Oklahoma State leads in Lubbock shootout

By Zach BarnettSep 30, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT
Oklahoma State holds a 21-17 lead over Texas Tech at the half in Lubbock.

It looked early like Oklahoma State was going to run the Red Raiders off their own field. The Cowboys forced a Texas Tech three-and-out to open the game, then moved 68 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 14-yard strike from Mason Rudolph to James Washington. The Cowboys forced another punt on Texas Tech’s next touch, and then advanced the ball to the Texas Tech red zone before Damarcus Fields grabbed a Rudolph overthrow and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to level the game at 7-7.

Oklahoma State again moved to the red zone on its third possession, but Texas Tech forced a field goal try that Matt Ammendola doinked off the right upright from 22 yards out. Given new life, Texas Tech raced 80 yards in eight snaps, taking a 14-7 lead on a 3-yard toss from Nic Shimonek to Dylan Cantrell. The Red Raiders briefly seized complete control of the game when Marcell Ateman was ruled short of the line to gain on a 3rd-and-10 completion at the Texas Tech 10-yard line, but a replay review handed him a first down, and Rudolph tied the game again one play later on a toss to running back Justice Hill.

Texas Tech punted for a third time on its next possession, and Oklahoma State grabbed its second lead of the game when Rudolph closed an 88-yard drive by finding Jalen McCleskey wide open for a 4-yard touchdown toss.

The Red Raiders held serve with a field goal, although Justin Stockton appeared to cross the plane on a run with five seconds left before halftime but was ruled out of bounds.

Shimonek’s pass was batted away with two seconds left, and Michael Barden booted a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

All in all, Oklahoma State put together a half in which it recorded 17 first downs, converted 4-of-5 third downs and did not punt. Rudolph completed 18-of-22 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and Hill rushed 17 times for 58 yards.

Shimonek hit 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown, while Texas Tech as a team rushed only 11 times for 32 yards.

Oklahoma State will receive to open the second half.

Troy snaps No. 25 LSU’s 49-game home non-conference winning streak

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 30, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT
It had to end at some point, but it wasn’t supposed to end like this.

The Mighty Trojans of Troy entered Tiger Stadium as 20-point underdogs and beat No. 25 LSU, 24-21.

Troy opened the game by forcing a Nick Brossette fumble on LSU’s first play, then taking a 7-0 lead five plays later on a 1-yard Brandon Silvers plunge. The score remained there until the final play of the first half, when Evan Leggassey punched in a 37-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 10-0 lead at the break — a kick that came only after a replay review discovered two seconds remaining in the half, after both teams had already headed to their respective locker rooms.

The lead expanded to 17-0 on the opening drive of the second half as Troy moved 75 yards in six plays, culminating in a man-up 1-yard Jordan Chunn plunge on fourth-and-goal. Troy had a chance to completely close the door on LSU when it recovered an LSU fumble deep inside its own territory, but the Trojans immediately gave the ball back with a fumble of their own inside the 10-yard line, and LSU notched its first touchdown of the game two plays later.

No matter, Marcus Jones intercepted a Myles Brennan pass (he briefly replaced an injured Danny Etling, who later returned) and the Troy offense moved 64 yards, ending in the Trojans’ third rushing touchdown of the night, a 7-yard Josh Anderson burst to give Troy a 24-7 lead with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter.

It was at that point that those who assembled at Tiger Stadium decided to bail.

LSU scored quickly in response, finding pay dirt on a 34-yard strike from Etling to Russell Gage, pulling the Tigers within 10 with 7:41 to play.

Troy appeared ready to put the game away with another touchdown, but Chunn fumbled at the LSU 15-yard line, and LSU answered by moving 92 yards in 13 plays, pulling within 24-21 on a 20-yard strike from Etling to Foster Moreau with 1:59 to play. Troy expired all but the final 18 seconds off the clock after recovering an onside kick, but Etling’s last-gasp pass was intercepted at the Troy 37-yard line with five seconds left.

The loss is LSU’s first non-conference loss in Tiger Stadium since falling 13-10 to UAB on Sept. 23, 2000, Nick Saban‘s first season in Baton Rouge. It was Troy’s first win over an SEC opponent since toppling Mississippi State 21-9 on Oct. 13, 2001, ending an 18-game losing streak, and its first win over a ranked team since upending then-No. 17 Missouri on Sept. 9, 2004. But they weren’t in the SEC (at least not then). And while Troy is a solid team at 4-1, this is a team that beat Akron by five points at home a week ago — and LSU just lost to them.

Simply put, it’s the type of loss that would have gotten Les Miles fired — except that happened a year ago, and it would cost LSU $12 million to do the same to Ed Orgeron.

No. 2 Clemson leads No. 12 Virginia Tech at halftime of ACC title game rematch

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 30, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT
The atmosphere at Lane Stadium on Saturday night was off the charts for the biggest regular season test of the Justin Fuente era. Sadly, it was a little different scene by halftime after No.2 Clemson sucked a lot of the air out after two quarters.

The Tigers stated their case once again that they are even better than they were during last year’s national title run by jumping out to a 17-3 lead at the break in Blacksburg while suffocating the No. 12 team in the country. And yes, it was a game that played out in a more impressive fashion than that double-digit lead would indicate for the reigning champions too.

Making his first major road start, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant once again impressive with both his arm (176 yards, one touchdown) and his legs (66 yards rushing) against one of the better defenses on the East Coast. While he did miss several deep shots that could have made the scoreline even more lopsided, it was nevertheless a quality outing for the starter who did not benefit from the strong running of Tavien Feaster (16 yards on just four carries) like he did last week.

As usual though, it was nothing compared to the effort from the Tigers’ defense. They forced the Hokies into three straight three-and-outs to open the game and didn’t allow them to cross mid-field until the second to last drive of the half (which doubled their yardage for the game in the process). Young signal-caller Josh Jackson was solid for Virginia Tech (103 yards passing) despite facing a ton of pressure and not having much of a run game to rely on either. All told the home squad converted just two third downs and will be behind the sticks the rest of the way to boot.

Lots of people expected a tough battle in this ACC championship game rematch but that hasn’t been the case so far on Saturday night. If Dabo Swinney’s team keeps this up, we might not see a team that will test them until the College Football Playoff.

Offense clicks for No. 13 Auburn in waltz over No. 24 Mississippi State

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 30, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT
When it all clicks, this is what a Gus Malzahn team is supposed to look like.

The 13th-ranked Tigers got an ultra-efficient night from quarterback Jarrett Stidham, a 100-yard effort from running back Kerryon Johnson and a ferocious defensive effort to pound No. 24 Mississippi State 49-10 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn accepted the ball to open the game and immediately raced 75 yards in seven plays — all of them runs. Johnson had the key run, a 59-yarder to take the ball from the Auburn 36-yard line to the Mississippi State 5, and the finisher, a 1-yard plunge. After a fumble on their next possession, Auburn made atonement by again racing nearly the length of the field. This time they moved 77 yards in five snaps, culminating in a 7-yard strike from Stidham to Ryan Davis.

Stidham’s second touchdown pass, a 47-yard strike to Will Hastings, effectively put the game out of reach, staking Auburn to a 21-3 lead with 13:38 left in the second quarter.

The Bullodgs posted their best offensive possession of the night in their final touch of the first half, a 77-yard march capped by a Nick Fitzgerald 5-yard toss to Justin Johnson.

Auburn (4-1, 2-0 SEC) shut the door for good on its first possession of the second half. Just like the start of the game, the Tigers moved the length of the field — literally this time, moving a full 99 yards — to set up a 2-yard Johnson plunge. Johnson added one more 1-yard burst early in the fourth quarter and Javaris Davis put the exclamation point on the night with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown on the next possession. Backup quarterback Malik Willis completed the scoring with a 67-yard scoring dash with 3:04 to play.

The Tigers’ offense played its best night of the season, as Stidham connected on 13-of-16 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while Johnson carried 23 times for 116 yards and three scores. The defense punished Fitzgerald throughout the night, limiting him to 13-of-33 passing for 157 yards with a touchdown and two interception plus 13 carries for a hard-earned 56 yards.

For Mississippi State (3-2, 1-2 SEC) the loss serves as a severe and bruising humbling. The Bulldogs were riding high after a 37-7 blowout of LSU in Starkville — a win that has aged like a sippy cup of milk left in your child’s car seat on a July afternoon — Mississippi State has lost consecutive games to top-15 opponents Georgia and Auburn by a combined score of 80-13.

This was a game that looks as we sit here five weeks into the season as a battle for the right to be the second-best team in the SEC West, and it’s clear that Auburn holds that distinction. And with a performance like this, No. 2 may not be all Auburn has to settle for.

Mike Weber scores 3 first-half TDs as Buckeyes cruising vs. Rutgers

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT
A year after losing on the road to Ohio State 58-0, the first half brought back plenty of bad memories for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers played tough early on in a home game against No. 11 Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are rolling to another blowout win against one of the newest Big Ten members with a 35-0 lead at halftime in New Jersey.

The Buckeyes worked their way to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as the teams jostled field position before Mike Weber picked up his first touchdown of the season. Ohio State took control of the game in the second quarter with three touchdowns, including a second touchdown run by Weber to cap a drive of 87 yards. J.T. Barrett also kept the offense going by bailing Ohio State out of a three-and-out on 3rd-and-17 with a 70-yard pass to Johnnie Dixon after keeping a play alive.

Barrett added a second touchdown pass on a 39-yard pass down the left sideline after Dixon somehow kept his feet in bounds for the score. By the time the game reached halftime, Weber added two more scores as well. Barrett has passed for 216 yards and two scores. Rutgers has just 72 yards of offense.

No disrespect to Rutgers here, because head coach Chris Ash knows he has a long way to go with this program, but Ohio State is simply demonstrating how much stronger, faster, athletic, and confident they are than their opponent tonight.