Dismissed Ohio State WR Eric Glover-Williams to start over at Mississippi JUCO

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Much like a former teammate, Eric Glover-Williams is headed south in an attempt to restart his collegiate career.

Speaking to Scout.com, Glover-Williams’ father confirmed that his son will enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College later on this month.  The plan at the moment is for Glover-Williams, who will not play football for MGCCC this season, to get his degree in December and enroll at an FBS/FCS program in January.

It was reported back in September that Glover-Williams had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues.  According to the dad, no hard feelings linger over the way his son’s tenure with the Buckeyes ended.

“Even though things did not work out at Ohio State, there are no hard feelings and we wish Coach (Urban) Meyer and the Buckeyes all the best,” Jerry Williams told the recruiting website.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.

This spring, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver.

Bob Stoops: ‘You won’t see me on a college or a pro sideline’

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT
With Sean Kugler abruptly stepping down as the head football coach at UTEP over the weekend, the 2017-18 coaching carousel has officially kicked off.  There’s one name, if you had any inclination to add it, that you can seemingly cross off as a candidate for any job.  Still.

In June of this year, Bob Stoops stunned the college football world by leaving Oklahoma and retiring from the sport. “The coaching life is like a relay race and I’m thankful for my turn and am confident as I pass the baton,” Stoops said in a statement announcing his retirement, an indication that he was leaving the profession, period.

Since, there have been rumors that the 57-year-old Stoops may have simply needed to step away from the game for a bit and recharge his batteries.  Based on his comments Monday at an Atlanta Touchdown Club gathering, the coaching door is closed.  Still.

From SECCountry.com:

I will say, regardless of what you might hear out there in the papers, if I intended again to coach that would have been part of my statement. I would have said, ‘I’m stepping away here now for this time for myself, but when it comes to the next year or two, I look forward to getting back in it.’

“But that’s not what I said. You won’t see me on a college sideline or a pro sideline. A lot of people act like they know, and there will be more than a few jobs out there. But that isn’t at all what I’m looking to do.

That said, it would be far more surprising if his name wasn’t attached to the coaching rumor mill in the coming months than if he was.  Whether his mind could be changed, though, is something that a school or schools may attempt, although it seems as if it would ultimately prove to be a fruitless endeavor.

San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny accepts eye-poker’s apology

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
In the end, it was (relatively) no harm, no foul in Rashaad Penny‘s eyes.  So to speak.

In the first quarter of San Diego State’s win over Northern Illinois Saturday night, star running back Rashaad Penny was blatantly poked in the eye by Huskies linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis.  As a result, NIU announced Sunday that Jones-Davis had been suspended for next Saturday’s game against Kent State.

Monday, Penny confirmed, Jones-Davis, who wasn’t penalized on the play, called him to apologize over the incident, as did Huskies head coach Rod Carey.  Without much hesitation, Penny accepted.

“He was very sincere,” Penny said of Jones-Davis according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The head coach was, too. I felt the apology from them, and I accepted it. … Life is short. You have to accept things and move on. …

“I feel like there were high emotions (in the game). I really have no grudges against anybody. I get up and smile after every game. I think it just made us better. … You wish it never happened. You never want that to happen to any player in college football. But it happens. I’m just over it. Now we’re focusing on a new week.”

Penny left the game briefly after the eye poke, then returned to the playing field wearing a visor.  SDSU plays UNLV this weekend, and Penny is hopeful he will be able to ditch the visor as it affects his breathing.

Through five weeks of the season, Penny’s 823 rushing yards are second in the nation to the 1,088 for Stanford’s Bryce Love.  Penny’s 107 yards in the NIU game stands as a season-low for the senior.

Wazzu fined $25,000 for fan-storming following upset of USC

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
I’m thinking this is one financial pill the university will gladly swallow.

Saturday night, No. 16 Washington State upended/upset No. 5 USC in the Cougars’ first win over the Trojans in Pullman since 2002.  Much to the chagrin of at least on USC football player, the win sent Wazzu fans in attendance storming onto the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy.

In the eyes of the Pac-12, however, that’s a no-no as the conference fined the school $25,000, the league confirmed Monday night.

Last year, the Pac-12 enacted a series of guidelines dealing with the fan-storming issue.  A first offense would result in a $25,000 fine per the new policy, followed by $50,000 and $100,000 fines for the second and third incidents, respectively.

This action marks the first time a member school has been fined by the conference under its new policy.

Coming off that win, Wazzu climbed five spots to No. 11 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.  Conversely, USC fell to No. 14 in the former and No. 15 in the latter.

Youngstown State, Ma’lik Richmond settle lawsuit, allowing convicted rapist to remain on roster

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
A situation that didn’t sit well with a sizable portion of college football fans will likely continue in that same general direction after this latest development.

It was confirmed Monday that the lawyers for Ma’lik Richmond and Youngstown State have filed motions to dismiss a lawsuit filed on the former’s behalf.  As part of the settlement, Richmond will be allowed to continue playing football for the Penguins.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, the Youngstown Vindicator reported, meaning Richmond will not be permitted to bring the same complaint before any court moving forward.

Also as part of the settlement, “Richmond agreed to undergo additional training with respect to issues involving Title IX,” a statement from the university read, in part.

“This has been a complex situation and will continue to be of interest to our campus community,” the statement continued. “As we move forward, we are prepared to continue to engage the campus in a review of our policies at it relates to these types of situations, including policies on student participation in athletics and other high-profile university activities. While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.”

Word surfaced in early August of this year that an online petition was seeking the removal of Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster. In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served nearly a year for his crime.

Giving the firestorm of criticism that erupted after it was learned he was on the Penguins’ roster, the university very shortly thereafter announced that Richmond would not be permitted to play in games for the team in 2017 even as he would be permitted to continue practicing with the team.  Richmond subsequently quit the team after the university’s decision.

In mid-September, Richmond sued Youngstown State in federal court in an attempt to get himself immediately reinstated to the football team.   That same day, U.S. District Court Judge Benita Y. Pearson granted Richmond a temporary restraining order that forbids YSU from preventing Richmond from participating in football games until a Sept. 28 hearing; an appeal by the university was denied.

Richmond claimed in the lawsuit that he had the support of YSU head coach Bo Pelini and the university’s president, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel.  In the suit that triggered the temporary order, the plaintiffs argued that Richmond did not violate the student code of ethics as had been contended; has been denied the right to due process in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution; and that the university violated Title IX laws by discriminating against Richmond on the basis of his sex.

Shortly after that order was upheld, the walk-on defensive end was inserted in the third quarter of YSU’s win over Central Connecticut State Sept. 16 and played the remainder of the contest, finishing with a pair of tackles.

You’re happy for the kid. It isn’t about me,” Pelini was quoted as saying after that initial appearance.  Richmond hasn’t appeared in a game since.

What is most important is that Ma’lik moves on,” one of Richmond’s attorneys, Susan Stone, said after the settlement. “This was never a case about money. This is a case about Ma’lik being given all the opportunities afforded a student of good standing.”