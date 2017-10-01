Coaches poll stays firm with top four, but Georgia creeps up as USC tumbles

There was no real need to change the top four in the coaches poll this week after the chalk held in one way or another, but losses by USC and Virginia Tech allowed for some movement in the polls. Losses by LSU and Mississippi State also opened up space for some new top 25 programs this week in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.
No. 1 Alabama received 58 first-place votes following a demolishing of Ole Miss Saturday night. No. 2 Clemson remains behind the Crimson Tide with a much more impressive resume that includes wins against three teams in the coaches poll’s top 20 this week (two on the road vs. No. 17 Louisville and No. 19 Virginia Tech and one at home vs. No. 13 Auburn). No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Penn State held firm to their spots in the poll this week as well, while No. 5 Washington moved up one spot to fill the void left by No. 15 USC. No. 6 Georgia continues to rise in the poll after moving up two spots this week, jumping ahead of No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin moved ahead of No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 TCU moves into the top 10.
Newcomers to the coaches poll this week include No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 NC State, and No. 25 UCF.
Here is the coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted:
The news centering on football players taking a knee during the national anthem has largely been an issue playing out in the NFL but has trickled down to the high school level. College football tends to stay out of the issue since most pregame ceremonies occur with college football players in the locker room. But because weather wiped out the typical pregame pomp and circumstance prior to Saturday night’s New Mexico vs. Air Force game, players were on the field as the national anthem was performed, oddly enough, at halftime.
Five players from New Mexico’s football team — defensive end Garrett Hughes, safety Stanley Barnwell, cornerback Elijah Lilly, safety Michael Sewell, and linebacker Kimmie Carson — all were seen taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.
Both teams remained on the field during halftime rather than retreating to their locker rooms due to a shortened halftime break. The game scheduled was modified due to a weather delay. New Mexico head coach Bob Davie said it was agreed there would be no playing of the national anthem during the halftime, so he was surprised when it was played and to learn some of his players chose to take a knee the way a number of NFL players have recently.
“I’d like to have the opportunity to visit with our players, talk about what our stance would be, unified as a football team,” Davie said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “I kind of got shocked by that. I wouldn’t want to judge or have too much of a critique, at least speaking from my standpoint, as far as a total football team. Because in fairness to them, I never really talked to them about it.”
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun was asked about the situation after the game (no Air Force players were seen taking a knee), and he showed no ill-will over the decision.
“That’s their right,” he said. “They live in a country where they’re allowed to do that.”
Absolutely nothing went right for Tennessee on Saturday in a 41-0 loss to Georgia at home in Neyland Stadium. After such a brutal loss to a division foe in front of the home fans, the pressure is rising more and more on Butch Jones as it looks as though another season without playing for the SEC championship is unfolding. Already with two key losses in division play against Georgia and Florida, Jones says all the team can do now is get back t work and take advantage of the rest of the schedule to pile up as many wins as possible.
“It’s gut check time,” Jones said after the loss on Saturday. “We have to work to get better. That’s the only way you can do it.”
Tennessee has some time to stew over this one. The Vols are off this week before returning home on Oct. 14 to host South Carolina. Of course, if Tennessee was going to make a change at the head coaching position, this would also be the ideal time for an in-season change. If Jones survives the next 36-48 hours, then it would seem likely he survives the remainder of the season, give or take a week depending how things play out.
“This one stings. And it’s going to take a while,” Jones said when asked about the message to his team. “And like I told our team, if you don’t feel like coming to practice, you better remember how you feel right now. And if that’s not motivation, I don’t know what is.”
The only problem here is Jones has to figure out what will motivate his team. Otherwise, he could be heading to coaching free agency.
Following a conference win Saturday night against Cal, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart did not share much information about the status of starting quarterback Justin Herbert, but multiple reports out of Eugene are suggesting Herbert broke his collarbone.
Jen Beyrle of The Oregonian reports via Twitter Herbert broke his collarbone, according to sources.
Oregon has not confirmed that diagnosis at this time. If it is a broken collarbone, the typical recovery time tends to fall between four and eight weeks. At best, Herbert could, in theory, return to the team at the end of Utah for a home game against Utah on Oct. 28. If Herbert cannot return for another eight weeks, Herbert could potentially be back for either the last game of the regular season against Oregon State or the bowl season, supposing Oregon clinches bowl eligibility this season.
Oregon suffered a good amount of injuries in the game, but the quarterback situation is the most notable considering how well Herbert had been playing for the Ducks. Before the injury, Herbert had completed seven of eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown and run for a seven-yard touchdown. The sophomore quarterback had been impressive in the first quarter of the season with a completion percentage of 68.3, 1,264 passing yards nine touchdown passes to two interceptions and three rushing touchdowns.
Senior Taylor Alie initially saw action backing up the injured Herbert but later in the game Oregon freshman Braxton Burmeister made his season debut, thus burning his redshirt option for the 2017 season. The four-star recruit from California has many Oregon fans excited about his future, and he may be jumping into the mix sooner than expected as a result of Herbert’s injury.
If you’ve played football or watch a lot of it, you know being on the bottom of a pile is an unpleasant thing as it is. It’s even worse when a defender tries to add something a little extra to things and cross the line while doing so.
That happened late Saturday night as No. 19 San Diego State was leading Northern Illinois. Star tailback and the nation’s second leading rusher Rashaad Penny was tackled on a rather routine run in the first quarter and got stuck under several Huskies defenders. That’s when linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis decided to not only pile on, but stick his hand inside of Penny’s facemask and poke him in the eye as you can see below:
Shockingly the play wasn’t even flagged as it seemed all of the officials missed it despite a clear view for the cameras and Penny running off holding his eyes.
We’re sure the folks back in the MAC conference office saw the post-play festivities however and have probably already written up a statement announcing the suspension of Jones-Davis for release by the time the team lands back at home. There’s no reason to do such a terrible thing after the play was over and the linebacker will certainly be paying for it against Kent State next weekend (if not longer).
Luckily for the Aztecs, Penny returned to action and appears to be the focal point of the team’s offense once again.