Starting Arizona safety arrested on domestic violence charge

Why not start another college football Saturday with another resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker?
Multiple media outlets reported this past week that Arizona’s Scottie Young Jr. was arrested Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence incident. The true freshman safety was charged with one count of assault/knowingly causing injury, a misdemeanor.
The woman who the 18-year-old Young allegedly assaulted was charged as well.
“We’re aware that Scottie Young was charged with a misdemeanor, as was the other party involved,” the football program said in a statement. “We are working with the university’s Dean of Students Office to gather more information.”
Thus far, no details of what led to the twin arrests have been released.
Young had started the first four games of the 2017 season for the Wildcats, and is currently third on the team in tackles with 20. And, according to one analytics-based website, had been playing at a very high level when it comes to freshmen on either side of the ball.
The stage is officially set for a passing of the quarterback torch down on The Farm.
In a Week 3 upset loss to San Diego State, Stanford’s Keller Chryst had his most disappointing and unproductive day as the Cardinal’s starting quarterback, completing just 11 passes — two of which were caught by Aztec defenders — for 72 yards. A week later, Chryst was injured in the first quarter of the UCLA game and was replaced by K.J. Costello, with the redshirt freshman throwing for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing — he added a rushing score for good measure — in helping to snap a two-game losing streak.
There were some calls throughout the week for Costello to replace Chryst as the starter for this weekend’s home game against Arizona State. Chryst’s injury situation, though, makes such talk a moot point — for now.
Saturday’s game will mark the first career start for Costello, a four-star 2016 signee who was rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country in that year’s class. For the season, Costello has completed 18-of-28 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also totaled 40 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Despite playing each other for decades in conference play, Washington State only managed to beat USC nine times over the years in a lopsided series. If the Cougars were to chalk up win No. 10, it wouldn’t be easy with a top five team coming to town and the Heisman Trophy favorite looking to do damage.
It wasn’t pretty at times, but Mike Leach‘s squad managed to get it done and set off a wild celebration on the Palouse late Friday night, pulling off the upset of No. 5 USC 30-27 and shaking up the Pac-12 and national title race in the process.
Though you would think it would be the Air Raid offense that propelled Wazzu into the win column, it was the Cougars’ defense that was the star of the show. Alex Grinch’s unit managed to contain USC quarterback Sam Darnold better than anybody has in two seasons, limiting the potential No. 1 pick to just 164 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Oh, and he was forced into fumbling to seal the victory as well.
Of course, it didn’t help that USC lost three of their starting offensive linemen (and were down another coming in to the game) in the first half and were rather lackluster in the run game outside of a handful of plays — such as a Ronald Jones 86-yard touchdown.
While perhaps not the sharpest outing for Cougars quarterback Luke Falk, it was a record-setting one as he moved into second place in Pac-12 history for career passing touchdowns (105) and took the top spot for career completions. All told, the signal-caller finished the night with 340 yards, two scores and an interception despite facing a ton of pressure on every drop back (five sacks). His backfield-mate Jamal Morrow stepped up with a quality performance as well, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 47 yards and another score.
In doing so, the combo played a huge role in capturing one of the biggest victories for Washington State in years and possibly make them the team to beat in the Pac-12 title race ahead of the highly anticipated Apple Cup. Leach has done a terrific job transforming the Cougars into a budding powerhouse and the team finally has that signature victory to hang their hat on after a perfect 10 on Friday night.
The good news for BYU on Friday night? The team hit a new season-high for points scored.
The bad news? It was not at all enough to keep things close on the road at Utah State as the team dropped to 1-4 on the year after losing 40-24 to the Aggies.
The issues for the Cougars once again began and ended with the quarterback position. Starter Beau Hoge tossed three touchdowns — one of which went to the other team on a pick-six — before being knocked out in the first half with an injury. Naturally that stunted any signs of growth offensively, as backup Koy Detmer Jr. could not get much of anything going after taking over under center and finished the night with 91 yards passing and three interceptions. All told, the team turned the ball over seven times.
As disappointing as the trip up to Logan was for BYU, the victory could mark a big turning point for the home team as they prepare to enter the thick of Mountain West play. Quarterback Kent Myers was terrific through the air and on the ground, throwing for two scores and running for another on the night. The Aggies averaged nearly six yards a play before running the clock out late in the game and nearly hit the 400 yard mark against a defense that many thought was pretty stout coming in. Defensive back Jalen Davis was all over the field and recorded three interceptions, two of which he took back for touchdowns to nearly match the offensive scoring of his opponent.
Combined with a 61 point outing last week at San Jose State, the result should help cool off any hot seat talk for USU coach Matt Wells. The same could probably not be said for his counterpart down in Provo as Kalani Sitake enters a crucial stretch during his young tenure leading the team with Boise State and Mississippi State coming up to start October.
While everybody expected a rough start to the season for BYU with that brutal early schedule, few could have predicted the Cougars would still be searching for their first FBS win at this point and struggling to do much of anything on the offensive end.
It’s been a difficult past few weeks at Nebraska after the school lost to Northern Illinois. Naturally, the cure for all those issues was to come back and thump Illinois on the road on Friday night and capture a nice Big Ten victory in the process.
The Cornhuskers led throughout and were rarely threatened in a must-win game for Mike Riley’s squad, eventually leaving town with a 28-6 victory over the Illini that probably wasn’t even as close as that score would indicate on the field.
NU quarterback Tanner Lee produced his best performance in a Huskers uniform, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he failed to throw a pass to the other team with a rare no-interception outing in the passing game after throwing nine picks on the year coming in.
Devine Ozigbo produced the biggest highlight for the Big Red rushing attack with a touchdown run around the edge early in the game. He later finished with 106 yards on the ground and may have solidified his status atop the depth chart heading into next week.
As for the Illini, they showed why they’re better left to getting lost in the shuffle on Saturday’s instead of getting the spotlight put on them in a rare national TV gig on Friday. Junior Chayce Crouch was just 9/15 for 99 yards and an interception at quarterback as the team struggled to sustain much of anything offensively after an early field goal drive. Perhaps most disappointing for Lovie Smith’s team was the defensive effort though, as missed tackles were a common sight despite the university honoring Hall of Famer Dick Butkus on the field during the game. The team is playing a huge number of freshmen this season and that was certainly evident at times in this one.
The flip side of the comfortable margin on the other sideline was probably just what the doctor order in Lincoln however. After such a difficult few weeks and lots of chatter around the football team, the team is right back on track and 2-0 in conference play with a key extra day of rest heading into next week.