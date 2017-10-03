Nebraska’s backfield could be further depleted by injuries

After an unsettling start to the 2017 season, old is new for UTEP football once again.

Over the weekend, and after a 0-5 start to the year, Sean Kugler resigned as the head coach at UTEP. That move came exactly two weeks after Kugler had fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease.

Monday evening, the football program announced that Mike Price has been named as the Miners’ interim head coach. According to the school, Price will meet with the team for the first time Tuesday afternoon and will conduct his first practice with the squad a day later.

“I’ve asked Mike if he could help us in this situation,” athletic director Bob Stull said in a statement. “He has thankfully agreed. We’ve lost two coaches, and while we have two fine coordinators who are capable of doing the job, I just felt like it was important to bring in somebody with head coaching experience that is familiar with El Paso and our program.”

“I was surprised and flattered by Bob’s call and appreciate the opportunity to help this program one more time,” a statement from Price began. “I am not interviewing for the future job, and I’m not going to be the future head coach. I’m going to manage the program and provide leadership for the rest of the year.”

Price was the head coach at UTEP from 2004-12. After a nine-year run with the Miners saw him guide the team to a 48-61 mark — only one other coach in the program’s history led the team to three bowl appearances — Price announced in November of 2012 that he would be retiring at season’s end.

Prior to UTEP, Price was the head coach at Washington State from 1989-2002. While Price went to two Rose Bowls during his 14-year stint with the Cougars, he’s most known for his very brief tenure at Alabama.

After leaving Wazzu for ‘Bama in December of 2002, he was fired in May following an infamous strip club imbroglio and never coached a single down for the Tide.

Since retiring from UTEP in 2012, the 71-year-old Price has been out of the coaching profession in any official capacity.