Michigan’s Nate Johnson was arrested for domestic assault prior to suspension

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Yep, that’ll do it.

Michigan announced over its bye weekend that Nate Johnson had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. At the time, the only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

With the dawn of a new week, we learned a little more of the rest of the story as a UM police spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com that the cornerback was arrested very early Saturday morning on one count of domestic assault. Other than he allegedly attacked a female at an on-campus dorm room, no details of what led to the arrest or charge have been released.

A football spokesperson declined to discuss the situation involving the player, pointing back to Saturday’s statement instead.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards, for the Wolverines as a true freshman. This offseason, Johnson moved from receiver to cornerback.

Illini making change at QB, replacing Chayce Crouch with Jeff George Jr.

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT
Given the offensive struggles through the first quarter of the season, it was only a matter of time before the trigger was pulled.

Monday, Lovie Smith confirmed that Jeff George Jr. will replace Chayce Crouch as Illinois’ starting quarterback, beginning with Saturday’s game on the road at Iowa.  Not only is Crouch no longer the starter, but tue freshman Cam Thomas will serve as George’s backup, effectively turning the ousted starter into the No. 3 quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“(Making a change at the position) is definitely necessary to give us the opportunity to push the ball downfield and use all of our weapons,” offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said according to the Decatur Herald & Review.

Through four games, the Illini are 113th in the country in passing yards per game and 114th in points per game.  They’re last in the Big Ten in the latter category, and ahead of only Rutgers in the former.

Of the 119 individual quarterbacks listed on the NCAA’s official stats website, only three — Charlotte’s Hasaan Klugh (91.9), Ball State’s Jack Milas (91.8), Rice’s Jackson Tyner (91.5) — have lower pass efficiency rating than the junior Crouch’s 93.7.

“Chayce was not playing the way everyone anticipated him playing,” the coordinator bluntly stated. “He has a little more development to do in terms of seeing the field and keeping his eyes on the coverage. His eyes tend to drop down and he misses a lot of guys running open down the field. And he understands that.”

As for George, the son of Illini legend Jeff George, he started four games as a redshirt freshman last season.  This season, he’s played in one game, completing 12-of-21 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 47-23 loss to South Florida in Week 3.

LSU player invites critics to meet him at UFC gym to box out their issues

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT
Suffice to say, the LSU football community is a bit on edge these days.  Or on the ledge, as the case may be.

An embarrassing 30-point loss to Mississippi State in Week 3 gave way to an even more embarrassing loss to the Troy Trojans of the Sun Belt in Week 5 in Baton Rouge. Already, the calls are growing for first (full) year head coach Ed Orgeron to be fired; for his part, Orgeron said, “I don’t listen to the news. I don’t listen to none of that. That’s out of my control.”

Unfortunately for Orgeron, his players hear their critics on social media, with one, right tackle Toby Weathersby, inviting them to meet up with him at a local UFC gym and “box it out.”  While Weathersby has since deleted the Sunday tweet, it’s been saved for posterity’s sake by SECCountry.com.

Yep, just what the reeling Tigers football program needs right now. On this front, Orgeron stated he “understands frustrations” at the moment, although it’s unclear if he was referring to fans or his players — or both.

Nebraska’s backfield could be further depleted by injuries

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT
Already less than 100 percent at running back, Nebraska could possibly find itself further depleted heading into Week 6.  Maybe.

During a much-needed win over Illinois in Week 5, Mikale Wilbon suffered what has been described as an ankle injury. While head coach Mike Riley said he’s “hopeful” Wilbon will play this Saturday against No. 8 Wisconsin in Lincoln, the junior will be very limited throughout this week of practice.

Wilbon’s 251 yards rushing are currently second on the Cornhuskers, while his three rushing touchdowns are tops on the team. The leading rusher, Tre Bryant (299 yards), has missed the past three games because of a knee injury.

That absence will linger on through at least the game against the Badgers.

“Tre Bryant is not going to be ready this week and we don’t know what that means after that,” the head coach said according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. “All we can do with Tre is hope he gets better.”

Should both Wilbon and Bryant be sidelined, a chunk of the running-game load would probably fall on Devine Ozigbo. The junior’s 215 yards on the ground are currently third on the team, with 207 of those coming in the last two games.

Mike Price returns to UTEP as interim head coach

By John TaylorOct 2, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT
After an unsettling start to the 2017 season, old is new for UTEP football once again.

Over the weekend, and after a 0-5 start to the year, Sean Kugler resigned as the head coach at UTEP.  That move came exactly two weeks after Kugler had fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease.

Monday evening, the football program announced that Mike Price has been named as the Miners’ interim head coach.  According to the school, Price will meet with the team for the first time Tuesday afternoon and will conduct his first practice with the squad a day later.

“I’ve asked Mike if he could help us in this situation,” athletic director Bob Stull said in a statement. “He has thankfully agreed. We’ve lost two coaches, and while we have two fine coordinators who are capable of doing the job, I just felt like it was important to bring in somebody with head coaching experience that is familiar with El Paso and our program.”

“I was surprised and flattered by Bob’s call and appreciate the opportunity to help this program one more time,” a statement from Price began. “I am not interviewing for the future job, and I’m not going to be the future head coach. I’m going to manage the program and provide leadership for the rest of the year.”

Price was the head coach at UTEP from 2004-12.  After a nine-year run with the Miners saw him guide the team to a 48-61 mark — only one other coach in the program’s history led the team to three bowl appearances — Price announced in November of 2012 that he would be retiring at season’s end.

Prior to UTEP, Price was the head coach at Washington State from 1989-2002.  While Price went to two Rose Bowls during his 14-year stint with the Cougars, he’s most known for his very brief tenure at Alabama.

After leaving Wazzu for ‘Bama in December of 2002, he was fired in May following an infamous strip club imbroglio and never coached a single down for the Tide.

Since retiring from UTEP in 2012, the 71-year-old Price has been out of the coaching profession in any official capacity.