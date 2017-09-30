Auburn handling Mississippi State at the break

In a game that looks as we sit here on Sept. 30 every bit like a Second Place Game in the SEC West, Auburn appears to have a clear advantage. The Tigers hold a 21-10 lead over Mississippi State at the break at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and immediately raced 75 yards in seven plays — all of them runs. Kerryon Johnson had the key run, a 59-yarder to take the ball from the Auburn 36-yard line to the Mississippi State 5, and the finisher, a 1-yard plunge. After a fumble on their next possession, Auburn made atonement by again racing nearly the length of the field. This time they moved 77 yards in five snaps, culminating in a 7-yard strike from Jarrett Stidham to Ryan Davis.

The Tigers’ third score also came from Stidham’s arm, this time on the first play of a drive, a 47-yard connection to Will Hastings. Stidham is 8-of-10 for 148 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while Johnson led the Tigers on the ground with 102 yards on 14 carries.

Mississippi State’s offense finally came alive on its final possession of the half. Nick Fitzgerald appeared to race in from 17 yards out at the 2:37 mark of the second quarter, but the ball was pulled back to the 1-foot line upon review. Fitzgerald lost yardage on first-and-goal, and second-and-goal was moved back to the 5-yard line after a false start. The Bulldogs’ second down play went for no gain, but Fitzgerald finally put Mississippi State in the end zone on third-and-goal with a 5-yard toss to Justin Johnson with 59 seconds left. It was the Bulldogs’ first touchdown in six quarters and counting of this top-15 road trip against Georgia and Auburn. Fitzgerald closed the half hitting 8-of-17 passes for 87 yards while rushing five times for 24 yards.

Mississippi State will receive to open the second half.