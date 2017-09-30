Former Purdue head coach Joe Tiller passes at age 74

Joe Tiller, the winningest head coach in the history of the Purdue football program, has passed away at the age of 74, the school announced today.
Tiller passed away at his home in Buffalo, Wyoming.
“Today is a very sad day for me and the entire Purdue family,” said Drew Brees, who played for Tiller from 1997 to 2000. “Coach Tiller was an important person in my life and to so many other guys who played for him. He did so much more than teach us how to win. He taught us life lessons and how to be great leaders and men. My thoughts and prayers are with Arnette, Julie, Renee, and Mike.”
Tiller was the head coach of the Boilermakers from 1997 through 2008 with a record of 87-62 overall and 53-43 in Big Ten play. Tiller innovated the Purdue offense by implementing the spread and opening things up with the offensive strategies at a time what such flair was unheard of in the Big Ten. Tiller coached Purdue to the 2000 Big Ten championship and the 2001 Rose Bowl with Brees as his quarterback.
Tiller had previously coached at Purdue as an assistant coach from 1983 to 1986 under former Purdue head coach Leon Burtnett. In between stints at Purdue, Tiller held jobs as an assistant coach at Wyoming and Washington State and made his head coaching debut with Wyoming in 1991, where he coached the Cowboys for six seasons before returning to Purdue. Tiller coached Wyoming to the WAC championship in 1993 and a WAC Pacific Division title in 1996. In 1997, he was named the Big Ten’s coach of the year.
Tiller’s coaching tree includes former Purdue head coach Danny Hope, current Illinois State head coach Brock Spack and current Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin.
Michigan may be off this week, but that hasn’t stopped the program from handing out some discipline today. Sophomore defensive back Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. A brief statement from Michigan’s athletics department announced the news Saturday.
No further details about the reason for the suspension have been issued.
As a freshman, Johnson appeared in three games for the Wolverines in 2016 as a wide receiver. He caught one pass for four yards in a game against Illinois. This past year, Johnson switched to the defensive side of the football to help pad the depth on the roster.
A week after being steamrolled at home by Alabama, Vanderbilt appears to be much more competitive this week on the road against Florida with the teams tied 17-17 at halftime. If Florida is going to avoid taking a loss at home, the hopes may have to be placed in the hands of quarterback Feleipe Franks after Luke Del Rio headed off to the locker room a few minutes before halftime with a trainer.
After three back-and-forth three-and-outs to start the game by both offenses, Florida finally got the ball rolling with a 10-play touchdown drive capped by Lamical Perine scoring the first rushing touchdown by a Gators running back in a year. But Vanderbilt answered with a touchdown drive of their own. The Commodores marched 75 yards in seven plays with Kyle Shurmur completing a 13-yard pass to Kalija Lipscomb for the game-tying score.
The teams again exchanged touchdown drives a few possessions later to keep the game tight at 14-14. Vanderbilt took the 17-14 lead with a 42-yard field goal by Tommy Openshaw in the final minute of the half.
After taking over the offense, Franks tossed a deep ball down the field to Tyrie Cleveland for a 49-yard gain, but the Gators could not get in the end zone from a 1st and Goal from the nine-yard line in the time remaining in the half. The Gators settled for a field goal to tie the game heading to halftime.
Defense has been the story of the game so far as Northwestern is putting Wisconsin on upset alert at halftime. Cameron Green caught a short touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to cap a 12-play scoring drive to take a 10-7 lead on the Badgers in Madison.
Wisconsin avoided a disaster right out of the gates thanks to the defense. After Alex Hornibrook completed a pass to Jazz Peavy for a loss of a yard, Peavy fumbled the football away to Northwestern to set the Wildcats right at the Wisconsin 24-yard line just seconds into the game. The Badgers stuffed a 3rd and 1 run by Justin Jackson for a loss of a yard to force Northwestern to settle for a field goal by Charlie Kuhbander.
The Badgers took a 7-3 lead later in the first quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. It was the third-straight run by Taylor to finish the drive from the 15-yard line after starting the possession from the Northwestern 47-yard line.
The two teams traded interceptions on the next two offensive series and followed that up with back-to-back three-and-outs by the offenses. Northwestern’s late second-quarter touchdown drive of 12 plays was the first drive by either team to go more than seven plays in the first half.
For those who are of the opinion that Nick Saban has no heart, here’s a definitive counterargument.
In Harvard’s 2017 season opener Sept. 16, Ben Abercrombie suffered a severe neck injury attempting to make the tackle of a Rhode Island wide receiver. The freshman cornerback, after being stabilized on the field, was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery to repair a cervical injury.
Initially, Abercrombie was in an intensive care unit on a ventilator and had no feelings in either his arms or his legs. In an update posted to an online journal late this past week, Abercrombie’s father, Marty, stated that his son had regained some feeling in those areas even as he remains paralyzed.
The Abercrombies, who hail from Hoover, Ala., have been deluged by well-wishes and words of encouragement and support from far and wide, including from Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
“He let our family know that everyone back in Alabama is thinking of us and ready to assist us during Ben’s recovery,” Marty Abercrombie said of the call the family received from Saban.
As for the latest update on Ben Abercrombie, his dad posted the following on Thursday on the same online journal:
Ben’s lungs have continued to improve even though he is still battling some congestion. The PT staff here had him sitting in a specialized chair today for over an hour! The respiratory staff performed some breathing therapy while he was sitting up and it helped to clear out a lot of congestion. With clearer lungs, Ben has started the weaning process from the ventilator and has done well. Ben is also regaining some feeling in his arms and legs. Praise God! We ask everyone to keep praying that Ben makes a successful transition to breathing without assistance and then we will shift focus to the paralysis.