Dismissed Ohio State WR Eric Glover-Williams to start over at Mississippi JUCO

Much like a former teammate, Eric Glover-Williams is headed south in an attempt to restart his collegiate career.

Speaking to Scout.com, Glover-Williams’ father confirmed that his son will enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College later on this month. The plan at the moment is for Glover-Williams, who will not play football for MGCCC this season, to get his degree in December and enroll at an FBS/FCS program in January.

It was reported back in September that Glover-Williams had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues. According to the dad, no hard feelings linger over the way his son’s tenure with the Buckeyes ended.

“Even though things did not work out at Ohio State, there are no hard feelings and we wish Coach (Urban) Meyer and the Buckeyes all the best,” Jerry Williams told the recruiting website.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.

This spring, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver.