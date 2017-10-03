Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush in a walking boot, listed as day-to-day

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is traversing the Irish’s South Bend campus in a walking boot after sustaining an injury to his right foot.

He’s listed as day-to-day for Notre Dame’s visit to North Carolina on Saturday. (But then again, aren’t we all?)

“He experienced some foot soreness after the [Miami (Ohio)] game, so we put him in a walking boot, which is fairly typical relative to procedures,” head coach Brian Kelly told Blue and Gold Illustrated. “We just want to be really cautious with him, and we’ll begin the process of practicing and see how he progresses during the week.”

The genesis of the injury is not known. Rumors state the injury happened in an off-campus “incident.” Wimbush hasn’t exactly stated how his foot started hurting.

“He went out and felt his foot was not right, and he went home. That’s what he told me. I believe him,” Kelly said. “I have no reason not to believe him based upon my relationship with him over the last three years.”

Wimbush has taken the bulk of the snaps at quarterback this season. The junior is 69-of-132 (52.3 percent) for 782 yards (5.9 per attempt) with six touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 68 times for 402 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Ian Book has backed up Wimbush, hitting 3-of-8 passes for 51 yards with five rushes for 40 yards.

Regardless of who plays at quarterback, the 21st-ranked Irish are still expected to beat a 1-4 North Carolina team (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) that ranks in the 70’s nationally in yards per play and scoring.