Nebraska’s backfield could be further depleted by injuries

Already less than 100 percent at running back, Nebraska could possibly find itself further depleted heading into Week 6. Maybe.
During a much-needed win over Illinois in Week 5, Mikale Wilbon suffered what has been described as an ankle injury. While head coach Mike Riley said he’s “hopeful” Wilbon will play this Saturday against No. 8 Wisconsin in Lincoln, the junior will be very limited throughout this week of practice.
Wilbon’s 251 yards rushing are currently second on the Cornhuskers, while his three rushing touchdowns are tops on the team. The leading rusher, Tre Bryant (299 yards), has missed the past three games because of a knee injury.
That absence will linger on through at least the game against the Badgers.
“Tre Bryant is not going to be ready this week and we don’t know what that means after that,” the head coach said according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. “All we can do with Tre is hope he gets better.”
Should both Wilbon and Bryant be sidelined, a chunk of the running-game load would probably fall on Devine Ozigbo. The junior’s 215 yards on the ground are currently third on the team, with 207 of those coming in the last two games.