Tennessee no match for Georgia through one half

Georgia has controlled Tennessee from the very first snap — a snap Georgia did not control.

Tennessee accepted the ball to open the game and, after a touchback, the Vols’ 1st-and-10 pass from Quentin Dormady was intercepted by Tyrique McGhee, which set up a 38-yard Rodrigo Blankenship to put Georgia up for good — at least through the first half.

The Vols’ next two possessions went three-and-out, and the second led to a 7-play, 54-yard touchdown march capped by a 12-yard scoring strike from Jake Fromm to Javon Wims. Fromm completed Georgia’s next scoring drive — an 87-yard marathon — on a 9-yard scamper on a 3rd-and-goal, staking the Dogs to a 17-0 lead with 7:13 left before halftime.

Another Dormady interception — though this one ricocheted off the leg of his intended receiver into the hands of Georgia safety J.R. Reed, who returned it 34 yards to the Tennessee 26-yard line — set up Fromm’s second rushing touchdown, a zone-read keeper to bury the Vols at 24-0 in the final score of the half.

Fromm has not been great thus far, hitting only 5-of-12 passes for 62 yards with a touchdown and an interception (at least two more could have been picked off, too), but Dormady has been flat-out terrible. He is 3-of-12 for 11 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. The Volunteer running game has not helped his cause, compiling 53 yards on 18 carries, compared to Georgia’s 118 yards on 25 attempts.

Georgia will receive to open the second half.