Sean Kugler resigns at UTEP

The coaching carousel for the 2017-18 cycle is officially spinning as Sean Kugler has resigned as the head coach at UTEP.
UTEP is off to an 0-5 start to the year after falling 35-21 to Army on Saturday. After making the trip from West Point back to El Paso, the Miners announced the change on Sunday.
Kugler was a loyal soldier for UTEP. A former Miners player, he served as an assistant previously and left his job in 2012 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach to return to his alma mater. That faith went unrewarded for both sides, as Kugler stumbled to an 18-36 mark in his four-plus seasons.
The move is actually convenient for those inside the athletics department as longtime AD Bob Stull announced his retirement on Aug. 31. Removing Kugler allows UTEP to shop the position on the open market knowing the new AD will get to make their own football hire as his or her first order of business.
UTEP already dismissed offensive coordinator Brent Pease earlier this season.
UTEP returns to action on Saturday against two-time defending Conference USA champion Western Kentucky.
A USC loss and a blowout of Tennessee proved to be enough for Georgia to move into the top five of the latest AP poll, released Sunday. The move balances out what was otherwise an awful week for the SEC, as No. 24 Mississippi State fell out after being blown out by Auburn and No. 25 LSU dropped out after a shocking home loss to Troy.
The Bulldogs and Tigers were replaced by NC State at No. 24 and Central Florida at No. 25.
Elsewhere, USC fell from No. 5 to No. 14 for its loss to Washington State, while the Cougars leaped from No. 16 to No. 11. Michigan, TCU, Wisconsin and Ohio State each crept forward one spot in the back end of the top 10, while Auburn and Miami did the same just outside the top 10. Alabama remained No. 1 after a 66-3 demolition of Ole Miss, but Clemson more than doubled its No. 1 votes after winning 31-17 at then-No. 12 Virginia Tech.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,506 total points (44 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,475 (17)
3. Oklahoma — 1,392
4. Penn State — 1,325
5. Georgia — 1,237
6. Washington — 1,218
7. Michigan — 1,115
8. TCU — 1,079
9. Wisconsin — 1,028
10. Ohio State — 1,016
11. Washington State — 980
12. Auburn — 802
13. Miami — 782
14. USC — 713
15. Oklahoma State — 664
16. Virginia Tech — 549
17. Louisville — 507
18. South Florida — 440
19. San Diego State — 373
20. Utah — 358
21. Florida — 349
22. Notre Dame — 349
23. West Virginia — 221
24. NC State — 149
25. Central Florida — 120
There was no real need to change the top four in the coaches poll this week after the chalk held in one way or another, but losses by USC and Virginia Tech allowed for some movement in the polls. Losses by LSU and Mississippi State also opened up space for some new top 25 programs this week in the latest Amway Coaches Poll.
No. 1 Alabama received 58 first-place votes following a demolishing of Ole Miss Saturday night. No. 2 Clemson remains behind the Crimson Tide with a much more impressive resume that includes wins against three teams in the coaches poll’s top 20 this week (two on the road vs. No. 17 Louisville and No. 19 Virginia Tech and one at home vs. No. 13 Auburn). No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 4 Penn State held firm to their spots in the poll this week as well, while No. 5 Washington moved up one spot to fill the void left by No. 15 USC. No. 6 Georgia continues to rise in the poll after moving up two spots this week, jumping ahead of No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin moved ahead of No. 9 Ohio State and No. 10 TCU moves into the top 10.
Newcomers to the coaches poll this week include No. 22 Notre Dame, No. 24 NC State, and No. 25 UCF.
Here is the coaches poll for this week, with first-place votes noted:
- Alabama (58)
- Clemson (6)
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Washington
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- TCU
- Washington State
- Miami
- Auburn
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- South Florida
- Louisville
- Utah
- Virginia Tech
- Florida
- San Diego State
- Notre Dame
- West Virginia
- NC State
- UCF
The news centering on football players taking a knee during the national anthem has largely been an issue playing out in the NFL but has trickled down to the high school level. College football tends to stay out of the issue since most pregame ceremonies occur with college football players in the locker room. But because weather wiped out the typical pregame pomp and circumstance prior to Saturday night’s New Mexico vs. Air Force game, players were on the field as the national anthem was performed, oddly enough, at halftime.
Five players from New Mexico’s football team — defensive end Garrett Hughes, safety Stanley Barnwell, cornerback Elijah Lilly, safety Michael Sewell, and linebacker Kimmie Carson — all were seen taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.
Both teams remained on the field during halftime rather than retreating to their locker rooms due to a shortened halftime break. The game scheduled was modified due to a weather delay. New Mexico head coach Bob Davie said it was agreed there would be no playing of the national anthem during the halftime, so he was surprised when it was played and to learn some of his players chose to take a knee the way a number of NFL players have recently.
“I’d like to have the opportunity to visit with our players, talk about what our stance would be, unified as a football team,” Davie said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “I kind of got shocked by that. I wouldn’t want to judge or have too much of a critique, at least speaking from my standpoint, as far as a total football team. Because in fairness to them, I never really talked to them about it.”
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun was asked about the situation after the game (no Air Force players were seen taking a knee), and he showed no ill-will over the decision.
“That’s their right,” he said. “They live in a country where they’re allowed to do that.”
Absolutely nothing went right for Tennessee on Saturday in a 41-0 loss to Georgia at home in Neyland Stadium. After such a brutal loss to a division foe in front of the home fans, the pressure is rising more and more on Butch Jones as it looks as though another season without playing for the SEC championship is unfolding. Already with two key losses in division play against Georgia and Florida, Jones says all the team can do now is get back t work and take advantage of the rest of the schedule to pile up as many wins as possible.
“It’s gut check time,” Jones said after the loss on Saturday. “We have to work to get better. That’s the only way you can do it.”
Tennessee has some time to stew over this one. The Vols are off this week before returning home on Oct. 14 to host South Carolina. Of course, if Tennessee was going to make a change at the head coaching position, this would also be the ideal time for an in-season change. If Jones survives the next 36-48 hours, then it would seem likely he survives the remainder of the season, give or take a week depending how things play out.
“This one stings. And it’s going to take a while,” Jones said when asked about the message to his team. “And like I told our team, if you don’t feel like coming to practice, you better remember how you feel right now. And if that’s not motivation, I don’t know what is.”
The only problem here is Jones has to figure out what will motivate his team. Otherwise, he could be heading to coaching free agency.