APR score in 2015-16 was one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference, ranking it only second to Troy – who’s score was just two points higher than NM State at 974.

“Four years ago we had a vision of building a football program at New Mexico State that would have great academic integrity and great players winning on and off the field,” Martin said. “The academic side has been accomplished as we are the only coaching staff in NM State history to achieve the NCAA APR score for football and have now done it four-straight years. What people are now seeing is the on field performance starting to take shape thanks to our talented players and coaches.

Tom Herman, Texas score first Big 12 victory by outlasting Iowa State

By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2017, 11:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

When you think Big 12 football, you probably use words like exciting, high-scoring, offensive and fun. Texas and Iowa State played a game Thursday night that was purported to be their conference opener in the same league, but could not use any of those adjectives to describe the action on the field.

Instead, the two teams combined for a slugfest that was filled with far more defensive highlights than big plays on offense as the Longhorns managed to capture their first Big 12 victory of the year 17-7. The ugly wins still count, of course, but it’s probably not the kind of triumphant return to conference play that former Cyclones assistant turned UT head coach Tom Herman wanted in Ames after a bye week.

Longhorns running back Chris Warren III scored the first points for the Burnt Orange at Jack Trice Stadium in nearly four years when he burst into the end zone on the team’s opening drive of the game and finished with 44 yards on a night where it was difficult for both teams to run the ball. The team’s other touchdown was set up by a turnover before quarterback Shane Buechele found Toneil Carter over the middle for a 22-yard strike that proved to be decisive. Kicker Joshua Rowland later booted a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for good measure.

Buechele, who started for the first time since being injured back in Week 2, finished the night with 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

While his numbers weren’t great, at least they were a lot better than his counterpart Jacob Park. The Cyclones signal-caller was picked off three times by a feisty Texas defense and had a whopping 48 attempts but just 246 yards and a touchdown to balance it out (he was also sacked four times). While the home team was behind all game long, curiously young tailback David Montgomery managed only nine carries for 34 yards on the night.

At least Matt Campbell’s newly designed Cyclones helmets were slick.

But Texas will certainly take it after their struggles on the road in conference play the past few years. The Longhorns offense hasn’t quite taken off like many thought it would with Herman in charge but it certainly appears the defense is already one of the best in the league and will poise a big challenge for Kansas State next weekend.

Texas strikes first in Ames to help lead Iowa State at halftime of Big 12 clash

By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
It’s been a little under four years since the last time Texas scored a point in Ames, Iowa. Perhaps former Iowa State assistant Tom Herman, now the head coach of the Longhorns, was aware of that fact.

Texas struck first with a touchdown on their opening drive Thursday night but didn’t do a ton offensively afterward, managing to take a 14-0 lead over the Cyclones into halftime. If the scoreboard didn’t tell you, the game was not quite the barnburner you’re used to seeing in Big 12 play.

That first score was not without controversy for the burnt orange though, as an unsportsmanlike penalty by Iowa State helped extend the offensive drive a few plays before UT tailback Chris Warren III eventually barreled into the end zone from 11 yards out in the first quarter. The Horns were able to move the ball through two quarters occasionally but needed an interception from safety DeShon Elliott to set up their next score.

Shane Buechele got the start at quarterback for Texas after not playing against USC in the team’s last game and finished 9/11 for 91 yards and a beautiful touchdown throw to Toneil Carter just before getting smacked by a blitzer.

The biggest bright spot for Iowa State may have been the debut of their fantastic new secondary logo/helmets for a national TV audience. While the new lids were great, the team’s third down performance on both sides of the ball left much to be desired. The offense was just 2/7 converting while the defense allowed their opponents to go 7/10 in the first half. Signal-caller Jacob Park was already up to 26 attempts for the Cyclones and recorded 103 yards passing, but wasn’t terribly accurate while trying to avoid a lot of pressure in his face most of the night and was picked off twice.

Still, it should be a much more interesting second half as the two teams make adjustments and look to grab that first Big 12 conference victory of the year.