Florida State off to uninspired start, but lead Wake Forest at halftime

Florida State hasn’t started 0-3 in over four decades but the Seminoles are not exactly ending the threat of that happening again this year based on how they played in the first half against Wake Forest.

At least for FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, the Demon Deacons didn’t come out on fire to take advantage of mental mistakes either, trailing 13-12 at the break in a game where the winner may very well be the first to 20 points.

Making the first road start of his career, Seminoles freshman quarterback James Blackman was 5-of-7 for… a whopping seven yards. If not for a Jacques Patrick 69 yard run and a later touchdown score, the FSU offense might as well have stayed on the bus after also giving up two sacks and turning the ball over. Just a single drive lasted longer than 20 yards all told as the team’s struggles on that side of the ball continued.

Things nearly went from bad to worse too, as the team came close to losing All-American safety Derwin James with just minutes left in the half to a targeting penalty before it was overturned after replay.

The Deacs’ offense meanwhile, got off to a similar slow start but managed to find some success early in the second quarter. Signal-caller John Wolford was close to perfect against a pretty talented defense, going 14/18 for 140 yards through the air while also leading the team in rushing and scoring their lone touchdown on the ground. He did throw an interception but that was not completely his fault after a low pass was tipped up by his receiver.

Maybe some scoring drives just before halftime are a positive sign of things to come from both sides but it’s probably safe to say that neither head coach is thrilled at what they’ve seen out of their squad so far on Saturday in a big ACC clash.