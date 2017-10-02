Associated Press

Mike Price returns to UTEP as interim head coach

After an unsettling start to the 2017 season, old is new for UTEP football once again.

Over the weekend, and after a 0-5 start to the year, Sean Kugler resigned as the head coach at UTEP.  That move came exactly two weeks after Kugler had fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease.

Monday evening, the football program announced that Mike Price has been named as the Miners’ interim head coach.  According to the school, Price will meet with the team for the first time Tuesday afternoon and will conduct his first practice with the squad a day later.

“I’ve asked Mike if he could help us in this situation,” athletic director Bob Stull said in a statement. “He has thankfully agreed. We’ve lost two coaches, and while we have two fine coordinators who are capable of doing the job, I just felt like it was important to bring in somebody with head coaching experience that is familiar with El Paso and our program.”

“I was surprised and flattered by Bob’s call and appreciate the opportunity to help this program one more time,” a statement from Price began. “I am not interviewing for the future job, and I’m not going to be the future head coach. I’m going to manage the program and provide leadership for the rest of the year.”

Price was the head coach at UTEP from 2004-12.  After a nine-year run with the Miners saw him guide the team to a 48-61 mark — only one other coach in the program’s history led the team to three bowl appearances — Price announced in November of 2012 that he would be retiring at season’s end.

Prior to UTEP, Price was the head coach at Washington State from 1989-2002.  While Price went to two Rose Bowls during his 14-year stint with the Cougars, he’s most known for his very brief tenure at Alabama.

After leaving Wazzu for ‘Bama in December of 2002, he was fired in May following an infamous strip club imbroglio and never coached a single down for the Tide.

Since retiring from UTEP in 2012, the 71-year-old Price has been out of the coaching profession in any official capacity.

As was first reported yesterday, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart confirmed on Monday that Ducks starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken collarbone in the win over California on Saturday night.

Taggart said Herbert will be “out for a while” but added that he “absolutely” expects him to return later this season.

Our own Aaron Fentress wrote Sunday that a hairline break would put him out for “a few weeks,” as opposed to a fracture, which would have ended his season.

Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) gets No. 11 Washington State on Saturday and plays host to No. 20 Utah later this month, with a trip to rival Stanford waiting on Oct. 14. The Ducks visit No. 6 Washington on Nov. 4, so that would presumably represent the target date to get Herbert back in action. The Pac-12 schedule-makers did Oregon no favors this season, as the Ducks are not off until the week of Nov. 11, with arguably the two worst teams in the conference waiting after that in Arizona and Oregon State.

With Herbert out, Oregon will likely turn to senior Taylor Alie, who himself had to leave last week’s game, but that injury isn’t believed to be serious, according to Fentress. Alie has completed 15-of-20 passes for 115 yards with an interception while rushing seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown thus far. Freshman Braxton Burmeister has thrown one pass this season, a 4-yard completion.

Herbert, a sophomore, ranks eighth nationally in passing efficiency this season, hitting 86-of-126 passes (68.3 percent) for 1,264 yards (10.0 yards per attempt) with nine touchdowns against two interceptions while carrying 29 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyrie Cleveland sustained a high ankle sprain in the 21st-ranked Gators’ 38-24 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gators expect to be without his presence for Saturday’s home game against LSU this weekend, head coach Jim McElwain said Monday.

“He’s in a boot right now,” McElwain said. “You know, the dreaded not normal ankle [sprain], but high ankle.”

Cleveland acknowledged the ailment in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Cleveland is by far the biggest threat in Florida’s struggling passing game. Leading the team in both catches and receiving yards, Cleveland sits four catches among the next-closest Gator (Kadarius Toney) but stands 219 yards ahead of him. Cleveland has hauled in 15 grabs for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and his 21.73-yard per reception average places him 14th nationally. He was famously on the receiving end of Feleipe Franks‘s Hail Mary to beat Tennessee and recorded a 45-yard touchdown catch in the win over Kentucky. Cleveland two passes for 67 yards in the win over Vanderbilt.

Florida will also be without starting quarterback Luke Del Rio, who was lost for the season against Vanderbilt due to a shoulder injury.

Fully a third of the way into the season, Indiana is making a change at quarterback.

The Hoosiers will replace fifth-year senior Richard Lagow with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey, head coach Tom Allen announced Monday.

The way Allen spoke Monday made it sound like Ramsey wasn’t simply the starter for Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern, but for the rest of the season and beyond.

“We (will) build our offense around what Peyton does best; the throws he can make, will make,” Allen told the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve got to build what we do from Day 1 around the strengths of what Peyton brings.”

Lagow started all four games thus far, though Ramsey saw action in each of them. Lagow has completed 58-of-103 passes (56.3 percent) for 661 yards (6.4 per attempt) with four touchdowns against three interceptions. Lagow’s 117.19 quarterback rating places him 11th in the Big Ten among all qualifying players. Ramsey has connected on 28-of-49 passes (60.4 percent) for 316 yards (6.6 per attempt) with four touchdowns and one pick while ranking second on the club with 34 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Lagow is not a threat on the ground.

Indiana sits at 2-2 after falling 45-14 at No. 4 Penn State on Saturday. IU sits firmly in the thick of a hunt for a bowl trip at 6-6. Assuming the Hoosiers beat Charleston Southern and take care of Illinois (on the road) and Rutgers (at home) later in the season, Indiana would still need to beat one of Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin or Purdue to reach a bowl. (Indiana only has 11 chances this season after losing a likely victory against Florida International due to Hurricane Irma.)

It’s clear from the numbers and the coaches’ eyes that Ramsey gives them the best chance to get there.

Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not undergo surgery on the injured left knee that knocked him out of the Longhorns’ loss to USC two weeks ago and kept him from their win over Iowa State on Thursday.

Williams (55) suffered an injured MCL in the first quarter of that 27-24 loss to USC and was not seen again, but head coach Tom Herman said Monday that Williams will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Herman did not specify what “a few” means, but Texas faces No. 3 Oklahoma on Oct. 14 and No. 15 Oklahoma State on Oct. 21.

The Longhorns started true freshman Derek Kerstetter in Williams’s stead on Thursday.

Williams is viewed as a likely first-round pick should he declare, so it’s possible the All-American has played his final snap at Texas.

Elsewhere on the Texas injury front, Herman said he expects quarterback Shane Buechele to play Saturday against Kansas State despite injuring his ankle against Iowa State and being placed in a walking boot.