Texas LT Connor Williams to avoid surgery on injured left knee

Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not undergo surgery on the injured left knee that knocked him out of the Longhorns’ loss to USC two weeks ago and kept him from their win over Iowa State on Thursday.

Williams (55) suffered an injured MCL in the first quarter of that 27-24 loss to USC and was not seen again, but head coach Tom Herman said Monday that Williams will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Herman did not specify what “a few” means, but Texas faces No. 3 Oklahoma on Oct. 14 and No. 15 Oklahoma State on Oct. 21.

The Longhorns started true freshman Derek Kerstetter in Williams’s stead on Thursday.

Williams is viewed as a likely first-round pick should he declare, so it’s possible the All-American has played his final snap at Texas.

Elsewhere on the Texas injury front, Herman said he expects quarterback Shane Buechele to play Saturday against Kansas State despite injuring his ankle against Iowa State and being placed in a walking boot.