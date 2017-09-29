Robbery arrest leads Memphis to dismiss ex-Mizzou DB Shaun Rupert

A rather serious incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Shaun Rupert was arrested by Memphis police officers Thursday on multiple charges. The charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony stem from a late-May incident.

From the Commercial Appeal:

Police said on May 25th, a U of M student arrived home at his apartment in the 500 block of Brister Street when two men pushed their way inside. The armed men demanded money from the victim. They then stole the victim’s two watches, an Xbox and an Apple Macbook. The victim said the men made him get in the bathtub and told him they would kill him if he called the police, according to the police report.

After seeing his stolen items for sale on an online website, on a page registered to Rupert, the alleged victim contacted police. Following his arrest, the Memphis senior defensive back admitted his role in the robbery.

As a result o the arrest and charges, Rupert has been dismissed from the Tigers football program, the athletic department confirmed in a statement.

Shaun Rupert has been dismissed from the University of Memphis football team for a violation of team rules. This matter will also be reviewed by the Office of Student Accountability, Outreach and Support for violations of the UofM Student Code of Conduct. No additional comments will be made while the investigation is ongoing.

Rupert had started all three games this season after playing in 13 last season.

In May of 2015, Rupert decided to transfer from the Missouri football program, ultimately landing at the U of M and sitting out the 2015 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. A little over a year prior to his transfer, Rupert was one of two Mizzou football players arrested on a charge of possession of fewer than 35 grams of marijuana.