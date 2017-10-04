Alabama’s Da’Shawn Hand to reportedly miss ‘about three games’

A cut block won’t trim too much time from Da’Shawn Hand‘s season, at least not as much as it appeared it could have.
In the third quarter of Alabama’s woodshedding of Ole Miss Saturday, Hand went down after being (legally) blocked by Rebels tight end Dawson Knox. The defensive lineman was ultimately diagnosed with a sprained MCL that, according to al.com, will likely sideline him for about three games.
Hand will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Texas A&M, as well as the next two with Arkansas and Tennessee most likely. A return for the Nov. 4 game against LSU seems to be the target, especially as it comes after a bye weekend.
As for the block itself that will sideline Hand for the foreseeable future?
“Yeah, it was legal. He just cut him,” head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “If it’s illegal, we should eliminate cut blocking. I’ve been an advocate of (doing) that for a long time, but you’re allowed to cut.
“It was a legal block. Until someone changes the rule, there’s nothing illegal about it.”
This season, the starting lineman has been credited with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Good morning, y’all. Some future Group of Five scheduling news to go with your daily Cup of Joe?
Tuesday, San Diego State and Toledo announced that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rockets will play host to the Aztecs Sept. 12, 2020, with the Mountain West Conference school returning the hosting favors Sept. 10, 2022.
“We are very pleased and excited to add San Diego State to our football schedule,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “The Aztecs have a rich tradition of success in football. It will be another outstanding game for our fans to enjoy. We look forward to hosting San Diego State in the Glass Bowl in 2020 and also returning to the west coast in 2022.”
The 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.
In that 2020 season, San Diego State already has non-conference games scheduled against UCLA and Brigham Young. That same season, Toledo will take a trip to East Lansing for a non-conference game against Michigan State.
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is traversing the Irish’s South Bend campus in a walking boot after sustaining an injury to his right foot.
He’s listed as day-to-day for Notre Dame’s visit to North Carolina on Saturday. (But then again, aren’t we all?)
“He experienced some foot soreness after the [Miami (Ohio)] game, so we put him in a walking boot, which is fairly typical relative to procedures,” head coach Brian Kelly told Blue and Gold Illustrated. “We just want to be really cautious with him, and we’ll begin the process of practicing and see how he progresses during the week.”
The genesis of the injury is not known. Rumors state the injury happened in an off-campus “incident.” Wimbush hasn’t exactly stated how his foot started hurting.
“He went out and felt his foot was not right, and he went home. That’s what he told me. I believe him,” Kelly said. “I have no reason not to believe him based upon my relationship with him over the last three years.”
Wimbush has taken the bulk of the snaps at quarterback this season. The junior is 69-of-132 (52.3 percent) for 782 yards (5.9 per attempt) with six touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 68 times for 402 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Ian Book has backed up Wimbush, hitting 3-of-8 passes for 51 yards with five rushes for 40 yards.
Regardless of who plays at quarterback, the 21st-ranked Irish are still expected to beat a 1-4 North Carolina team (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) that ranks in the 70’s nationally in yards per play and scoring.
Tom Jurich is very much fighting to get his job back as Louisville’s athletics director, but until then the Cardinals need someone to run the athletics department. And that someone is Vincent Tyra.
If you’re wondering who that is, you’re not alone. Tyra’s day job is as an operating partner at Connecticut-based private equity firm Southfield Capital. (This makes him the third straight high-profile interim AD pulled from the business world, following Michigan’s Jim Hackett and Texas’s Mike Perrin.)
Tyra holds numerous connections to the school, though. A Louisville native, Tyra is the son of legendary Cardinals basketball player Charlie Tyra and, though he himself played baseball at Kentucky, Tyra is a member of the UL Foundation Board of Directors and chairs its finance committee.
“I am honored to have been selected as the Acting Athletic Director at the University of Louisville,” Tyra said in a statement. “I am excited by the challenge to lead one of the most elite athletic programs in college sports that’s near and dear to my heart. I intend to provide leadership to our athletic department, coaches, student-athletes, fans, donors and the university as a whole.”
Though Tyra’s immediate order of business will be to stabilize a men’s basketball program that is also under interim leadership on the eve of the season, Tyra has to keep one eye on the football program. With Jurich gone, Bobby Petrino‘s buyout is cut in half to $4.25 million. And this is shaping up to be an especially bad year to have a successful coach that isn’t locked up. Ole Miss is already on the market, and there’s a distinct possibility that Tennessee, Missouri, Texas A&M (and Arkansas!) could join them.
At the very least, Petrino and his representatives should view the tumult in the athletics department and the black cloud of possible sanction raining all over the basketball program as a golden opportunity to shake a vulnerable and inexperienced AD down for a whopper of a contract extension.
Much like a former teammate, Eric Glover-Williams is headed south in an attempt to restart his collegiate career.
Speaking to Scout.com, Glover-Williams’ father confirmed that his son will enroll at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College later on this month. The plan at the moment is for Glover-Williams, who will not play football for MGCCC this season, to get his degree in December and enroll at an FBS/FCS program in January.
It was reported back in September that Glover-Williams had been dismissed by Ohio State for unspecified off-field issues. According to the dad, no hard feelings linger over the way his son’s tenure with the Buckeyes ended.
“Even though things did not work out at Ohio State, there are no hard feelings and we wish Coach (Urban) Meyer and the Buckeyes all the best,” Jerry Williams told the recruiting website.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class, Glover-Williams was rated as the No. 12 cornerback in the country; the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Ohio; and the No. 101 player overall on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He played in 20 games the past two seasons, mainly on special teams.
This spring, Glover-Williams was moved to receiver.