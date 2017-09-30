No. 10 Wisconsin uses strong second half to power past Northwestern

After being locked in a defensive battle at home, No. 10 Wisconsin (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) established control of the game and sent Northwestern (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) home with a 33-24 defeat in Madison.
Northwestern was down two scores when Clayton Thorson was picked off over the middle by Natrell Jamerson, who then returned the interception for the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter.
It was Jamerson’s second interception of the day for the Badgers on a day that saw the Wisconsin defense really set the tone. Although Northwestern held a narrow lead at halftime, Wisconsin managed to key the victory by holding Justin Jackson to just 25 rushing yards on nine attempts. Northwestern also converted just two of 13 third downs and accumulated 147 yards of total offense before putting together a drive later in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats did trim the lead down to 31-24 with a chance to work the field for a possible game-tying score, but then Thorson took an awful safety that never should have been taken.
The Badgers were able to overcome three turnovers in the first half by allowing just three points off turnovers. That came at the beginning of the game when Wisconsin lost a fumble on the first play of the game, but the Wildcats could not gain much yardage and had to settle for the field goal. Not being able to capitalize on mistakes haunted Northwestern as the game went on.
Wisconsin’s defense continues to shine this season, and with a favorable schedule ahead of them, the Badgers look ready to make a return to the Big Ten championship game the way things are lining up right now around the division.
Wisconsin will be on the road next week to take on Nebraska in Lincoln. The Badgers have dominated Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 5-1 against Nebraska since 2011, including a 70-31 victory in the 2012 Big Ten championship game.
Northwestern will return home to Evanston next week for a showdown against Penn State. Northwestern has won the last two meetings between the two schools, with wins in 2014 and 2015.
Shane Buechele returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing two games due to an injury, and immediately suffered another injury.
Buechele missed Texas’s win over San Jose State and loss to USC with a shoulder sprain, but returned in the Longhorns’ 17-7 defeat of Iowa State. Playing behind a severely depleted offensive line, Buechele completed 19-of-26 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 13 times for 42 yards. He took every snap at quarterback.
On Saturday, Texas announced that Buechele sustained a sprained ankle in the win and has donned a walking boot, but is not expected to miss practice time (or, presumably, game time).
The fact that Buechele is less than 100 percent brings to question how effective he can be Saturday against Kansas State. Tom Herman‘s offense is not effective without the quarterback run game, particularly at a time when the Longhorns are playing without three of their best run blockers in offensive linemen Connor Williams and Elijah Rodriguez and tight end Andrew Beck.
Buechele has rushed 28 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in his two games, while Sam Ehlinger has carried 26 times for 58 yards in his two starts.
During Florida’s home victory over Vanderbilt, starting quarterback Luke Del Rio was forced to leave the game late in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury. Visibly upset about the injury as he walked off the field, Del Rio’s biggest fear may have just been realized.
Speaking to the media after the win, Florida head coach Jim McElwain announced Del Rio will be scheduled for surgery on Monday. The surgery is expected to sideline Del Rio for the remainder of the 2017 college football season.
Del Rio appeared to land on the same shoulder he had surgically repaired last year when he was brought down by a Vanderbilt defender.
Del Rio had just been handed the starting job for the Gators following last week’s road win at Kentucky, but now the job will be handed right back to Feleipe Franks. Franks lost the starting job to Del Rio but came in off the sideline to help lead Florida to a win against Vanderbilt.
Penn State head coach James Franklin raised some eyebrows this offseason when he announced that running back Saquon Barkley was going to be returning kickoffs in certain situations this season. If Franklin was going to insist continuing to use his best offensive player in such situations, then it was only a matter of time before Barkley managed to break one loose for a big return.
It finally happened.
Barkley returned the opening kickoff against Indiana in Beaver Stadium 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Penn State a lightning fast 7-0 lead.
This was Penn State’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Chaz Powell returned one against Indiana State in 2011.
It didn’t take long for Penn State to get back on the scoreboard. After an early Indiana fumble, Trace McSorley pushed one across the goal line to build a 14-0 lead just a couple of minutes later.
The quarterback carousel continued in Gainesville on Saturday. Luke Del Rio, who was just named the starting quarterback for Florida this week after guiding the Gators to a road win at Kentucky last week, was taken out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury late in the first half. Feliepe Franks came in off the bench and had an immediate impact with a deep pass to setup a key field goal and then had an efficient second half through the air to help guide Florida to a 38-24 victory over Vanderbilt.
It is unknown at this time what the future holds for Del Rio. The injured shoulder was the one he had surgically repaired last year, so the caution level is understandably high for the Gators and Del Rio. If he is out for an extended period of time, then it will be up to Franks to provide a steady and reliable arm in the offense moving forward if Florida is to contend for the SEC East.
At least Florida can still generally rely on their defense. Although Vanderbilt put together some good drives at times, the Gators had enough stops to hold off the upset bid from the visitors. But the offense was keyed by the first 100-yard day on the ground by Malik Davis, who took off 39 yards for the dagger on a 4th and 1 late in the game.
After going to halftime tied at 17-17, thanks in large part to a deep pass from Franks to setup a game-tying field goal as time expired in the first half, Florida scored two touchdowns on two straight offensive series while Vanderbilt was held to a three-and-out and fumbled the football away to the Gators. Florida took a commanding 14-point lead on Vanderbilt and that was enough t grab the win at home.
Florida will stay home next week for a game against LSU. Florida snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers last season in a game that was transplanted to Baton Rouge following a rescheduling fiasco following a hurricane. LSU ended up hosting the game that was originally scheduled to be played in Gainesville, and to accommodate the change the Gators gained the home game this season.
Vanderbilt will be home next week for another SEC East battle, this time with Georgia. Vanderbilt upset the Bulldogs last season in Athens, 17-16 and the two schools have split their last four meetings.