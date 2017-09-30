Associated Press

Auburn handling Mississippi State at the break

By Zach BarnettSep 30, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
In a game that looks as we sit here on Sept. 30 every bit like a Second Place Game in the SEC West, Auburn appears to have a clear advantage. The Tigers hold a 21-10 lead over Mississippi State at the break at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and immediately raced 75 yards in seven plays — all of them runs. Kerryon Johnson had the key run, a 59-yarder to take the ball from the Auburn 36-yard line to the Mississippi State 5, and the finisher, a 1-yard plunge. After a fumble on their next possession, Auburn made atonement by again racing nearly the length of the field. This time they moved 77 yards in five snaps, culminating in a 7-yard strike from Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Davis.

The Tigers’ third score also came from Stidham’s arm, this time on the first play of a drive, a 47-yard connection to Will Hastings. Stidham is 8-of-10 for 148 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while Johnson led the Tigers on the ground with 102 yards on 14 carries.

Mississippi State’s offense finally came alive on its final possession of the half. Nick Fitzgerald appeared to race in from 17 yards out at the 2:37 mark of the second quarter, but the ball was pulled back to the 1-foot line upon review. Fitzgerald lost yardage on first-and-goal, and second-and-goal was moved back to the 5-yard line after a false start. The Bulldogs’ second down play went for no gain, but Fitzgerald finally put Mississippi State in the end zone on third-and-goal with a 5-yard toss to Justin Johnson with 59 seconds left. It was the Bulldogs’ first touchdown in six quarters and counting of this top-15 road trip against Georgia and Auburn. Fitzgerald closed the half hitting 8-of-17 passes for 87 yards while rushing five times for 24 yards.

Mississippi State will receive to open the second half.

Stanford tailback Bryce Love is already over 1,000 yards rushing this season. It’s September.

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 30, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Trying to figure out who the best tailback in the country is seems like an easy task, right? After all, new Heisman favorite Saquon Barkley returned a kickoff for a touchdown and threw for another in a rout of Indiana. Plus there is San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, LSU’s Derrius Guice and nearly a dozen others who may have their own claim to the crown after Saturday wraps up too.

None, however, are holding a candle to Stanford’s Bryce Love when it comes to stats.

The Cardinal’s star running back set a new school record on Saturday by rushing for 301 yards on the ground in a rather effortless 34-24 win over Arizona State on the Farm. That mark included three touchdown runs of over 40 yards to boot. The Sun Devils aren’t exactly a stout defensive team but they looked like an FCS squad trying to tackle Love at times.

The crazy thing though? September is not even over and yet Love has crossed the 1,000 yard mark on the season and leads FBS in rushing by a huge margin. In fact, Pac-12 Networks noted that his 1,088 rushing yards — on just 98 carries —  is the most through five games in the last 20 (!!) seasons.

Christian McCaffrey who?

Heck, Love’s worst game this year was in that blowout loss to USC and he still managed 160 yards on 17 carries (that’s 9.4 per touch for the non-math majors). There are still seven regular season games left on Stanford’s schedule so it’ safe to say that topping the 2,000 yard barrier remains a possibility for the tailback by the time December rolls around.

Yes the Cardinal already have two losses on their record but that certainly won’t prevent Love from running his way to New York City as a Heisman finalist if he’s able to keep things up after a remarkable start to 2017 in the backfield.

Saquon Barkley adds to Heisman reel as No. 4 Penn State drops Indiana 45-14

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley may not have had a dynamite day running the football, but he once again demonstrated how lethal he can be in other ways. Barkley returned the game’s opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) started fast and finished strongly against Indiana (2-2, 0-2 Big Ten) in a 45-14 win.

Barkley carried the football 20 times but was limited to 56 yards by the Indiana defense. But Barkley added four catches for 51 yards and completed a 16-yard pass to DaeSean Hamilton on top of his 98-yard kick return for 221 all-purpose yards. Hamilton also made some Penn State history by becoming the school’s all-time leading receiver with 180 career receptions. He also scored three touchdowns in the game. Trace McSorley had a somewhat rough outing but still managed to end the game with 315 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, and he added one rushing touchdown as well.

Outside of the first quarter, in which Penn State put a 28-0 lead on the board, the Hoosiers played fairly well. But four turnovers proved to be too much against Penn State, with three turnovers leading to a Penn State touchdown. The Hoosiers also seemed to make a switch at quarterback from Richard Lagow (7-of-15, 97 yards) to Peyton Ramsey (8-of-17, 78 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT). Lagow may have gotten banged up but he continued to toss the football on the sideline in the second half alongside Ramsey.

Penn State will be back on the road for the second time in three weeks of Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions head to Evanston to face Northwestern next Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are coming off a road loss at Wisconsin and have won each of the past two meetings with Penn State (2014, 2015). James Franklin is 0-3 against Pat Fitzgerald, including one loss while the head coach of Vanderbilt.

Indiana will get a chance to get back in the win column next week when they return home to host FCS Charleston Southern in Bloomington. After that, Indiana will host the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 14.

Florida State escapes Wake Forest late to avoid worst start since 1976

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 30, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT
Florida State was staring at an 0-3 start for the first time since 1976 — over four decades ago when the Bobby Bowden era was just getting started.

Then, just when the team needed its lackluster passing game to come alive most, the Seminoles snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat to stun Wake Forest and escape on the road with a 26-19 victory that was the team’s first of the season.

Outside of his final pass, freshman quarterback James Blackman would probably like to forget his first road start behind center after throwing for just 121 yards on 11 completions (including just 31 entering the final quarter). On his final drop back however, the young signal-caller looked like a capable veteran and lobbed a perfect pass into the hands of Auden Tate for what proved to be the game-wining touchdown pass.

The Seminoles couldn’t get much going offensively prior to that surprising final drive otherwise, and needed some heroic efforts from Jacques Patrick (120 yards, one touchdown rushing) and fellow tailback Cam Akers (58 yards on the ground) to move the ball at all most of the afternoon.

Though mistakes and injuries along the offensive line played a role in those struggles, give credit to the Deacs’ defense for being stout at the line of scrimmage and making life difficult at the backend as well. They recorded a school-record with 17 (!!!) tackles for loss and sacked Blackman five times. Despite a generally impressive outing, everybody in Winston-Salem will be talking about the lapse that allowed the final touchdown from 40 yards out.

The effort overshadowed an efficient performance by quarterback John Wofford after he threw for 271 yards and was the team’s leading rusher with 63 yards on the ground and Wake’s first touchdown. Were it not for two turnovers on the day, it’s probably safe to say that the team wouldn’t even have been in a position to lose a game like that.

But they were and suffered a devastating last-minute loss that prevented a 5-0 start for the first time at the school in over a decade. We’ll see if a win like that can help jump-start Florida State ahead of their big rivalry game against Miami next week but it’s safe to say that both sides will head home tonight wondering about what could have been, and what was, after a wild ACC game.

No. 7 Georgia waxes Tennessee in fatal blow for the Butch Jones era

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 30, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT
There would be no Hail Mary to bail out the Vols this time.

No. 7 Georgia dominated Tennessee from the opening stop and never let up, cruising to a 41-0 victory that could prove to be the final blow of the Butch Jones era in Knoxville.

The Bulldog domination began literally from the first snap, as Quentin Dormady was intercepted by Tyrique McGhee on the very first play from scrimmage. That pick set up a 38-yard Rodrigo Blankenship to put Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) up for good.

The Vols’ next two possessions went three-and-out, and the second led to a 7-play, 54-yard touchdown march capped by a 12-yard scoring strike from Jake Fromm to Javon Wims. Fromm completed Georgia’s next scoring drive — an 87-yard marathon — on a 9-yard scamper on a 3rd-and-goal, staking the Dogs to a 17-0 lead with 7:13 left before halftime.

Another Dormady interception — though this one ricocheted off the leg of his intended receiver into the hands of Georgia safety J.R. Reed, who returned it 34 yards to the Tennessee 26-yard line — set up Fromm’s second rushing touchdown, a zone-read keeper to bury the Vols at 24-0 just before the half.

Sony Michel added a 31-yard rushing score late in the third quarter. Brian Herrian punched in a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter, and David Martin completed the scoring with a 19-yard field goal with 5:24 remaining.

Georgia’s defense utterly owned Tennessee’s offense, limiting Dormady to 5-of-16 passing for 64 yards with two picks and a fumble before he was pulled for Jarrett Guarantano. Six Vols rushers combined to carry 29 times for just 62 yards. The Bulldogs pounded out 285 rushing yards, led by Nick Chubb‘s 109 yards on 16 attempts. The only drama for Kirby Smart‘s team moving forward is who to play at quarterback. Fromm out-played his stats (7-of-15 for 84 yards with a touchdown and a pick, with two rushing scores) and effectively moved the offense up and down the field. But competition is on the way, as opening day starter Jacob Eason returned to action in mop up duty.

Tennessee is still 3-2 (0-2 SEC) this season with a likely bowl appearance waiting, but patience for the Volunteers’ fifth-year coach was at an all-time low before Saturday’s blowout — and Jones himself knew it, as evidenced by his anti-media rant on Monday. Jones has failed to deliver Tennessee its first SEC East championship since 2007, and Saturday’s loss — coupled with the Hail Mary defeat to Florida two weeks ago — all but guaranteed the streak of title-less seasons will stretch to 11. Jones blew golden opportunities to win the division in 2015 and ’16, with Florida and Georgia clearly down but obviously retooling, and the frustration over his failure to cash in was exacerbated by his everything-is-fine-here demeanor — as if he was hired to go 18-8 over the 2-season stretch and nothing more, while conveniently ignoring Tennessee’s 9-7 SEC mark over that span, including an inexcusable 4-4 mark last season despite beating both the Gators and the Bulldogs.

This loss will likely make a comeback effort for Jones impossible, whether or not his official dismissal comes later this weekend or at a to-be-determined date in the fall. Georgia’s players were more talented and executed better than Tennessee’s but, worse than anything for Jones, they simply tried harder than the Vols. CBS cameras captured shot after shot after shot of Georgia players refusing to be tackled, and found none of the the opposite. And when Tennessee did fight as hard as, a 44-yard completion to John Kelly, it still ended in a fumble.