SEC to honor 50th anniversary of integration of football in the conference

Given the current climate both politically and sports-wise, this may have come at a good time for everyone.
On September 30, 1957, Nate Northington played for the Kentucky Wildcats in a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at the old Stoll Field in Lexington. It was a historic moment as it marked the first time that an African-American played for one SEC team against another team from the conference.
One week before, against the Indiana Hoosiers, the cornerback broke the SEC color barrier by playing against the Big Ten school.
Northington breaking the SEC vs. SEC color barrier was tinged with sadness, however, as Greg Page, a fellow African-American who signed with UK in 1966 along with Northington, died exactly one day before the Ole Miss game from a neck injury he had sustained during a drill in a late-August practice.
“The seeds of change planted by these men and so many others have blossomed today into hundreds of opportunities in every SEC sport and in the academic programs of our universities,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “Those who endured in the early moments of change serve as reminders of our mutual responsibility to support opportunities for today’s young people, make certain we foster their education and graduation, and bring together our communities through our universities and athletics programs.”
The anniversary of the groundbreaking integration will be commemorated throughout the league in Week 5. From the conference’s release:
The Southeastern Conference will commemorate the event with a one-minute video message that will air during every SEC football game on CBS and all ESPN platforms on Saturday. The video, titled “Together, It Just Means More,” will include a tribute to Northington as well as Vanderbilt’s Perry Wallace. who broke the color-barrier in SEC men’s basketball the same year, plus imagery from all 14 institutions.
For those who are of the opinion that Nick Saban has no heart, here’s a definitive counterargument.
In Harvard’s 2017 season opener Sept. 16, Ben Abercrombie suffered a severe neck injury attempting to make the tackle of a Rhode Island wide receiver. The freshman cornerback, after being stabilized on the field, was rushed to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery to repair a cervical injury.
Initially, Abercrombie was in an intensive care unit on a ventilator and had no feelings in either his arms or his legs. In an update posted to an online journal late this past week, Abercrombie’s father, Marty, stated that his son had regained some feeling in those areas even as he remains paralyzed.
The Abercrombies, who hail from Hoover, Ala., have been deluged by well-wishes and words of encouragement and support from far and wide, including from Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.
“He let our family know that everyone back in Alabama is thinking of us and ready to assist us during Ben’s recovery,” Marty Abercrombie said of the call the family received from Saban.
As for the latest update on Ben Abercrombie, his dad posted the following on Thursday on the same online journal:
Ben’s lungs have continued to improve even though he is still battling some congestion. The PT staff here had him sitting in a specialized chair today for over an hour! The respiratory staff performed some breathing therapy while he was sitting up and it helped to clear out a lot of congestion. With clearer lungs, Ben has started the weaning process from the ventilator and has done well. Ben is also regaining some feeling in his arms and legs. Praise God! We ask everyone to keep praying that Ben makes a successful transition to breathing without assistance and then we will shift focus to the paralysis.
Given the stakes involved this weekend, some would call this a rather convenient development.
In mid-September, Virginia Tech announced that Adonis Alexander had been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules. The suspension cost the starting cornerback games against East Carolina (Sept. 16) and Old Dominion (Sept. 23).
This weekend, No. 12 Tech will play host to No. 2 Clemson in Blacksburg in easily the biggest game with the most significant ramifications in Week 5. And, in a related note…
Just how much the starting defensive back will play remains to be seen.
Alexander started the first two games this season prior to his suspension. The previous two seasons, the junior started 13 of the 25 games in which he played.
The stage is officially set for a passing of the quarterback torch down on The Farm.
In a Week 3 upset loss to San Diego State, Stanford’s Keller Chryst had his most disappointing and unproductive day as the Cardinal’s starting quarterback, completing just 11 passes — two of which were caught by Aztec defenders — for 72 yards. A week later, Chryst was injured in the first quarter of the UCLA game and was replaced by K.J. Costello, with the redshirt freshman throwing for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing — he added a rushing score for good measure — in helping to snap a two-game losing streak.
There were some calls throughout the week for Costello to replace Chryst as the starter for this weekend’s home game against Arizona State. Chryst’s injury situation, though, makes such talk a moot point — for now.
Saturday’s game will mark the first career start for Costello, a four-star 2016 signee who was rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country in that year’s class. For the season, Costello has completed 18-of-28 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also totaled 40 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Why not start another college football Saturday with another resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker?
Multiple media outlets reported this past week that Arizona’s Scottie Young Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence incident. The true freshman safety was charged with one count of assault/knowingly causing injury, a misdemeanor.
The woman who the 18-year-old Young allegedly assaulted was charged as well.
“We’re aware that Scottie Young was charged with a misdemeanor, as was the other party involved,” the football program said in a statement. “We are working with the university’s Dean of Students Office to gather more information.”
Thus far, no details of what led to the twin arrests have been released.
Young had started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Wildcats, and is currently third on the team in tackles with 20. And, according to one analytics-based website, had been playing at a very high level when it comes to freshmen on either side of the ball.