Virginia Tech reinstates suspended starting CB for Clemson game

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Given the stakes involved this weekend, some would call this a rather convenient development.

In mid-September, Virginia Tech announced that Adonis Alexander had been indefinitely suspended for violating unspecified team rules. The suspension cost the starting cornerback games against East Carolina (Sept. 16) and Old Dominion (Sept. 23).

This weekend, No. 12 Tech will play host to No. 2 Clemson in Blacksburg in easily the biggest game with the most significant ramifications in Week 5. And, in a related note…

Tech HC Justin Fuente confirmed that CB Adonis Alexander is part of this weekend’s travel roster departing for the team hotel in Roanoke. — VT Football (@VT_Football) September 29, 2017

Just how much the starting defensive back will play remains to be seen.

Alexander started the first two games this season prior to his suspension. The previous two seasons, the junior started 13 of the 25 games in which he played.