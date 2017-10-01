Getty Images

Northern Illinois suspends eye-poker Antonio Jones-Davis

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
Northern Illinois has suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis after poking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the eye in last night’s game, the program announced Sunday.

View the poke here, captured from CBS Sports Network from our own Kevin McGuire.

In a statement, head coach Rod Carey apologized on the program’s behalf and suspended David-Jones for the Huskies game against Kent State on Saturday. The statement:

“After seeing the video of the incident that occurred during a kickoff of last night’s game at San Diego State, I have suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis for the upcoming game versus Kent State (Oct. 7). 

“Antonio’s action is not indicative of his character, nor that of our players or coaching staff, and does not reflect the values upon which our program has been built. 

“Last night’s game was extremely hard-fought, it was emotional and it was a chippy game which at times crossed the line on both sides as evidenced by the number of post-play penalties.  However, Antonio’s action in that emotional moment was completely unacceptable, and he understands that he must face the consequences.  

“In speaking to Antonio today, he has taken full responsibility for his actions and voiced to me his disappointment in himself that he embarrassed the university and the football program.

“On behalf of our football program, I want to apologize to San Diego State, Coach Long and SDSU player Rashaad Penny. Antonio and I will be reaching out personally to them in the near future. 

“I’m confident Antonio, and our entire team, will learn from this incident and be better going forward.”

Jones-Davis, a sophomore, ranks 11th on the club with 10 tackles in four games this season.

San Diego State went on to win the game, 34-28.

Six teams can clinch bowl eligibility on Saturday

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
There are 17 undefeated teams left in FBS, and eight of them stand at 5-0. This means, as we sit here on Oct. 1, it’s time to seriously talk about bowl eligibility. Those eight teams: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Washington, No. 11 Washington State, No. 18 South Florida and No. 19 San Diego State.

Charlie Strong‘s Bulls actually could have been the first FBS team to secure a bowl trip with six scheduled games before October thanks to a Week 0 trip to San Jose State, but their Sept. 9 game against Connecticut was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Alas, South Florida is off this week (along with Washington), meaning the best the Bulls can hope for is a tie for seventh in the race for bowl eligibility. Unless. Unless, that is, one of the six 5-0 teams playing this weekend loses.

Here’s the Week 6 schedule for the teams in question.

Clemson: vs. Wake Forest (noon ET, ESPN2)
Georgia: at Vanderbilt (noon ET, ESPN)
Penn State: vs. Northwestern (noon ET, ABC)
Alabama: at Texas A&M (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Washington State: at Oregon (8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks)
San Diego State: at UNLV (10:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

In another odd scheduling quirk, Saturday’s trip to Oregon will be Washington State’s first road game of the season. Although without Justin Herbert, the Ducks’ chances of knocking off the Cougars are significantly diminished.

Assuming each of these teams wins Saturday, a victory will be marked not for securing a bowl trip, but simply as just another win. Georgia would secure its 21st consecutive bowl game, Alabama its 16th, Clemson its 12th, Penn State its 10th (not counting two NCAA penalty seasons), San Diego State its eighth, and Washington State its third.

Sean Kugler resigns at UTEP

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
The coaching carousel for the 2017-18 cycle is officially spinning as Sean Kugler has resigned as the head coach at UTEP.

UTEP is off to an 0-5 start to the year after falling 35-21 to Army on Saturday. After making the trip from West Point back to El Paso, the Miners announced the change on Sunday.

Kugler was a loyal soldier for UTEP. A former Miners player, he served as an assistant previously and left his job in 2012 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach to return to his alma mater. That faith went unrewarded for both sides, as Kugler stumbled to an 18-36 mark in his four-plus seasons.

The move is actually convenient for those inside the athletics department as longtime AD Bob Stull announced his retirement on Aug. 31. Removing Kugler allows UTEP to shop the position on the open market knowing the new AD will get to make their own football hire as his or her first order of business.

UTEP already dismissed offensive coordinator Brent Pease earlier this season.

UTEP returns to action on Saturday against two-time defending Conference USA champion Western Kentucky.

Georgia moves into Top 5 of latest AP poll

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
A USC loss and a blowout of Tennessee proved to be enough for Georgia to move into the top five of the latest AP poll, released Sunday. The move balances out what was otherwise an awful week for the SEC, as No. 24 Mississippi State fell out after being blown out by Auburn and No. 25 LSU dropped out after a shocking home loss to Troy.

The Bulldogs and Tigers were replaced by NC State at No. 24 and Central Florida at No. 25.

Elsewhere, USC fell from No. 5 to No. 14 for its loss to Washington State, while the Cougars leaped from No. 16 to No. 11. Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State each crept forward one spot in the back end of the top 10, while Auburn and Miami did the same just outside the top 10. Alabama remained No. 1 after a 66-3 demolition of Ole Miss, but Clemson more than doubled its No. 1 votes after winning 31-17 at then-No. 12 Virginia Tech.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,506 total points (44 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,475 (17)
3. Oklahoma — 1,392
4. Penn State — 1,325
5. Georgia — 1,237
6. Washington — 1,218
7. Michigan — 1,115
8. TCU — 1,079
9. Wisconsin — 1,028
10. Ohio State — 1,016
11. Washington State — 980
12. Auburn — 802
13. Miami — 782
14. USC — 713
15. Oklahoma State — 664
16. Virginia Tech — 549
17. Louisville — 507
18. South Florida — 440
19. San Diego State — 373
20. Utah — 358
21. Florida — 349
22. Notre Dame — 349
23. West Virginia — 221
24. NC State — 149
25. Central Florida — 120

Coaches poll stays firm with top four, but Georgia creeps up as USC tumbles

By Kevin McGuireOct 1, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT
2 Comments

There was no real need to change the top four in the coaches poll this week after the chalk held in one way or another, but losses by USC and Virginia Tech allowed for some movement in the polls. Losses by LSU and Mississippi State also opened up space for some new top 25 programs this week in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

No. 1 Alabama received 58 first-place votes following a demolishing of Ole Miss Saturday night. No. 2 Clemson remains behind the Crimson Tide with a much more impressive resume that includes wins against three teams in the coaches poll’s top 20 this week (two on the road vs. No. 17 Louisville and No. 19 Virginia Tech and one at home vs. No. 13 Auburn). No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Penn State held firm to their spots in the poll this week as well, while No. 5 Washington moved up one spot to fill the void left by No. 15 USC. No. 6 Georgia continues to rise in the poll after moving up two spots this week, jumping ahead of No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin moved ahead of No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 TCU moves into the top 10.

Newcomers to the coaches poll this week include No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 NC State, and No. 25 UCF.

Here is the coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted:

  1. Alabama (58)
  2. Clemson (6)
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Penn State
  5. Washington
  6. Georgia
  7. Michigan
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Ohio State
  10. TCU
  11. Washington State
  12. Miami
  13. Auburn
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. USC
  16. South Florida
  17. Louisville
  18. Utah
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Florida
  21. San Diego State
  22. Notre Dame
  23. West Virginia
  24. NC State
  25. UCF