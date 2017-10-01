Coaches poll stays firm with top four, but Georgia creeps up as USC tumbles

There was no real need to change the top four in the coaches poll this week after the chalk held in one way or another, but losses by USC and Virginia Tech allowed for some movement in the polls. Losses by LSU and Mississippi State also opened up space for some new top 25 programs this week in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

No. 1 Alabama received 58 first-place votes following a demolishing of Ole Miss Saturday night. No. 2 Clemson remains behind the Crimson Tide with a much more impressive resume that includes wins against three teams in the coaches poll’s top 20 this week (two on the road vs. No. 17 Louisville and No. 19 Virginia Tech and one at home vs. No. 13 Auburn). No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Penn State held firm to their spots in the poll this week as well, while No. 5 Washington moved up one spot to fill the void left by No. 15 USC. No. 6 Georgia continues to rise in the poll after moving up two spots this week, jumping ahead of No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin moved ahead of No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 TCU moves into the top 10.

Newcomers to the coaches poll this week include No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 NC State, and No. 25 UCF.

Here is the coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted:

Alabama (58) Clemson (6) Oklahoma Penn State Washington Georgia Michigan Wisconsin Ohio State TCU Washington State Miami Auburn Oklahoma State USC South Florida Louisville Utah Virginia Tech Florida San Diego State Notre Dame West Virginia NC State UCF

