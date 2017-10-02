Video emerges of USC player knocking over field-rushing Wazzu fan

Washington State’s Friday night victory over USC sent Pullman into a frenzy, as one would expect. The celebration afterward was another reminder of the dangers of fans rushing the field after a big win for all parties involved. That goes for the players trying to leave the field and the fans storming the field.

A video shared via Facebook and Reddit showed an unidentified USC football player knocking over a Washington State fan rushing the field at the conclusion of the game. Whether the hit was intentional or not remains up for debate and interpretation. The identity of the player has not been confirmed either due to the video being grainy from a distance.

You can view the video below. The hit will be seen around eight seconds in.

Ironically, the stadium announcer was addressing the fans and cautioning them not to rush the field for the safety of all. At least you tried.

There was no flag or review for targeting on the play.

Follow @KevinOnCFB