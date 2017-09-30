Former Purdue head coach Joe Tiller dies at 74

Joe Tiller, the winningest head coach in the history of the Purdue football program, has passed away at the age of 74, the school announced today.
Tiller passed away at his home in Buffalo, Wyoming.
“Today is a very sad day for me and the entire Purdue family,” said Drew Brees, who played for Tiller from 1997 to 2000. “Coach Tiller was an important person in my life and to so many other guys who played for him. He did so much more than teach us how to win. He taught us life lessons and how to be great leaders and men. My thoughts and prayers are with Arnette, Julie, Renee, and Mike.”
Tiller was the head coach of the Boilermakers from 1997 through 2008 with a record of 87-62 overall and 53-43 in Big Ten play. Tiller innovated the Purdue offense by implementing the spread and opening things up with the offensive strategies at a time what such flair was unheard of in the Big Ten. Tiller coached Purdue to the 2000 Big Ten championship and the 2001 Rose Bowl with Brees as his quarterback.
Tiller had previously coached at Purdue as an assistant coach from 1983 to 1986 under former Purdue head coach Leon Burtnett. In between stints at Purdue, Tiller held jobs as an assistant coach at Wyoming and Washington State and made his head coaching debut with Wyoming in 1991, where he coached the Cowboys for six seasons before returning to Purdue. Tiller coached Wyoming to the WAC championship in 1993 and a WAC Pacific Division title in 1996. In 1997, he was named the Big Ten’s coach of the year.
Tiller’s coaching tree includes former Purdue head coach Danny Hope, current Illinois State head coach Brock Spack and current Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin.
Shane Buechele returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing two games due to an injury, and immediately suffered another injury.
Buechele missed Texas’s win over San Jose State and loss to USC with a shoulder sprain, but returned in the Longhorns’ 17-7 defeat of Iowa State. Playing behind a severely depleted offensive line, Buechele completed 19-of-26 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 13 times for 42 yards. He took every snap at quarterback.
On Saturday, Texas announced that Buechele sustained a sprained ankle in the win and has donned a walking boot, but is not expected to miss practice time (or, presumably, game time).
The fact that Buechele is less than 100 percent brings to question how effective he can be Saturday against Kansas State. Tom Herman‘s offense is not effective without the quarterback run game, particularly at a time when the Longhorns are playing without three of their best run blockers in offensive linemen Connor Williams and Elijah Rodriguez and tight end Andrew Beck.
Buechele has rushed 28 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in his two games, while Sam Ehlinger has carried 26 times for 58 yards in his two starts.
During Florida’s home victory over Vanderbilt, starting quarterback Luke Del Rio was forced to leave the game late in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury. Visibly upset about the injury as he walked off the field, Del Rio’s biggest fear may have just been realized.
Speaking to the media after the win, Florida head coach Jim McElwain announced Del Rio will be scheduled for surgery on Monday. The surgery is expected to sideline Del Rio for the remainder of the 2017 college football season.
Del Rio appeared to land on the same shoulder he had surgically repaired last year when he was brought down by a Vanderbilt defender.
Del Rio had just been handed the starting job for the Gators following last week’s road win at Kentucky, but now the job will be handed right back to Feleipe Franks. Franks lost the starting job to Del Rio but came in off the sideline to help lead Florida to a win against Vanderbilt.
Penn State head coach James Franklin raised some eyebrows this offseason when he announced that running back Saquon Barkley was going to be returning kickoffs in certain situations this season. If Franklin was going to insist continuing to use his best offensive player in such situations, then it was only a matter of time before Barkley managed to break one loose for a big return.
It finally happened.
Barkley returned the opening kickoff against Indiana in Beaver Stadium 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Penn State a lightning fast 7-0 lead.
This was Penn State’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Chaz Powell returned one against Indiana State in 2011.
It didn’t take long for Penn State to get back on the scoreboard. After an early Indiana fumble, Trace McSorley pushed one across the goal line to build a 14-0 lead just a couple of minutes later.
After being locked in a defensive battle at home, No. 10 Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) established control of the game and sent Northwestern (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) home with a 33-24 defeat in Madison.
Northwestern was down two scores when Clayton Thorson was picked off over the middle by Natrell Jamerson, who then returned the interception for the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter.
It was Jamerson’s second interception of the day for the Badgers on a day that saw the Wisconsin defense really set the tone. Although Northwestern held a narrow lead at halftime, Wisconsin managed to key the victory by holding Justin Jackson to just 25 rushing yards on nine attempts. Northwestern also converted just two of 13 third downs and accumulated 147 yards of total offense before putting together a drive later in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats did trim the lead down to 31-24 with a chance to work the field for a possible game-tying score, but then Thorson took an awful safety that never should have been taken.
The Badgers were able to overcome three turnovers in the first half by allowing just three points off turnovers. That came at the beginning of the game when Wisconsin lost a fumble on the first play of the game, but the Wildcats could not gain much yardage and had to settle for the field goal. Not being able to capitalize on mistakes haunted Northwestern as the game went on.
Wisconsin’s defense continues to shine this season, and with a favorable schedule ahead of them, the Badgers look ready to make a return to the Big Ten championship game the way things are lining up right now around the division.
Wisconsin will be on the road next week to take on Nebraska in Lincoln. The Badgers have dominated Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 5-1 against Nebraska since 2011, including a 70-31 victory in the 2012 Big Ten championship game.
Northwestern will return home to Evanston next week for a showdown against Penn State. Northwestern has won the last two meetings between the two schools, with wins in 2014 and 2015.