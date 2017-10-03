Louisville names Vincent Tyra acting AD

Tom Jurich is very much fighting to get his job back as Louisville’s athletics director, but until then the Cardinals need someone to run the athletics department. And that someone is Vincent Tyra.
If you’re wondering who that is, you’re not alone. Tyra’s day job is as an operating partner at Connecticut-based private equity firm Southfield Capital. (This makes him the third straight high-profile interim AD pulled from the business world, following Michigan’s Jim Hackett and Texas’s Mike Perrin.)
Tyra holds numerous connections to the school, though. A Louisville native, Tyra is the son of legendary Cardinals basketball player Charlie Tyra and, though he himself played baseball at Kentucky, Tyra is a member of the UL Foundation Board of Directors and chairs its finance committee.
“I am honored to have been selected as the Acting Athletic Director at the University of Louisville,” Tyra said in a statement. “I am excited by the challenge to lead one of the most elite athletic programs in college sports that’s near and dear to my heart. I intend to provide leadership to our athletic department, coaches, student-athletes, fans, donors and the university as a whole.”
Though Tyra’s immediate order of business will be to stabilize a men’s basketball program that is also under interim leadership on the eve of the season, Tyra has to keep one eye on the football program. With Jurich gone, Bobby Petrino‘s buyout is cut in half to $4.25 million. And this is shaping up to be an especially bad year to have a successful coach that isn’t locked up. Ole Miss is already on the market, and there’s a distinct possibility that Tennessee, Missouri, Texas A&M (and Arkansas!) could join them.
At the very least, Petrino and his representatives should view the tumult in the athletics department and the black cloud of possible sanction raining all over the basketball program as a golden opportunity to shake a vulnerable and inexperienced AD down for a whopper of a contract extension.
Much like a former teammate, Eric Glover-Williams is headed south in an attempt to restart his collegiate career.
Speaking to Scout.com, Glover-Williams’ father confirmed that his son will enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College later on this month. The plan at the moment is for Glover-Williams, who will not play football for MGCCC this season, to get his degree in December and enroll at an FBS/FCS program in January.
It was reported back in September that Glover-Williams had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues. According to the dad, no hard feelings linger over the way his son’s tenure with the Buckeyes ended.
“Even though things did not work out at Ohio State, there are no hard feelings and we wish Coach (Urban) Meyer and the Buckeyes all the best,” Jerry Williams told the recruiting website.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.
This spring, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver.
With Sean Kugler abruptly stepping down as the head football coach at UTEP over the weekend, the 2017-18 coaching carousel has officially kicked off. There’s one name, if you had any inclination to add it, that you can seemingly cross off as a candidate for any job. Still.
In June of this year, Bob Stoops stunned the college football world by leaving Oklahoma and retiring from the sport. “The coaching life is like a relay race and I’m thankful for my turn and am confident as I pass the baton,” Stoops said in a statement announcing his retirement, an indication that he was leaving the profession, period.
Since, there have been rumors that the 57-year-old Stoops may have simply needed to step away from the game for a bit and recharge his batteries. Based on his comments Monday at an Atlanta Touchdown Club gathering, the coaching door is closed. Still.
From SECCountry.com:
I will say, regardless of what you might hear out there in the papers, if I intended again to coach that would have been part of my statement. I would have said, ‘I’m stepping away here now for this time for myself, but when it comes to the next year or two, I look forward to getting back in it.’
“But that’s not what I said. You won’t see me on a college sideline or a pro sideline. A lot of people act like they know, and there will be more than a few jobs out there. But that isn’t at all what I’m looking to do.
That said, it would be far more surprising if his name wasn’t attached to the coaching rumor mill in the coming months than if he was. Whether his mind could be changed, though, is something that a school or schools may attempt, although it seems as if it would ultimately prove to be a fruitless endeavor.
In the end, it was (relatively) no harm, no foul in Rashaad Penny‘s eyes. So to speak.
In the first quarter of San Diego State’s win over Northern Illinois Saturday night, star running back Rashaad Penny was blatantly poked in the eye by Huskies linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis. As a result, NIU announced Sunday that Jones-Davis had been suspended for next Saturday’s game against Kent State.
Monday, Penny confirmed, Jones-Davis, who wasn’t penalized on the play, called him to apologize over the incident, as did Huskies head coach Rod Carey. Without much hesitation, Penny accepted.
“He was very sincere,” Penny said of Jones-Davis according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The head coach was, too. I felt the apology from them, and I accepted it. … Life is short. You have to accept things and move on. …
“I feel like there were high emotions (in the game). I really have no grudges against anybody. I get up and smile after every game. I think it just made us better. … You wish it never happened. You never want that to happen to any player in college football. But it happens. I’m just over it. Now we’re focusing on a new week.”
Penny left the game briefly after the eye poke, then returned to the playing field wearing a visor. SDSU plays UNLV this weekend, and Penny is hopeful he will be able to ditch the visor as it affects his breathing.
Through five weeks of the season, Penny’s 823 rushing yards are second in the nation to the 1,088 for Stanford’s Bryce Love. Penny’s 107 yards in the NIU game stands as a season-low for the senior.
I’m thinking this is one financial pill the university will gladly swallow.
Saturday night, No. 16 Washington State upended/upset No. 5 USC in the Cougars’ first win over the Trojans in Pullman since 2002. Much to the chagrin of at least on USC football player, the win sent Wazzu fans in attendance storming onto the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy.
In the eyes of the Pac-12, however, that’s a no-no as the conference fined the school $25,000, the league confirmed Monday night.
Last year, the Pac-12 enacted a series of guidelines dealing with the fan-storming issue. A first offense would result in a $25,000 fine per the new policy, followed by $50,000 and $100,000 fines for the second and third incidents, respectively.
This action marks the first time a member school has been fined by the conference under its new policy.
Coming off that win, Wazzu climbed five spots to No. 11 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls. Conversely, USC fell to No. 14 in the former and No. 15 in the latter.