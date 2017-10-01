Northern Illinois suspends eye-poker Antonio Jones-Davis

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Northern Illinois has suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis after poking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the eye in last night’s game, the program announced Sunday.

View the poke here, captured from CBS Sports Network from our own Kevin McGuire.

NIU player caught poking his hand at Rashard Penny’s eyes. https://t.co/uSKzQPBTNA — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 1, 2017

In a statement, head coach Rod Carey apologized on the program’s behalf and suspended David-Jones for the Huskies game against Kent State on Saturday. The statement:

“After seeing the video of the incident that occurred during a kickoff of last night’s game at San Diego State, I have suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis for the upcoming game versus Kent State (Oct. 7). “Antonio’s action is not indicative of his character, nor that of our players or coaching staff, and does not reflect the values upon which our program has been built. “Last night’s game was extremely hard-fought, it was emotional and it was a chippy game which at times crossed the line on both sides as evidenced by the number of post-play penalties. However, Antonio’s action in that emotional moment was completely unacceptable, and he understands that he must face the consequences. “In speaking to Antonio today, he has taken full responsibility for his actions and voiced to me his disappointment in himself that he embarrassed the university and the football program. “On behalf of our football program, I want to apologize to San Diego State, Coach Long and SDSU player Rashaad Penny. Antonio and I will be reaching out personally to them in the near future. “I’m confident Antonio, and our entire team, will learn from this incident and be better going forward.”

Jones-Davis, a sophomore, ranks 11th on the club with 10 tackles in four games this season.

San Diego State went on to win the game, 34-28.