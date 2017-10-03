Associated Press

Youngstown State, Ma’lik Richmond settle lawsuit, allowing convicted rapist to remain on roster

By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT
A situation that didn’t sit well with a sizable portion of college football fans will likely continue in that same general direction after this latest development.

It was confirmed Monday that the lawyers for Ma’lik Richmond and Youngstown State have filed motions to dismiss a lawsuit filed on the former’s behalf.  As part of the settlement, Richmond will be allowed to continue playing football for the Penguins.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, the Youngstown Vindicator reported, meaning Richmond will not be permitted to bring the same complaint before any court moving forward.

Also as part of the settlement, “Richmond agreed to undergo additional training with respect to issues involving Title IX,” a statement from the university read, in part.

“This has been a complex situation and will continue to be of interest to our campus community,” the statement continued. “As we move forward, we are prepared to continue to engage the campus in a review of our policies at it relates to these types of situations, including policies on student participation in athletics and other high-profile university activities. While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.”

Word surfaced in early August of this year that an online petition was seeking the removal of Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster. In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served nearly a year for his crime.

Giving the firestorm of criticism that erupted after it was learned he was on the Penguins’ roster, the university very shortly thereafter announced that Richmond would not be permitted to play in games for the team in 2017 even as he would be permitted to continue practicing with the team.  Richmond subsequently quit the team after the university’s decision.

In mid-September, Richmond sued Youngstown State in federal court in an attempt to get himself immediately reinstated to the football team.   That same day, U.S. District Court Judge Benita Y. Pearson granted Richmond a temporary restraining order that forbids YSU from preventing Richmond from participating in football games until a Sept. 28 hearing; an appeal by the university was denied.

Richmond claimed in the lawsuit that he had the support of YSU head coach Bo Pelini and the university’s president, former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel.  In the suit that triggered the temporary order, the plaintiffs argued that Richmond did not violate the student code of ethics as had been contended; has been denied the right to due process in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution; and that the university violated Title IX laws by discriminating against Richmond on the basis of his sex.

Shortly after that order was upheld, the walk-on defensive end was inserted in the third quarter of YSU’s win over Central Connecticut State Sept. 16 and played the remainder of the contest, finishing with a pair of tackles.

You’re happy for the kid. It isn’t about me,” Pelini was quoted as saying after that initial appearance.  Richmond hasn’t appeared in a game since.

What is most important is that Ma’lik moves on,” one of Richmond’s attorneys, Susan Stone, said after the settlement. “This was never a case about money. This is a case about Ma’lik being given all the opportunities afforded a student of good standing.”

Michigan’s Nate Johnson was arrested for domestic assault prior to suspension

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Yep, that’ll do it.

Michigan announced over its bye weekend that Nate Johnson had been indefinitely suspended from all team activities. At the time, the only reason given was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

With the dawn of a new week, we learned a little more of the rest of the story as a UM police spokesperson confirmed to mlive.com that the cornerback was arrested very early Saturday morning on one count of domestic assault. Other than he allegedly attacked a female at an on-campus dorm room, no details of what led to the arrest or charge have been released.

A football spokesperson declined to discuss the situation involving the player, pointing back to Saturday’s statement instead.

A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards, for the Wolverines as a true freshman. This offseason, Johnson moved from receiver to cornerback.

Illini making change at QB, replacing Chayce Crouch with Jeff George Jr.

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT
Given the offensive struggles through the first quarter of the season, it was only a matter of time before the trigger was pulled.

Monday, Lovie Smith confirmed that Jeff George Jr. will replace Chayce Crouch as Illinois’ starting quarterback, beginning with Saturday’s game on the road at Iowa.  Not only is Crouch no longer the starter, but tue freshman Cam Thomas will serve as George’s backup, effectively turning the ousted starter into the No. 3 quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“(Making a change at the position) is definitely necessary to give us the opportunity to push the ball downfield and use all of our weapons,” offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said according to the Decatur Herald & Review.

Through four games, the Illini are 113th in the country in passing yards per game and 114th in points per game.  They’re last in the Big Ten in the latter category, and ahead of only Rutgers in the former.

Of the 119 individual quarterbacks listed on the NCAA’s official stats website, only three — Charlotte’s Hasaan Klugh (91.9), Ball State’s Jack Milas (91.8), Rice’s Jackson Tyner (91.5) — have lower pass efficiency rating than the junior Crouch’s 93.7.

“Chayce was not playing the way everyone anticipated him playing,” the coordinator bluntly stated. “He has a little more development to do in terms of seeing the field and keeping his eyes on the coverage. His eyes tend to drop down and he misses a lot of guys running open down the field. And he understands that.”

As for George, the son of Illini legend Jeff George, he started four games as a redshirt freshman last season.  This season, he’s played in one game, completing 12-of-21 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 47-23 loss to South Florida in Week 3.

LSU player invites critics to meet him at UFC gym to box out their issues

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT
Suffice to say, the LSU football community is a bit on edge these days.  Or on the ledge, as the case may be.

An embarrassing 30-point loss to Mississippi State in Week 3 gave way to an even more embarrassing loss to the Troy Trojans of the Sun Belt in Week 5 in Baton Rouge. Already, the calls are growing for first (full) year head coach Ed Orgeron to be fired; for his part, Orgeron said, “I don’t listen to the news. I don’t listen to none of that. That’s out of my control.”

Unfortunately for Orgeron, his players hear their critics on social media, with one, right tackle Toby Weathersby, inviting them to meet up with him at a local UFC gym and “box it out.”  While Weathersby has since deleted the Sunday tweet, it’s been saved for posterity’s sake by SECCountry.com.

Yep, just what the reeling Tigers football program needs right now. On this front, Orgeron stated he “understands frustrations” at the moment, although it’s unclear if he was referring to fans or his players — or both.

Nebraska’s backfield could be further depleted by injuries

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 3, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT
Already less than 100 percent at running back, Nebraska could possibly find itself further depleted heading into Week 6.  Maybe.

During a much-needed win over Illinois in Week 5, Mikale Wilbon suffered what has been described as an ankle injury. While head coach Mike Riley said he’s “hopeful” Wilbon will play this Saturday against No. 8 Wisconsin in Lincoln, the junior will be very limited throughout this week of practice.

Wilbon’s 251 yards rushing are currently second on the Cornhuskers, while his three rushing touchdowns are tops on the team. The leading rusher, Tre Bryant (299 yards), has missed the past three games because of a knee injury.

That absence will linger on through at least the game against the Badgers.

“Tre Bryant is not going to be ready this week and we don’t know what that means after that,” the head coach said according to the Lincoln Journal-Star. “All we can do with Tre is hope he gets better.”

Should both Wilbon and Bryant be sidelined, a chunk of the running-game load would probably fall on Devine Ozigbo. The junior’s 215 yards on the ground are currently third on the team, with 207 of those coming in the last two games.