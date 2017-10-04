Baylor dismisses two players for non-criminal reasons

That’s some progress, I suppose.

In what the Associated Press labeled as a dismissal, Matt Rhule confirmed Monday that two players, senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake, are no longer a part of his Baylor football program. Rhule gave no specific reasons for the tandem departures, although he did go out of his way to note that it was “nothing criminal.”

“I’m not going to get into the particulars because they’re really good people and I want to be respectful of them,” the head coach said according to the Waco Tribune. “It’s important to note this is nothing criminal. It’s just really about our program as we move forward. We wish them the best as they stay here and graduate but they will no longer play for us as we move forward.”

Blake started the first two games this season for the winless Bears and had played in all five. After starting 12 games last season, Wilson, a former Texas A&M lineman who transferred to BU in 2014, started just one in 2017.

In addition to the news involving Blake and Wilson, Rhule also confirmed that Terence Williams is still a part of the team. There had been speculation over the last couple of days that the running back, who led the Bears in rushing last season, had either been dismissed or left the team of his own volition. However, the team’s leadership council voted to give the running back a second chance.

That said, Williams could be facing a suspension for the Oct. 14 game against Oklahoma State.

This season, Williams, who missed the first three games this season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, has rushed for just 53 yards on 22 carries. He has yet to score a touchdown on the year, and has a long carry of seven yards.