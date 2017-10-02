Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin pledging Heisman support for Alabama QB Jalen Hurts

By Kevin McGuireOct 2, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT
Lane Kiffin may have been shown the door from the Alabama football program after accepting the job of head coach at FAU, but that has not stopped Kiffin from attaching himself to the Jalen Hurts bandwagon.

After Hurts and Alabama improved to 4-0 in dominating fashion with another blowout over a SEC opponent, Kiffin went online to share his support for Hurts as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

This is hardly surprising, as Kiffin stands to benefit from any success Hurts has even at a different school. Kiffin was a key recruiter in Alabama’s pursuit of signing Hurts out of Texas (Bo Davis was reportedly influential in the recruiting process as well). If Hurts thrives, Kiffin is able to ell the idea he landed a top-tier player when he is on the recruiting trail looking for his next recruit. Of course, to be fair, Alabama was already a powerhouse before Kiffin’s arrival in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban and they remain a dominant force without him so far. But for a coach looking to make some noise at FAU, you look for every edge you can get, and playing a role in luring Hurts to Alabama is an easy sales pitch to make.

Hurts is the SEC’s third-leading rusher with 461 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the only quarterback in the SEC without an interception thrown this season. Although his passing numbers have not been overly impressive at a glance, it should be recognized Alabama has not needed much out of the passing game. Alabama’s rushing offense is the top running game in the nation that doesn’t run an option-based offense (Navy, Georgia Tech, and Army lead the nation in rushing offense) with an average of 315.6 rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, FAU is off to a 2-3 start and 1-0 in Conference USA with the conference’s second highest-scoring offense.

UCLA TE Caleb Wilson heading to season-ending foot surgery

By Kevin McGuireOct 2, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
The 2017 college football season has come to an end early for tight end Caleb Wilson, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Wilson went down with a foot injury on Saturday against Colorado. The injury reportedly will require surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Wilson confirmed the injury status on his Twitter account.

Wilson, one of top-rated tight ends in the nation, is UCLA’s second-leading receiver this season with 38 receptions for 490 yards with one touchdown. In Saturday’s win over Colorado, Wilson caught six passes for 65 yards. In the season-opener, Wilson exploded for 15 catches for 208 yards in UCLA’s wild comeback against Texas A&M.

Austin Roberts figures to see more of a role at tight end as a result of the Wilson injury. The junior has six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.

Video emerges of USC player knocking over field-rushing Wazzu fan

By Kevin McGuireOct 2, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT
Washington State’s Friday night victory over USC sent Pullman into a frenzy, as one would expect. The celebration afterward was another reminder of the dangers of fans rushing the field after a big win for all parties involved. That goes for the players trying to leave the field and the fans storming the field.

A video shared via Facebook and Reddit showed an unidentified USC football player knocking over a Washington State fan rushing the field at the conclusion of the game. Whether the hit was intentional or not remains up for debate and interpretation. The identity of the player has not been confirmed either due to the video being grainy from a distance.

You can view the video below. The hit will be seen around eight seconds in.

Ironically, the stadium announcer was addressing the fans and cautioning them not to rush the field for the safety of all. At least you tried.

There was no flag or review for targeting on the play.

Northern Illinois suspends eye-poker Antonio Jones-Davis

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
Northern Illinois has suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis after poking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the eye in last night’s game, the program announced Sunday.

View the poke here, captured from CBS Sports Network from our own Kevin McGuire.

In a statement, head coach Rod Carey apologized on the program’s behalf and suspended David-Jones for the Huskies game against Kent State on Saturday. The statement:

“After seeing the video of the incident that occurred during a kickoff of last night’s game at San Diego State, I have suspended linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis for the upcoming game versus Kent State (Oct. 7). 

“Antonio’s action is not indicative of his character, nor that of our players or coaching staff, and does not reflect the values upon which our program has been built. 

“Last night’s game was extremely hard-fought, it was emotional and it was a chippy game which at times crossed the line on both sides as evidenced by the number of post-play penalties.  However, Antonio’s action in that emotional moment was completely unacceptable, and he understands that he must face the consequences.  

“In speaking to Antonio today, he has taken full responsibility for his actions and voiced to me his disappointment in himself that he embarrassed the university and the football program.

“On behalf of our football program, I want to apologize to San Diego State, Coach Long and SDSU player Rashaad Penny. Antonio and I will be reaching out personally to them in the near future. 

“I’m confident Antonio, and our entire team, will learn from this incident and be better going forward.”

Jones-Davis, a sophomore, ranks 11th on the club with 10 tackles in four games this season.

San Diego State went on to win the game, 34-28.

Six teams can clinch bowl eligibility on Saturday

By Zach BarnettOct 1, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
There are 17 undefeated teams left in FBS, and eight of them stand at 5-0. This means, as we sit here on Oct. 1, it’s time to seriously talk about bowl eligibility. Those eight teams: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Washington, No. 11 Washington State, No. 18 South Florida and No. 19 San Diego State.

Charlie Strong‘s Bulls actually could have been the first FBS team to secure a bowl trip with six scheduled games before October thanks to a Week 0 trip to San Jose State, but their Sept. 9 game against Connecticut was postponed due to Hurricane Irma.

Alas, South Florida is off this week (along with Washington), meaning the best the Bulls can hope for is a tie for seventh in the race for bowl eligibility. Unless. Unless, that is, one of the six 5-0 teams playing this weekend loses.

Here’s the Week 6 schedule for the teams in question.

Clemson: vs. Wake Forest (noon ET, ESPN2)
Georgia: at Vanderbilt (noon ET, ESPN)
Penn State: vs. Northwestern (noon ET, ABC)
Alabama: at Texas A&M (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Washington State: at Oregon (8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks)
San Diego State: at UNLV (10:45 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

In another odd scheduling quirk, Saturday’s trip to Oregon will be Washington State’s first road game of the season. Although without Justin Herbert, the Ducks’ chances of knocking off the Cougars are significantly diminished.

Assuming each of these teams wins Saturday, a victory will be marked not for securing a bowl trip, but simply as just another win. Georgia would secure its 21st consecutive bowl game, Alabama its 16th, Clemson its 12th, Penn State its 10th (not counting two NCAA penalty seasons), San Diego State its eighth, and Washington State its third.