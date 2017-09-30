Tennessee no match for Georgia through one half

Georgia has controlled Tennessee from the very first snap — a snap Georgia did not control.
Tennessee accepted the ball to open the game and, after a touchback, the Vols’ 1st-and-10 pass from Quentin Dormady was intercepted by Tyrique McGhee, which set up a 38-yard Rodrigo Blankenship to put Georgia up for good — at least through the first half.
The Vols’ next two possessions went three-and-out, and the second led to a 7-play, 54-yard touchdown march capped by a 12-yard scoring strike from Jake Fromm to Javon Wims. Fromm completed Georgia’s next scoring drive — an 87-yard marathon — on a 9-yard scamper on a 3rd-and-goal, staking the Dogs to a 17-0 lead with 7:13 left before halftime.
Another Dormady interception — though this one ricocheted off the leg of his intended receiver into the hands of Georgia safety J.R. Reed, who returned it 34 yards to the Tennessee 26-yard line — set up Fromm’s second rushing touchdown, a zone-read keeper to bury the Vols at 24-0 in the final score of the half.
Fromm has not been great thus far, hitting only 5-of-12 passes for 62 yards with a touchdown and an interception (at least two more could have been picked off, too), but Dormady has been flat-out terrible. He is 3-of-12 for 11 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. The Volunteer running game has not helped his cause, compiling 53 yards on 18 carries, compared to Georgia’s 118 yards on 25 attempts.
Georgia will receive to open the second half.
Penn State may have had to sneak out of Iowa City with a win last week, but the Nittany Lions started fast in their return home to Beaver Stadium this week. Saquon Barkley added to his Heisman candidacy highlight reel by returning the game’s opening kick 98 yards for a touchdown and later added a nifty one-handed catch before taking off for a big gain as Penn State jumped out to a 28-0 lead on Indiana, but the Hoosiers have clawed back a little and only trail 28-14 at halftime.
Penn State scored 28 points in the first quarter, including a second score just a few minutes after Barkley’s kickoff touchdown. The Nittany Lions have scored 14 points off Indiana turnovers, including a short return on special teams by Nick Scott. Scott picked up a loose football after Irvin Charles knocked the ball out of the hands of Indiana’s J-Shun Harris II on a punt return. Scott needed just 13 yards on the return for a score.
Harris was slow to get up off the field on the play and has not returned to the game. Indiana also saw running back Morgan Ellison get helped off the field in the first half.
Indiana cut the lead in half late in the second quarter eight plays after a turnover by Penn State. After picking off a pass, Indiana’s Simmie Cobbs Jr. picked up an 18-yard touchdown reception from Peyton Ramsey to continue the chipping away at Penn State’s lead.
Despite getting off on the right foot in the first quarter, Penn State’s offense went into a shell in the second quarter as Indiana found ways to bring pressure on Trace McSorley. Toward the end of the first half, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki took a shot to the ribs that required some medical assistance off the field. Penn State failed to score in the second quarter, while Indiana did all it could to chip away. The question in the second half is how long Indiana can keep Penn State from doing much damage, and if they can find enough offense to give Penn State a run.
Florida State hasn’t started 0-3 in over four decades but the Seminoles are not exactly ending the threat of that happening again this year based on how they played in the first half against Wake Forest.
At least for FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, the Demon Deacons didn’t come out on fire to take advantage of mental mistakes either, trailing 13-12 at the break in a game where the winner may very well be the first to 20 points.
Making the first road start of his career, Seminoles freshman quarterback James Blackman was 5-of-7 for… a whopping seven yards. If not for a Jacques Patrick 69 yard run and a later touchdown score, the FSU offense might as well have stayed on the bus after also giving up two sacks and turning the ball over. Just a single drive lasted longer than 20 yards all told as the team’s struggles on that side of the ball continued.
Things nearly went from bad to worse too, as the team came close to losing All-American safety Derwin James with just minutes left in the half to a targeting penalty before it was overturned after replay.
The Deacs’ offense meanwhile, got off to a similar slow start but managed to find some success early in the second quarter. Signal-caller John Wolford was close to perfect against a pretty talented defense, going 14/18 for 140 yards through the air while also leading the team in rushing and scoring their lone touchdown on the ground. He did throw an interception but that was not completely his fault after a low pass was tipped up by his receiver.
Maybe some scoring drives just before halftime are a positive sign of things to come from both sides but it’s probably safe to say that neither head coach is thrilled at what they’ve seen out of their squad so far on Saturday in a big ACC clash.
Shane Buechele returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing two games due to an injury, and immediately suffered another injury.
Buechele missed Texas’s win over San Jose State and loss to USC with a shoulder sprain, but returned in the Longhorns’ 17-7 defeat of Iowa State. Playing behind a severely depleted offensive line, Buechele completed 19-of-26 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 13 times for 42 yards. He took every snap at quarterback.
On Saturday, Texas announced that Buechele sustained a sprained ankle in the win and has donned a walking boot, but is not expected to miss practice time (or, presumably, game time).
The fact that Buechele is less than 100 percent brings to question how effective he can be Saturday against Kansas State. Tom Herman‘s offense is not effective without the quarterback run game, particularly at a time when the Longhorns are playing without three of their best run blockers in offensive linemen Connor Williams and Elijah Rodriguez and tight end Andrew Beck.
Buechele has rushed 28 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in his two games, while Sam Ehlinger has carried 26 times for 58 yards in his two starts.
During Florida’s home victory over Vanderbilt, starting quarterback Luke Del Rio was forced to leave the game late in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury. Visibly upset about the injury as he walked off the field, Del Rio’s biggest fear may have just been realized.
Speaking to the media after the win, Florida head coach Jim McElwain announced Del Rio will be scheduled for surgery on Monday. The surgery is expected to sideline Del Rio for the remainder of the 2017 college football season.
Del Rio appeared to land on the same shoulder he had surgically repaired last year when he was brought down by a Vanderbilt defender.
Del Rio had just been handed the starting job for the Gators following last week’s road win at Kentucky, but now the job will be handed right back to Feleipe Franks. Franks lost the starting job to Del Rio but came in off the sideline to help lead Florida to a win against Vanderbilt.