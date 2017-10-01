Sean Kugler resigns at UTEP

The coaching carousel for the 2017-18 cycle is officially spinning as Sean Kugler has resigned as the head coach at UTEP.

UTEP is off to an 0-5 start to the year after falling 35-21 to Army on Saturday. After making the trip from West Point back to El Paso, the Miners announced the change on Sunday.

Statement from UTEP Director of Athletics, Bob Stull:#NC9Sports pic.twitter.com/5wAohIzy5A — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganNC9) October 1, 2017

Kugler was a loyal soldier for UTEP. A former Miners player, he served as an assistant previously and left his job in 2012 as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line coach to return to his alma mater. That faith went unrewarded for both sides, as Kugler stumbled to an 18-36 mark in his four-plus seasons.

UTEP is 0-5 and ranks 129th in yards per play on offense and 128th on defense, if you're wondering why there was a coaching change. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 1, 2017

The move is actually convenient for those inside the athletics department as longtime AD Bob Stull announced his retirement on Aug. 31. Removing Kugler allows UTEP to shop the position on the open market knowing the new AD will get to make their own football hire as his or her first order of business.

UTEP already dismissed offensive coordinator Brent Pease earlier this season.

UTEP returns to action on Saturday against two-time defending Conference USA champion Western Kentucky.