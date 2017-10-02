UCLA TE Caleb Wilson heading to season-ending foot surgery

The 2017 college football season has come to an end early for tight end Caleb Wilson, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Wilson went down with a foot injury on Saturday against Colorado. The injury reportedly will require surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Wilson confirmed the injury status on his Twitter account.
Wilson, one of top-rated tight ends in the nation, is UCLA’s second-leading receiver this season with 38 receptions for 490 yards with one touchdown. In Saturday’s win over Colorado, Wilson caught six passes for 65 yards. In the season-opener, Wilson exploded for 15 catches for 208 yards in UCLA’s wild comeback against Texas A&M.
Austin Roberts figures to see more of a role at tight end as a result of the Wilson injury. The junior has six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season.