Harbaugh says Wilton Speight out for multiple weeks, O’Korn to start

Michigan saw a bit of a spark on offense two weekends ago in a road win at Purdue when John O’Korn took over at quarterback in place of an injured Wilton Speight. With the Wolverines coming off a bye week ahead of a game against in-state rival Michigan State, Jim Harbaugh says O’Korn will be getting the start this week and beyond while Speight remains unavailable.
Various rumors were spreading online about Speight potentially being done for the year, but Harbaugh did not go so far as to confirm those reports. Instead, Harbaugh played it safe by going on a much shorter timeframe to worry about. Regardless of how long Speight is out, Harbaugh should trust O’Korn to run the offense in the meantime. Whether it was a one-game spark against a young program still in the early stages of competing or not, O’Korn has what it takes to lead Michigan’s offense for as long as he is needed. In fact, he may end up keeping the job anyway if he performs well by the time Speight is able to play again.
Speight had completed just 54.3 percent of his pass attempts this season with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but both of those interceptions occurred in the season opener against Florida. But he had gone the last two games without a touchdown pass before leaving the Purdue game early.
O’Korn completed 18 of 26 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with an interception against Purdue in a 28-10 victory in Big Ten play.
Michigan hosts Michigan State this week and travels to Indiana and Penn State the next two weeks.
Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not undergo surgery on the injured left knee that knocked him out of the Longhorns’ loss to USC two weeks ago and kept him from their win over Iowa State on Thursday.
Williams (55) suffered an injured MCL in the first quarter of that 27-24 loss to USC and was not seen again, but head coach Tom Herman said Monday that Williams will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Herman did not specify what “a few” means, but Texas faces No. 3 Oklahoma on Oct. 14 and No. 15 Oklahoma State on Oct. 21.
The Longhorns started true freshman Derek Kerstetter in Williams’s stead on Thursday.
Williams is viewed as a likely first-round pick should he declare, so it’s possible the All-American has played his final snap at Texas.
Elsewhere on the Texas injury front, Herman said he expects quarterback Shane Buechele to play Saturday against Kansas State despite injuring his ankle against Iowa State and being placed in a walking boot.
Lane Kiffin may have been shown the door from the Alabama football program after accepting the job of head coach at FAU, but that has not stopped Kiffin from attaching himself to the Jalen Hurts bandwagon.
After Hurts and Alabama improved to 4-0 in dominating fashion with another blowout over a SEC opponent, Kiffin went online to share his support for Hurts as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
This is hardly surprising, as Kiffin stands to benefit from any success Hurts has even at a different school. Kiffin was a key recruiter in Alabama’s pursuit of signing Hurts out of Texas (Bo Davis was reportedly influential in the recruiting process as well). If Hurts thrives, Kiffin is able to ell the idea he landed a top-tier player when he is on the recruiting trail looking for his next recruit. Of course, to be fair, Alabama was already a powerhouse before Kiffin’s arrival in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban and they remain a dominant force without him so far. But for a coach looking to make some noise at FAU, you look for every edge you can get, and playing a role in luring Hurts to Alabama is an easy sales pitch to make.
Hurts is the SEC’s third-leading rusher with 461 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the only quarterback in the SEC without an interception thrown this season. Although his passing numbers have not been overly impressive at a glance, it should be recognized Alabama has not needed much out of the passing game. Alabama’s rushing offense is the top running game in the nation that doesn’t run an option-based offense (Navy, Georgia Tech, and Army lead the nation in rushing offense) with an average of 315.6 rushing yards per game.
Meanwhile, FAU is off to a 2-3 start and 1-0 in Conference USA with the conference’s second highest-scoring offense.
The 2017 college football season has come to an end early for tight end Caleb Wilson, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Wilson went down with a foot injury on Saturday against Colorado. The injury reportedly will require surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Wilson confirmed the injury status on his Twitter account.
Wilson, one of top-rated tight ends in the nation, is UCLA’s second-leading receiver this season with 38 receptions for 490 yards with one touchdown. In Saturday’s win over Colorado, Wilson caught six passes for 65 yards. In the season-opener, Wilson exploded for 15 catches for 208 yards in UCLA’s wild comeback against Texas A&M.
Austin Roberts figures to see more of a role at tight end as a result of the Wilson injury. The junior has six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.
Washington State’s Friday night victory over USC sent Pullman into a frenzy, as one would expect. The celebration afterward was another reminder of the dangers of fans rushing the field after a big win for all parties involved. That goes for the players trying to leave the field and the fans storming the field.
A video shared via Facebook and Reddit showed an unidentified USC football player knocking over a Washington State fan rushing the field at the conclusion of the game. Whether the hit was intentional or not remains up for debate and interpretation. The identity of the player has not been confirmed either due to the video being grainy from a distance.
You can view the video below. The hit will be seen around eight seconds in.
Ironically, the stadium announcer was addressing the fans and cautioning them not to rush the field for the safety of all. At least you tried.
There was no flag or review for targeting on the play.